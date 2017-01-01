Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) surged by nearly 25% on a better than expected Q4 earnings release last week. The company traditionally known for providing specialized network connectivity tools to major telecom players has shifted its business focus from legacy cable broadband towards wireless solutions. Products across virtual, cloud-native & physical infrastructure services have gained importance with customers looking to roll out next-generation "5G" networks. Indeed, Casa's market-leading product portfolio across both software and hardware is benefiting from strong demand during an industry upgrade cycle. We expect the strong tailwinds to continue through 2021 supporting a positive outlook for the stock.

(Seeking Alpha)

CASA Earnings Recap

Casa Systems reported its 2020 Q4 earnings on February 19th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.27, which was $0.16 ahead of estimates. The company was also GAAP profitable with GAAP EPS of $0.27, well above the consensus forecast for just $0.07. Revenue in the quarter at $120.5 million was up 6.7% year over year, and favorably $12.8 million above the market forecast. This was effectively a blowout quarter for the company which surprised the market with both its operating and financial performance.

(source: Company IR/ annotation by BOOX Research)

The results were supported by a 10% decline in both SG&A and total operating expenses driving income from operations up 73% compared to Q4 2019. For the year, revenues reached $201 million, up 13% y/y with EPS of $0.29 reversing a loss of $0.57 in 2019. Much of this momentum has come in the last two quarters with a big story being the wireless segment now representing 42% of total revenues, up from 20% back in Q2.

(source: Company IR)

The company is seeing strong demand with wins from major operators across North America, Europe, and APAC regions. A growing backlog supports the outlook for continued growth through 2021. Management cited the rollout of its recently launched 5G access devices and sales of its broadband network gateway router "BNG" as strong points during the quarter. From the conference call:

Now, onto our performance, starting with Q4, we had one of our strongest quarters. We delivered record wireless revenue and we ended the quarter with a healthy backlog to support our top-line growth in 2021...A major new customer for our recently launched 5G millimeter wave fixed wireless access device, six new purchase orders for our virtual BNG router and a multiservice router products. And four new customers for our fiber to the distribution point products. And a 14 purchase orders for a cable distributor access and a virtual CCAP core...

A big takeaway here is the growth trend from wireless related hardware "products" and services that each climbed 35% y/y and 112% y/y respectively. While firm-wide products still represent 88% of total revenues, the higher-margin services segment led by wireless saw 20% y/y growth in Q4 and 15% for 2020. The adjusted EBITDA margin in Q4 reached 21%, up from 16.1% in the period last year. Notably, the company was free cash flow positive in 2020, generating $48.1 million.

(source: Company IR)

The company ended the quarter with $157 in cash and equivalents against $291 in total debt. Management noted that leverage in terms of adjusted EBITDA over the trailing twelve months has declined to 2.5x with further deleveraging expected going forward.

Management Guidance and Consensus Expectations

Official guidance for 2021 revenue between $425 and $445 million, represents an 11% top-line growth at the midpoint. An operating income target between $28 and $38 million compares to $24.2 million in 2020. The expectation is that margins remain elevated supported by wireless services building balancing more modest trends from the legacy cable and fixed telco segment. The adjusted EBITDA midpoint forecast of $65 million represents an increase of 18% versus 2020. Finally, the non-GAAP EPS guidance between $0.23 and $0.32 is approximately flat compared to $0.28 in 2020, although management explains this is based on an expectation of a higher tax expense compared to a benefit in recent years.

(source: Company IR)

According to consensus estimates, the market forecast for revenue and EPS are in-line with the company guidance for 2021. Looking ahead, the market forecast is if growth to average about 8% over the next two years while earnings should accelerate and potentially nearly-double towards $0.52 by 2023. Keep in mind that there is some possibility these estimates could be revised higher over the coming weeks as these latest Q4 results get digested by Wall Street.

(Seeking Alpha)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We are encouraged by the Q4 results and think it was enough for the company to recapture bullish momentum following disappointing and weaker than expected trends going back to its IPO in 2017. The stock reached an all-time high of $34 in March of 2018 and was failing to drive growth beyond the legacy cable broadband business. In many ways, Casa is finally proving it can connect the dots between its hardware business and software services with a market-leading platform.

(source: finviz.com)

The key here to understand the market opportunity is the growth in wireless operational services that is forecast to become a $24 billion market, up from $11 billion in 2019. Configuration service providers "CSPs" are spending more to transform networks with a cloud-native architecture. Casa's "Axyom" software platform enables customers to manage their networks and provide their subscribers with services across all access technologies. Think of it as the back-end systems managing core network access functions.

(source: Company IR)

Casa is well-positioned to benefit from themes like 5G and enterprise-level small cell deployment. It's important to note that Casa counts on tier-1 level customers like U.S.-based AT&T Inc. (T) and Verizon Inc. (VZ) in the U.S. along with international players like Telefonica SA (TEF) and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) as a key supplier. We like the international footprint and see significant growth opportunities in various emerging markets.

(source: Company IR)

In terms of valuation, even with the latest surge in shares, CASA remains reasonably priced in our opinion. The metric we're looking at including a 2-year forward P/E of 25x based on the fiscal 2022 consensus EPS target of $0.42 is in the context of earnings nearly doubling over the next 3-years. As the business shifts towards more software and services, revenues and cash flow become more predictable through the recurring subscription model. We also believe the company can benefit as it continues to deleverage supported by accelerating EBITDA which can be a bullish catalyst for the stock.

Final Thoughts

Overall, we are bullish on CASA and expect shares to continue repricing higher supported by more positive sentiment towards the long-term outlook. Going back to the consensus estimates mentioned above, our take is that the targets are conservative and there is upside as the industry 5G upgrade cycle picks up this year.

Risks to watch come down to the company's own execution and trends in sales. The potential that results are weaker than expected over the next couple of quarters could pressure the stock forcing a reset of the earnings outlook. It will be important for margins to remain elevated and we expect trends across wireless segment revenues to be the key monitoring point.