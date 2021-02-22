Recently, Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) showed up in my investment screener. The main thing my screener looks at companies that pay a dividend, have a ROA above 5 and a ROE above 10. I think that this microcap is undervalued by 14.2% and will be a good investment in the coming years. It is currently trading at the lower range of the past five years, but has a higher dividend yield and higher revenue than five years ago.

Source: Company

Company description

As the company is not well covered and fairly unknown I think it will be useful to start with a description of the company. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 by Nick Jaffee. Up to this day the company is still managed by the Jaffee family. The current CEO is Daniel S. Jaffee who is a grandson of the founder. The company is still somewhat of a family business and individual insiders still own around 9.8% of the common shares of ODC.

However, do note that there are two kinds of shares of ODC, Common and Class B (it used to be Class A and Class B but was later changed to common and Class B). The Class B shares have 10 votes per share, but have a lower dividend. These shares were established to ensure a longer term view for the benefit of all shareholders. At the moment I do not see a problem with the difference in shares as the company has been using this structure since 1985 and has been very successful (although it has underperformed the S&P500 for the past few years).

Source: Simply Wall St

Luckily, the company is very shareholder-friendly and regularly buys back its own shares (both common and Class B). Furthermore, the company has paid a dividend since 1974 and has been increasing its dividend since 2003. The company currently has a forward yield of 2.98% ($1.04). The Class B shares currently pay out $0.195 per quarter.

Source: Company

Products and markets

The company's first product was an oil and grease absorbent that was non-flammable (up to this point the majority of manufacturers used sawdust). Instead of using sawdust Nick Jaffee came up with using fuller's earth, which is a claylike mineral absorbent. The company still sells this product under its Oil-Dri brand, and is one of the key players in this market. Expectations are that the total size of industrial absorbent market will reach $5.42 billion (in 2018 the market was $3.7 billion, which would give at a CAGR of 5.1%). This would be good for ODC as it can increase its sales while not having to increase its market share.

Source: Company

In 1961 the company decided to expand into a new product range. The company started selling Cat's Pride cat litter. A decent move at the time as there was just one company selling cat litter. This is the company's main source of income. Later on the company also started and acquired multiple other brands in cat litter such as: Fresh Step and Control cat litter (in collaboration with Clorox (CLX)), Duststopper cat litter and Jonny cat.

ODC's private brand and Cat's Pride rank among the top brands in the USA. The total market size of the US cat litter market was $1.1 billion in 2018 and is estimated to be $1.42 billion in 2025. However, this is only in the USA and ODC also sells some of its products in Europe, South America, Asia and Africa, giving it some more room to grow.

Source: Statista

In 1962 the company developed TerraGreen Soil Conditioner for the building and maintenance of golf courses and other high value turf applications. Nowadays, the company is still in the sports field market but is selling the Pro's Choice brand. The company is more of a niche player in the soil conditioner market as there are a lot of global brands who have a larger market share and are focusing on more types of use cases besides sports fields.

The market size of the soil conditioner market was $1.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.3% up to 2025 for a market size of $2.5 billion. This will give ODC some room to grow its sales in the soil conditioner market. However, as I see ODC as a fairly niche player I don't expect ODC's revenue to increase by 8.3% in the soil conditioners market.

Source: Marketsandmarkets

In 1965 ODC developed Agsorb Carriers to use as a replacement for aerial crop dusting, which would lead to the elimination of chemicals in agricultural application. Nowadays the company has 3 brands in the Crop and Horticulture market: Agsorb, FloFre and Verge. The total greenhouse horticulture market was worth $17 billion in 2019 and is expected to have an incremental growth of $8.81 billion. Giving it a CAGR of 6% from 2019 up to 2024.

Unfortunately, the majority of this growth comes from Europe (the main market of ODC is the USA, although it also sells some of its products in other parts of the world including Europe). The crop market was $306.49 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow 401.9 billion in 2025, giving it a CAGR of 6%. This gives ODC enough room to grow their revenue in this market.

Under the Amlan International brand the company sells animal health products. In this market ODC sells feed efficiency, biotoxin control and feed additives. Given the impact of the pandemic and the fact that there have been multiple diseases from animals in the past 20 years, I think that this is a good market to be in. Furthermore, the animal healthcare market is expected to grow from $46.8 billion in 2019 to $72.92 billion, giving it a CAGR of 5.7%. This should give Amlan International give ample room to grow.

Source: Maximize market research

The last market the company is active in is the Fluids/Liquids Purification market. ODC has been active in the fluid purification market for over 30 years and sells its products in 60 countries. The company has 3 brands in the Fluid Purification market: Pure-Flo, Select and Metal|X. The Fluid/Liquid Purification market is expected to reach 2.9 billion in 2024 giving it a CAGR of 6.5% over the coming years. However, I think this might be higher as multiple governments are focusing on climate change. As Fluid/Liquid Purification will reduce the effect on the environment.

Source: Markets and Markets

How has the company been doing?

After going through the ODC's products let's look at their performance. Over the past 10 years ODC's has been doing well growing its revenue from 227 in 2010 to 283 in 2020. ODC's fiscal year starts in August, which means that the worst of the pandemic so far was in the previous fiscal year (2020). Fortunately, the company was deemed to be essential and the company could continue manufacturing operations for food production, pet care, sanitation and animal health.

