(This report was issued to members of Yield Hunting on Jan. 28th.)

We created the Risk Averse List and Portfolio to help those with large risk aversions (trigger shy investors who tend to scare and sell easily). The tab on the Google Sheet helps to provide a list of placeholders and securities that earn something rather than holding cash which earns nothing (less than zero if you factor in inflation).

On the sheet, we have the list broken down by levels of risk increasing as you go down. On the top, we have a focus list which details several assets that we like across different 'wrappers' (CEFs, preferreds, ETFs, and open-end mutual funds).

For those that are retail investors, you will have to use the A-share version of the fund but advisors can use the institutional or advisor share classes which charge less expense ratios. Please make sure your brokerage does not charge a load for the retail share class. Do not pay it if they do.

This is a good starting place for looking for "hiding places" when closed-end bond funds are getting rich (tight discounts). When/if discounts close further towards NAV, we will want to be reducing our total exposure to them and rotating into open-end funds. This reduces our risk but it also reduces our income production. So investors will need to assess their own situations whether the income is more important or the total return going forward. Also, there are tax consequences any time you sell. So keep those points in mind!

Let's review those positions:

All six of the liquid funds in the focus list had positive returns in the last year (trailing). The returns (total returns) range from 4.70% on the low side (PTIAX) to 13.80% on the high side (FALN).

Guggenheim Total Return (GIBLX), which replaced PIMCO Income (PONAX) as my largest multisector "traditional core" bond fund, did very well in the last year returning 13.50%. I continue to like this fund with its 3.29% current yield (not forward yield) and I do like it better than PIMCO Income though I still hold some in the latter.

Thornburg Limited Term Income (MUTF:THIFX)(THIIX) is a multisector Core bond fund that has a reduced duration through a laddered portfolio of short and intermediate investment grade credits. The average maturity has to be less than five years. I really like this fund and it performed well when rates rose quickly in the first two weeks of January.

We are swapping out of Dupree Taxable Muni (DUTMX) and replacing it with Segall Bryant & Hamill Muni Opps (WTTAX). The reason for the change is the yield differential (which is less than 100 bps when one is taxable and one is tax-free) and the future of the large BAB holdings in DUTMX. Most investors have never heard of Segall Bryant, but they are a rising player with a few star fund managers. Nick Foley of this fund is really good, and I think it's a great placeholder outside of the muni CEF space for those wanting less downside.

Lastly, Columbia Adaptive Risk Allocation (CRAZX) did well especially when considering the risk profile of the fund. This is a lower risk that takes a tactical approach by reducing risk when their indicators suggest risk is skewed to the downside and takes more when volatility rises. This is a great bond index substitute if you hold the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG).

Low Volatility/Cash Substitute ETFs:

Here are the cash substitutes on the list. You can see the liquidity crunch that occurred in March. The securities were still "money good" but there were just so many buyers compared to sellers that the market cracked until the Federal Reserve came to the rescue.

Data by YCharts

Slightly More Risky | But Still Low Risk

Data by YCharts

Here are some relatively lower risk funds. PGIM Absolute Return (PADAX) had a terrible year and was actually downgraded by Morningstar to 3-stars. This was a former Gold Medalist 5-star fund.

You can also see why we favor Guggenheim Total Return and Thornburg Limited Term Income. The downturn for them in March was minimal (relatively speaking) and they've adjusted the portfolios to take advantage of the recovery. That is exactly what you want to see with actively managed portfolios.

And Slightly More Risky

These are some multisector and sector-specific funds that have a bit more risk than those above. We are not talking about substantial amounts of additional risk but a slight more right on the spectrum.

Data by YCharts

The funds all performed as expected with a large downturn early on in the year. We would expect a 5-7% return profile for these funds all else being equal, though going forward we may need to reduce that by 100-150 bps.

Other Exposures That Have Low Correlation To The S&P 500

Lastly, we have funds that are unique and offer up low correlations to the S&P 500 or cash substitutes.

Data by YCharts

I'm not a huge fan of TIPS here so I would not be buying TIPS any longer but would be a net seller of them. I also do not like the intermediate part of the treasury curve but would prefer the long-end as a natural hedge. Though, I would caution that the long-end carries more risk than it does upside. I still think there are better hedging tools out there.

I will be updating this section and hunting for better tools.

Risk Averse List Changes (additions/removals)

Swapped Dupree Taxable Muni (DUTMX) for AB Muni Income (MISHX)

for Swapped Lord Abbett Ultra Short Bond (LUBAX) for Columbia Limited Duration (CDLRX)/(ALDAX) in the "Slightly More Risky | But Still Low Risk" bucket.

for in the "Slightly More Risky | But Still Low Risk" bucket. Added Guggenheim Macro Opps (GIOAX) to the focus list

to the focus list Added Lord Abbett Bond Debenture (LBNDX) to the open-end mutual funds

For those sitting on large amounts of cash because they are risk averse, here are some options that I like here and continue to like:

Guggenheim Total Return (GIBIX)(GIBLX)

Thornburg Limited Term Income

Columbia Mortgage Opportunities (CLMAX)

***(These three funds constitute the bulk of my non-CEF fixed income assets)

Concluding Thoughts

I have been a bit disappointed by the returns of the new slate of "actively managed" ETFs in the bond space. Row 66-85 show those funds (not inclusive of all active bond ETFs). Funds like Riverfront Strategic Income (RIGS) had a negative return for the year. Same with KFA Dynamic Fixed Income (KDFI) and the Global X TargetIncome funds. Very disappointing.

We continue to like Thornburg Limited Term Income, Columbia Mortgage Opps and Guggenheim Total Return for lower risk alternatives to the CEF allocation. The other end of the barbell so to speak.

Remember, this is about balance in your portfolio. More experienced investors will understand the risks entailed in CEF investing. Less experienced investors should assess what happened in March as always a possibility to happen again in the future. Like we noted, it doesn't happen often but it happens every 5-6 years. As such, balancing CEFs in your income bucket with top quality open-end mutual funds can lessen the pain without taking too large a hit to income production.