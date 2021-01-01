Hello investors, I hope everybody is having a good week. Today we will take a look at the 3 biggest yields in Dividends 500: Prudential Financial (PRU), AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), and Franklin Resources (BEN). In this article we will quickly study each company's metrics, run a quick SWOT analysis, assess each company's growth prospects, and compare valuations to determine an investment rating for each stock.

Metrics Comparison

Prudential AbbVie Franklin Dividend Yield 5.7% 4.9% 4.2% Payout Ratio 40% 42% 37% Years of Consecutive Growth 7 Years 7 Years 8 Years 5-Year Yield on Cost 6.8% 9.6% 3.8% 5-Year CAGR 12.5% 18.5% 13.5% Dividend Adjusted Starting Price $53.07 $102.45 $24.76 Today's Price $80.91 $106.84 $26.59 Score (Net Total Return vs. S&P 500) -54 0 2

Source: Seeking Alpha Metrics

Above I have listed all the metrics that closely pertain to these 3 companies' qualifications for Dividends 500. As always, we look for two simple qualifying metrics from S&P 500 members in order to be included in the portfolio: a dividend that increases YoY (year over year) and a payout ratio below 50%. Looking at these two metrics, all three companies are astoundingly similar, each with a consecutive dividend increase of over 7 years and a payout ratio around 40%. While AbbVie only shows 7 years of dividend increases, it technically qualifies as a Dividend Aristocrat by virtue of its spin-off from Abbott Labs (ABT) and its previous dividend history.

Even with their large current dividend yields, the trio has done a great job growing their payouts over the last 5 years, with a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the teens for each. While AbbVie and Franklin are new selections to the portfolio, Prudential has been a holding for 5 years and has thus far weighed on the total returns of Dividends 500, as the S&P 500 has easily outpaced its growth, even with its dividend adjusted price.

Growth Prospects to Watch

Prudential AbbVie Franklin 3-Year Revenue CAGR -6% 18% -1% 3-Year Diluted EPS CAGR -1% 24% 9% 5-Year Decrease in Shares Outstanding 14% 2% 16%

Source: Seeking Alpha Metrics

AbbVie is the true growth story of the trio with its revenue jumping 18% annually over the last 3 years, which is tremendous when paired with its nearly 5% dividend. Meanwhile, Prudential and Franklin fit the more classic stereotype of low growth with high dividends and huge share buybacks.

Source: PRU Logo

Prudential Financial

Strength: Management plans to return $10 billion to shareholders in buybacks and dividends over the next 3 years, which equates to about 30% of the company's overall market cap.

Weakness: Sales have been stagnant over the last 5 years and other than Prudential's 3-year transformation plan, there are no major catalysts for continued long-term growth.

Opportunity: Shifting its focus to PGIM and emerging markets, Prudential should restart growing its revenue. Over the last 3, 5, and 10 years, 90%, 93%, and 95% of AUM in PGIM have outperformed the public sector respectively.

Threat: Prudential's long-term out performance versus the market is highly tied to the success of its current transformation. If the transformation isn't ultimately a success, I don't see any viable path towards outperforming the broader market with no growth.

For the 4th quarter, Prudential's EPS was down 26% YoY to go along with a drop in revenue of 14% YoY. In the midst of their transformation, the insurance and finance conglomerate is continuing to shed expenses and allocate cash for its goal of returning $10 billion to shareholders. This return paired with the company's goal of saving $725 million in costs by 2023 would be a huge boost to the company's total return.

Looking ahead, Prudential is aiming to hone in on higher growth areas while slowly shedding its annuity businesses, as Chairman and CEO Charlie Lowrey explained on the Q4 earnings call,

As we transform to become a higher growth, less market-sensitive business, we expect to double our growth businesses to more than 30% of earnings and have our Individual Annuities business to 10% or less of earnings.

By focusing on its Prudential Investment Management (PGIM) segment, it should begin to deliver renewed top line growth, as the chart below shows how quickly the segment grew YoY.

Source: PRU 4Q20 Earnings Presentation

Jumping 40% YoY, PGIM, along with its international markets are the bright spots within the company and need to be monitored closely over the years to come.

Ultimately, it will take some time to see Prudential's business transformation to produce any results, especially as far as growth is concerned.

One Chart To Watch





Simply put, Prudential's P/B has been over the last year has been the lowest it has been this century. The easiest route to share appreciation would be for the market to apply a higher multiple to the company's valuations, but it may need to see success from the transformation before any higher multiple is given.

Source: ABBV Logo

AbbVie Inc.

Strength: AbbVie's profitability is simply astounding, earning it an A+ rating from Seeking Alpha. Recording a 38% FCF margin, management has a huge cash hoard to return cash to shareholders with, in the form of a 5% dividend.

Weakness: Shares outstanding have slowly risen over time, leading to slight dilution concerns for me. However, due to the impressive growth rates the company generates, I don't believe this is a major flaw for ABBV.

Opportunity: Rinvoq and Skyrizi are expected to add $15 billion to sales by 2025, with their peak sales not coming until the 2030s. With $45 billion in sales over the TTMs, this alone would represent a 20-30% increase to the company's overall revenues.

Threat: Humira US's loss of exclusivity (LOE) in 2023 will be a major obstacle for AbbVie to overcome. In fact, the company has already announced that it expects declining overall sales for 2023, with slower growth returning in 2024.