This decreased the impact on the company's revenue. However, even though the majority of the products of ODC are economically insensitive there was a decline of 6.46% YoY in Q4 2020 (ending July 2020). Nevertheless, the company outperformed FY 2019 by slightly over $6 million (or 2%). The underperformers were its agricultural, fluids purification, industrial and sports products as they were all negatively impacted by Covid-19.

Source: Company

Nevertheless, the start to 2021 was very impressive. The company grew its revenue by 7% year over year, which was driven by 9% growth in retail and wholesale products group (the company reports in 2 groups: retail and wholesales, and business to business (which grew 4% YoY)). The company grew sales in almost all markets with the exception of animal health and nutrition. However, during the earnings call transcript the company mentioned that they have made moves to improve its Amlan business. In my opinion the company has positioned itself well to continue its growth in the upcoming quarters.

If we look at the liabilities of the company, it looks manageable. The company has current liabilities of $34.47 million and non-current liabilities of $42.585 million. ODC's shareholders' equity is $150.316 million, giving it a debt/equity ratio of 0.51. Unfortunately, the company's long-term debt has risen in the past 2 years increasing from $6.107 million in 2018 to $8.848 million in 2020. However, given it's low debt/equity ratio I do not see a big problem in this.

Furthermore, take into account the company has entered into an amended and restate note purchase and private shelf agreement, which is part of a 10-year $75 million private placement shelf arrangement. This gives the company enough room to grow into the future. Given that the interest rates are so low I think this is a good move by management.

Source: Company

Valuation

In order to determine a valuation, I will first use the dividend yield method. I think this is a decent method, given the fact that the company is A) paying a dividend and B) is growing its dividend. To make a good estimation about the valuation we will use the 1 and 5-year dividend yield average. To calculate the 1-year average dividend yield I like to use the dividend yield as presented by Seeking Alpha. The average dividend yield over 2020 is 2.86%, while the average dividend yield over 2021 so far is 2.93%.

To get the average we will multiply the value of 2021 by 49 days, which gives us a value of 143.57. Then we will multiply the value of 2020 by 316 (365-49 days = 316 (I do not take into account leap days)), which gives us a value of 904. We will then add 903.76 with 143.57 and divide this by 365 which gives us an average dividend yield of 2.87. The current dividend yield of ODC is 2.91%. This means that if ODC would revert to the 1-year average the company should trade for a share price of $36.24, leaving an upside of 3.8%.

The 5-year average dividend yield according to Yahoo Finance is 2.61%. Given that ODC trades at a dividend yield of 2.91%, this means that the company is undervalued. If ODC would return to its 5-year average dividend yield the company should trade at a price of $39.85, this would give the company an upside of 14.2%.

Source: Author's illustration, data derived from Yahoo Finance

If you would like to use a different method based on ratios, the company is undervalued based on its 5-year average P/E, Price/Book, P/S, and Price/Cash Flow ratio. Furthermore, ODC is also undervalued compared to the S&P500.

Source: Morningstar

The undervaluation based on the majority of these ratios would be even larger than the undervaluation based on the dividend model (Only the P/S would give a lower undervaluation). To give you an example I will show you the calculation based on the P/E ratio. The EPS of ODC in FY2020 was $2.65. If we multiply that by the P/E ratio of 24.1 we get a share price of $63.87, giving us an upside of 83%.

In my opinion a share price of $63.87 is not realistic. Even though the company has a lot going for them, I'd like to be more conservative in my estimations. I think that the dividend yield valuation would be closest to reality, but my estimations would be closer to the 5-year average. The reason for this is due to the sell-off we experienced in March 2020, which makes the comparison flawed. As the company keeps growing and the performance of the company has been good in 2020, I would say that it should revert to the 5-year average. This gives us, as mentioned earlier, an upside of 14.2%.

Risk analysis

At the moment I see two major risks to ODC. First of all the company is depended on a limited number of customers for a large portion of its sales. It is always risky to be too dependent on a few large customers. This means that if these companies decide to use a different product provider, you lose out on major sales. I do not think that these customers will go bankrupt, because these customers include Walmart (which has a credit rating of AA) and Clorox (BAA1) which means that they both have an investment grade credit rating.

If ODC loses one of its major customers, I would want to see the effects on its revenue. If the effect on the company's revenue is major and ODC is not able to find new customers to bring in the money, I would have to change my thesis.

Secondly, the company could be affected by energy, commodity and transportation costs. Given that a lot of the commodity prices declined during Covid-19, this is not sustainable. On the other hand, I don't think that if the prices would return to Pre-Covid-19 prices, that this would have a major impact on the company. However, if and when the prices start to go above the Pre-Covid-19 prices and stay there, I would have to see the impact on the revenue of ODC and change my thesis accordingly.

Conclusion

In my opinion, ODC is an unknown micro cap stock. The company has a lot going for them: the efficiency ratios are good, management is very shareholder friendly and own almost 10% of the common shares and the company is growing (albeit at a low rate). Furthermore, the markets ODC is operating in are expected to grow at mid-single digits. All things equal, if ODC keeps its current market share, the company would also grow its revenue by mid-single digits. Based on the given facts, I think that ODC is currently undervalued by 14.2%. However, given current market sentiment the undervaluation might even grow. Therefore, I would rate ODC as a buy for the mid- to long-term investor.