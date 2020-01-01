Baidu is the tech giant of China, spending 23% of revenue on R&D. Investments Baidu has made should start paying off with foreseeable catalysts. iQIYI, a market leading video platform, will enjoy healthy growth for many years to come. See more details in my previous article.

Baidu has reported a solid fourth quarter, with revenue up 5% after several flattish quarters. Baidu’s operating income and EBITDA (a proxy of cash flow) increased 7% and 24% respectively.

Baidu’s operations are organized into two segments, consisting of Baidu Core and iQIYI. Baidu Core mainly provides online marketing services and new AI initiatives. iQIYI is an online entertainment service provider, and offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. One bright spot is that Baidu core non-advertising revenue in the fourth quarter grew 52% year over year.

Source: CapitalIQ

Baidu’s Q4 performance has met market expectations, but investors might be wondering whether the positives have all been priced given that shares have more than tripled since 2020. In my opinion, it is a matter of what lens you use for Baidu’s valuation. When scrutinizing Baidu’s mobile app, search ads, and video business, investors will see a number of uncertainties with future growth, and thereby pressure of stock price. However, if you take a fresh look at Baidu’s recent investment and development, you will likely find a compelling theme that Baidu, as a Cloud and AI leader in China, possesses a variety of tangible opportunities for near-term monetization, and good potentials to shape the future AI ecosystem. To some extent, this is like when you perceive Tesla as a car manufacturer vs. a pioneer in clean-tech and AI.

Among many of Baidu’s monetization opportunities, I am most bullish about Smart Transportation. In this quarter, Baidu has completed Phase I of smart transportation project in Guangzhou including: (1) commuters order robotaxi and robobus from BaiduApp and Baidu Maps; (2) traffic violation enforcements; (3) facilitates authorities to monitor and prioritize city’s transport services. China, especially local government of tier-1 and tier-2 cities, has been doubling down investment in city infrastructure for many years. Out of similar motives, soft (digital) infrastructure will see increasingly strong growth for years. Baidu will remain a key player in this growth sector, and eventually shape the future AI ecosystem in China.

What is Baidu worth?

In an ideal world I would value Baidu using STOP (Sum-Of-The-Parts) for each of its revenue streams, prioritizing DCF for growing and emerging businesses to capture its midterm to long-range growth, and leaning towards simplicity for relatively established and mature businesses using distinct comp metrics for each business.

While I am not covering a full valuation model in this article, here is how I would calculate what Baidu is worth. Baidu's EBITDA in Q4-20 grew 24% YoY, and EBITDA margin was 27%. On a full year basis, EBITDA grew 19% YoY despite COVID headwind. If I apply a base case growth rate of 25% in next two years, and EV/EBITDA multiplier of 15x, for 2022 I reach a total EV of RMB 678B. Adjusting for Total Debt and Current Assets (200B), and dividing by total diluted shares of 348 million and exchange rate of USD/RMB 6.49, I calculate a stock price of USD$390.