Reporting 59% YoY revenue growth to go along with Non-GAAP EPS growth of 32% YoY for their 4th quarter, AbbVie kept its accelerated growth going. Having CAGRs of 14% and 19% for revenue and diluted EPS over the last 8 years, the pharmaceutical behemoth has simply been on fire since taking off on its own. Furthermore, over this same time horizon, the company has raised its dividend 225%, getting us to the 5% yield we have now.

Going forward, AbbVie will look to continue integrating its $63 billion acquisition of Allergan into the new company's overall growth machine, which is led by its Immunology portfolio that accounts for 43% of ABBV's sales. Despite being its largest segment, Immunology recorded 15% YoY sales growth, driven by Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq, demonstrating just how balanced its growth is across every portfolio. Looking ahead to FY 2021, management is guiding for adjusted EPS between $12.32 and $12.52, leaving the company with a microscopic adjusted P/E of 9.

One Chart To Watch

Source: ABBV JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

As it is clear to see from the chart above, Skyrizi and Rinvoq are of the utmost importance for AbbVie's continued growth. With Humira US's LOE in 2023, it will be pivotal to watch the sales development for these two, especially considering they will become the core of the company's revenues.

Source: BEN Logo

Franklin Resources

Strength: BEN's 5-year average for FCF margin comes in at 22%, giving the company ample cash to continue its history of dividend increases and opportunistic share buybacks.

Weakness: Outside of making its Legg Mason acquisition, the company has been unable to do much in terms of generating top line growth. Furthermore, it is quite evident that the $4.5 billion paid for Legg Mason was overpriced and horribly timed, being immediately prior to the pandemic.

Opportunity: Simply put, the company finally did something with its huge cash hoard of $8 billion by acquiring Legg Mason. Theoretically, the company should see immense opportunities through synergies, cross-selling, and expense reductions between the two, but this will take years to play out in full.

Threat: Initially, the integration of the Legg Mason acquisition has been quite frightening in terms of its impact on BEN's profitability. With a net income margin of 13% and a FCF margin of 1% versus its 5-year averages of 21% and 22% respectively, it is essential to see a return to normalcy for the long-term success of the company.

Last, but not least, Franklin Resources held its Q1 earnings call and reported revenue and adjusted EPS growth YoY of 41% and 9%, respectively. This revenue growth was primarily due to it being the first full quarter reflecting BEN's acquisition of Legg Mason. Overall assets under management (AUM) reached an all-time high for the company at $1.5 trillion, which was a 6% increase for the quarter, YoY.

Looking ahead, I am looking to see specific EPS growth from the Legg Mason purchase, as it has seemingly only influenced the sales figures as of now. Furthermore, since the company has over $6 billion in cash on hand, even after Legg Mason coming onboard, I am focused on management's ability to put that cash to work. Having decreased its share count by 16% over the last 5 years, I fully expect this to continue, unless there is further M&A activity on the horizon.

Two Charts To Watch





As can clearly be seen from the image above, the Legg Mason acquisition continues to weigh on the company's overall net income margin. Over time, it will be essential for BEN to return to its normal 20% or higher margins, which would increase EPS up to between $2.50 and $3. This EPS number does not begin to factor in the increased revenue from the acquisition, either.

Data by YCharts

As revenue increases from the additional Legg Mason sales, BEN should see continued topline growth for the following year. Should the company be able to pair this sales growth with a return to its normal 20% net income margin, $3.00 and higher in EPS is well within reach and something to watch for over the next few quarters.

Valuations

Prudential PRU 5-Year Avg AbbVie ABBV 5-Year Avg Franklin BEN 5-Year Avg P/E 8.0 8.6 39.3* 21.8 17.1 15.1 P/B 0.5 0.7 12.4 22.3 1.3 1.6 EV/Sales 1.1 1.1 5.9 4.3 2.5 3.8 P/Cash Flow 1.9 2.2 11.8 11.1 10.2 17.5 Return on Equity -0.6% 8.5% 130.1% --- 7.5% 11.6% Net Income Margin -1% 7% 10% 21% 13% 21% Market Cap $32B --- $189B --- $13B ---

Source: Seeking Alpha and Morningstar Metrics

(* Note: Based on GAAP EPS. Abbvie's Non-GAAP EPS is much higher, resulting in a materially lower Non-GAAP P/E)

Overall, the valuation metrics seem to show two companies that could be considered a value play, in Prudential and Franklin, while AbbVie would be considered the growth play of the group. However, considering that AbbVie has a similar Price/Cash Flow as Franklin, it is fair to say that its strong growth isn't fully being priced into the stock.

Data by YCharts

While PRU and BEN may not have the growth prospects that AbbVie does, their respective P/B ratios are below their 5-year averages and make them interesting value ideas, especially as both are in the midst of transforming their businesses. As can be seen above, their respective P/B ratios continue to sit near 10-year lows, even after they both rose around 20% over the last six months. Considering Prudential and Franklin pay a 5.7% and 4.2% dividend to go along with the massive share count declines shown earlier, and you could be well rewarded by investing in these values.

Action Thoughts

In conclusion, I believe that AbbVie stands out in this trio of large dividend yields. As always, Dividends 500 is looking for the healthiest dividends, and it is clear to see that AbbVie's growth rates and average profit margin give it the best stability to increase its dividend payments far into the future. Since I am always looking to find this balance between returning cash to shareholders and fueling company growth, I am giving AbbVie a strongly bullish rating, as it is a perfect example of that balance.

For Prudential and Franklin, I believe the turnaround stories, increasing dividend yields, and cheap valuations offer a reasonable value play. While their growth is concerning, they are doing everything right in terms of returning cash to shareholders, so I will rate them as a hold.