Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) has been been a solid performing closed-end fund. Most of Calamos' funds have strong exposure to convertible investments, it is a bit of their niche. For the case of CSQ, they have proven they can successfully manage a fund of both convertibles and equities. The majority of CSQ's portfolio is in equities. With an overweight to tech, they certainly picked the right sector to go overweight on. That being said, it isn't an extreme overweight to tech and can still be considered quite diversified.

The fund cut its distribution several times following the 2008/09 financial crisis. However, with the latest boost, it is now at pre-2008 levels. They also never switched to a quarterly payout and held monthly payments throughout since its inception.

The fund's objective is to seek "total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income." They attempt to achieve this quite simply by; "investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds." This allows the manages to have the flexibility to invest where they see fit.

That being said, they have a rough guideline of "at least 50% in equities and seeks to manage risk by investing in convertibles and fixed income securities deemed beneficial during periods of high volatility." This stipulation is what keeps the fund mostly invested in equities. For as long as I've followed the fund, they have always had a majority in equity positions too. I've been following this one for quite some time as well.

The appeal of convertible investments, for a brief refresher, below is quoted from previous coverage on another Calamos fund.

At some future date, the convertible bond can be converted to shares of common stock. This can come with the potential for capital gains to be realized at that time. One could also simply hold onto the common shares after conversion and potentially participate in any further upside. For the fixed-income features, it features a fixed interest rate paid out to investors. This rate is typically lower and is partly why companies offer this type of structure to raise capital - to lower interest expenses for themselves. Convertible bonds are also higher up in the capital stack to common equity, providing that bond feature as well. They don't tend to correlate with other fixed-income investments and don't always correlate with equities either.

CSQ is sizeable at almost $3.4 billion in total managed assets. There certainly isn't a problem with liquidity for most retail investors. The average trading volume for the fund is over 270k shares a day. They utilize leverage in the form of borrowings primarily. Though they also have $242 million in mandatory redeemable preferred shares. This is a more expensive form of leverage but does allow for more flexibility. The leverage ratio for the fund is currently 28.41%.

The expense ratio for the fund works out to 2.45%, though when excluding leverage expense this comes to 1.54%. Typically we will look past the expense of leverage considering that the intent is to pay itself off through higher returns. Returns over and above the interest rate or dividend rate are available for common shareholders.

Performance - Long-Term Winner

One of the interesting things that some CEF investors look for is if the NAV price is above its inception price. In this case, the fund launched in 2004. Even considering the several very volatile markets it has endured - we see that its NAV is higher now than at its inception.

That is even as it paid all those monthly distributions along the way. This long-term history is interesting because they also provide a 15-year annualized return performance.

In that, we can see the fund has definitely put up some positive returns with all the market environments it has endured. That being said, this is only backward-looking. So what makes this fund interesting going forward is that despite the valuations of the overall market, it can continue to run higher.

A significant portion of this fund's portfolio isn't in new names at all, but several of the top positions are in the old tech names that continue to put up solid growth and are actually earning money. Technology continues to become an increasingly large part of our lives. It is why valuations continue to go higher since that is where a lot of growth is happening.

The pandemic, that we are hopefully on the tail-end of, only served to speed up this trend. Not only that but as mentioned above the fund isn't just in tech either. They have an overall diversified portfolio. This can help provide some protection if you are skeptical of more overweight tech portfolios in general.

One of the downsides with CSQ is that other investors have seemed to notice they are doing a good job. This has translated into a fund that continually flirts with premium valuations itself over the last several years now.

At the same time, the longer-term history for the fund is showing that it regularly trades at discounts. That can be compared with its current small premium of 2.16%.

Distribution - Recent Boost Welcomed

I don't think there is a single income investor out there that would ever complain about a distribution boost. In fact, they are often cheered - just not in the CEF space for some reason. They don't get investors exciting enough to start piling in so they are usually a pretty mute announcement event. Still, as a holder of many CEFs, I get excited myself about increases even if the rest of the market doesn't.

It was a 10.8% increase from $0.0925 per month to $0.1025. The current yield of the fund is 7.22% on a share basis - and due to the small premium - this works out to 7.38% on a NAV basis. This is now the fourth increase since the fund cut through the financial crisis. It also puts it at the same amount that it was at pre-2008.

The fund managed to continue to pay a monthly distribution as well, without resorting to a quarterly payment schedule. This can be quite appealing for income investors.

A significant portion of their distribution will be from capital gains. This isn't too surprising as a fund with the majority of its portfolio being in equities, also one that some of the largest positions held don't pay anything at all. Net investment income [NII] coverage is around 19.6%. This was still an increase from last year's NII coverage of 17.80%.

The total distributions paid have increased as they increased their distribution at the beginning of 2020 as well and their dividend reinvestments. Since the fund trades at premium levels occasionally, this can be beneficial to DRIP the shares as it can be accretive to NAV. However, it was an insignificant amount for both years their fiscal year 2020 and 2019.

