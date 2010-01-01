Beyond reporting a solid Q4 earnings report back in mid-January, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) provided a glimpse of the future results as the large bank looks to improve efficiency ratios. The large bank is still restricted by the Fed's asset cap, but the approval of the overhaul plan would provide another boost for the stock. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the stock even after the big rally during February to $38.

Slashing Expenses

Anybody following Wells Fargo realizes the company has an easy path to cutting non-interest expenses. In 2020, the large bank spent $54 billion in adjusted operating expenses while the revenue base was only $72 billion.

Since the accounting fraud issues uncovered back in 2016, Wells Fargo hasn't made any material cuts in employee expenses even while revenues are under pressure. Going back a decade, Wells Fargo has the same employee base while revenues are now down drastically. Even worse, the revenue per employee at Wells Fargo has collapsed to $277K while industry leader JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has pushed the metric to $466K.

Data by YCharts

The two large banks have virtually the same employee pools now while JPMorgan has pushed forward with revenues nearly $50 billion larger. The inability of Wells Fargo to match employee expenses with revenues is costing the company billions in extra annual expenses.

A quick review of the quarterly expenses last year highlights the ongoing problems. The new CEO has been on the job for over a year now, but COVID-19 prevented the implementation of a serious restructuring plan during the year. When excluding restructuring charges, the bank ended the year with quarterly expenses still in excess of $14 billion, which actually tops the level from Q1.

Source: Wells Fargo Q4'20 presentation

These non-interest expense levels are excessive when considering Wells Fargo is only generating $18 billion in quarterly revenues. The efficiency level should dip into the mid-50% level for a well-run bank.

Assuming quarterly revenues return to the $20 billion level as interest rates rise from the pandemic lows, shareholders want to see quarterly expenses down at only $11 billion. Management needs to cut out between $2-3 billion in quarter expenses, hence the internal goal for removing $10 billion in annual expenses.

Wells Fargo has already identified a portfolio of more than 250 efficiency initiatives for saving over $8 billion annually. Amazingly, the portfolio includes at least $1.6 billion of savings via branch rationalization which the other large banks undertook in the prior decade. The company will save another $2.8 billion from optimizing the employee structure.

Source: Wells Fargo Q4'20 presentation

The large bank slashing costs is only part of the bigger story. As the new CFO stated on the Q4 earnings call, Wells Fargo only needs modest improvements in interest rates and asset growth in order to achieve a goal of 15% returns on tangible common equity:

... we believe we can further improve our returns through a combination of factors, including moderate balance sheet growth once the asset cap is lifted, a modest increase in interest rates or furthering steepening of the curve, our ongoing progress or incremental efficiency initiatives, a small impact from returns on growth-related investments in our businesses, and continued execution on our risk, regulatory and controls work. The combination of these factors we believe would take our return on tangible common equity from approximately the 10% to approximately 15% over time.

As mentioned in my prior research, Wells Fargo generates up to $5 per share in earnings once the return reaches 15% with the TBV of $33.

Deep Discount

While the bank has had troubles due to the lack of a restructuring and the Fed's asset cap, the stock valuation shouldn't have slumped so far knowing all of the ailments of the bank would eventually be cured. The large bank has a P/TBV of 1.2x while JPMorgan trades at nearly double the multiple and Bank of America (BAC) sits at 1.7x. Of the large banks, only Citigroup (C) trades at a discount to Wells Fargo at 0.9x.

Data by YCharts

Even with the troubles of Wells Fargo and the Fed restrictions on capital returns, Wells Fargo plans $600 million in Q1 stock buybacks. The amount isn't massive, but the annualized rate would equate to a 2% share buyback even under the worse of scenarios.

The above plans should quickly return Wells Fargo to more normalized share buybacks. JPMorgan has already approved a return to large share buybacks levels with a $30 billion plan equating to 7% net stock buyback yields. Wells Fargo has significant benefits repurchasing shares here in the $30s when the path to a $5 EPS is just around the corner and will be boosted by a reduction in the share count.

The crazy part is that analysts only have a 2022 EPS target of $3.23 which would place Wells Fargo still below pre-COVID-19 levels. The stock will rally further as analysts are forced to retract bearish views.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Wells Fargo is headed higher. The large bank will boost earnings via both slashing costs and growing the assets once the company implements the business practice overhaul plan. The stock is too cheap with a clear EPS path to $5+ on the way.