Total investment income [TII] also fell year-over-year, which would have put additional pressure on the NII distribution coverage. Last year TII was around $86.2 million - for this fiscal year - they reported ~$81.73 million.

The largest contributor to the increase in NII was interest rate reductions that translated into a decrease in interest expense. For the fiscal year 2020, they paid around $18.2 million for the preferred and borrowings. In the prior year, they paid just over $29 million. Of course, the dividends paid on the preferred stayed static. That was more than enough to cover the shortfall in collecting around $4.5 million less in income.

It was the interest on borrowings that dropped over $10.7 million from year to year. That led to the boost in NII and NII coverage. The interest rate they were paying averaged 1.18% of the fiscal year. However, it finished the year at just 0.63% on their $703 million in outstanding borrowings. In contrast, for 2019 they paid an average rate of 2.73% - ending October 31st, 2019 at a 2.04% interest rate. That was also on $668 million worth of borrowings. So, they ramped up borrowings a bit and paid less. That's a win-win!

For those in a taxable account. The long-term capital gains can be beneficial for tax considerations under current tax law.

For 2019, they also are showing that all the ordinary income portion was considered qualified dividends. This would be taxed similarly to long-term capital gains for an investor, so once again, a benefit if held in a taxable account.

In 2020, this was different. A majority of the distribution considered ordinary was still considered qualified - but not all.

Holdings - FAANG ex-Netflix (NFLX)

The top holdings of this fund are quite typical of most tech or diversified CEFs. Though their exposure to tech is 22.7%, meaning that it is less concentrated than most others that hold the S&P 500 index even tighter.

They also hold most of the FAANG stocks, excluding NFLX. This is also quite common as I don't typically see NFLX among most CEF holdings either - yet, plenty own Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL).

As we can see, these positions are all included in CSQ's top ten. Additionally, Microsoft (MSFT) makes the list. Which is another big tech company that most individuals might have heard about.

I believe the biggest news with AMZN is the announcement that Jeff Bezos will be stepping down and Andy Jassy will take over as CEO. This is while at the same time they announced a blowout quarter helped fueled by continued online shopping. Revenue year over year was up 43.59%, EPS came to $14.09 - a beat of $7.05 a share.

That is impressive for AMZN and I believe they can continue to grow as more shoppers become much more comfortable just shopping from home. That being said, they aren't the only company to impress with their latest earnings. I believe MSFT also put up some stellar numbers as well.

They turned in EPS of $2.03, a beat of $0.39. They also beat on revenue, as revenue grew 16.7% year-over-year. Not beating by numbers as big as AMZN did. However, it was impressive as Azure was estimated to continue to slow; but, in fact, the revenue growth accelerated for the quarter. This was part of why the stock got a pop on their earnings.

JPMorgan (JPM) also released their earnings Q4 earnings recently. When JPM reported, they also beat on both EPS and revenue. In Q4, a boost to EPS was the release of reserves they had been setting aside for losses contributed to by 2020's rough economic conditions. Even now, there is some uncertainty but they certainly have more insight into this than I would in this matter. While it was a boost for Q4, for the full-year it would have been balanced out as they were increasing reserves earlier in the year.

Equity positions make up almost 60% of their portfolio. With the fund's investments predominantly in the U.S. at 92.8% of their portfolio. This seems to be a somewhat regular allocation for the fund when covering it previously. Portfolio turnover comes to 34.6%, so they aren't sitting on their hands doing anything either.

The majority of its fixed-income (convertibles and high-yield) is in unrated securities. This is followed by "junk" rated or high-yield credit qualities. The significant unrated portion is due to the convertible bonds. Most are held by institutions. Therefore, a limited effort is involved with going out and getting a rating for companies that issue this type of debt instrument.

Conclusion

CSQ continues to impress me. The recent distribution boost is continued evidence of how well the fund has been doing over the last decade and how well they did throughout 2020. This was the fourth increase in the distribution since the 2008/09 cuts - it has now put the distribution back at pre-2008 levels. The majority of its distribution comes in the form of long-term capital gains. Historically, the majority of the ordinary income is classified as qualified dividends - however, not always. This can be beneficial for investors holding in a taxable account.

While I'm positive about the fund. There are still several risks that investors should consider. It is a leveraged portfolio, which is a big one. The fund also is trading between slight premiums and slight discounts - meaning that there is no cushion to the downside for this CEF. This can make the discount/premium mechanic quite erratic in the short-term if we get another bear market.

I don't believe picking up some shares at this time is a bad idea. That being said, picking up a smaller position now to potentially pick up more later could make sense. Utilizing a dollar-cost averaging method makes a lot of sense in general as we are near all-time highs on the broader market anyway.