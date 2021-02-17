By Tim Murphy

Welcome back! I hope you have enjoyed tracking (and maybe profiting from) the performance of the Top Ideas so far. Of the 48 ideas, 26 are up 10%+, 12 are up 20%+, and four are up 60%+. Since the launch of the competition in mid-January (ideas were submitted between Jan 15-20) the Russell has led the way at around +4% while the other major indices have been relatively flat, so several ideas are doing very well in comparison. As a reminder, to view the public Google Sheet with all ideas, go here. Without further ado, here are the top 4 ideas so far:

OTCPK:UNTC Unit Corp. +90% - Safety In Value, contributor for Microcap Review

ZDGE Zedge, Inc. +72% - Robbe Delaet contributor for Insider Opportunities

OTCQB:IAIC Information Analysis, Inc. +68% - The GeoTeam contributor for Geo Microcap Insights

VET VeChain Cryptocurrency +63% - The Freedonia Cooperative by The Coin Agora

*Prices as of Monday, February 22nd 12pm ET.

I reached out to these four contributors for their latest thoughts on their top idea - updates were received Feb. 17-22.

OTCPK:UNTC by Safety In Value, contributor for Microcap Review

Unit Corp. (OTCPK:UNTC) was my top pick, and has performed well recently. The firm emerged from bankruptcy and has been trading over the counter. They recently uplisted to the OTC Pink tier (and changed symbols to UNTC). That, along with their first post-emergence financial statements have been the primary catalysts powering the recent near doubling, and were catalysts that I specifically called out. That said, there are definitely still multiple future catalysts here, and I'm still very long. Oil and gas prices have improved as of late, but their hedge book mutes some of the gains.

However, they have significant exposure to mid-con gas sales, and with the weather lately those prices have been up 100-1000X in some cases. Obviously making a year's worth of revenue in a few days is very meaningful, if they were able to keep production onstream. There are plenty of other upcoming catalysts with the potential to sell their office building, get their contract drilling rigs back to work drilling for other operators, and the potential to drill out their midstream commitment.

The bankruptcy projections assumed no midstream cash flow for years due to penalties from them not drilling as much as they promised to when they sold a minority interest. But if the economics of drilling turn around enough to start spending it will also meaningfully accelerate their midstream cash flow, which is a potentially huge value driver. With only one month of post-emergence financials posted so far this still doesn't screen well, but will soon. And if they choose to list on a national exchange they would immediately qualify for Russell inclusion, which would add demand for shares. Microcap Review subscribers have done well here already, but in my opinion this opportunity is still in the early stages.

ZDGE by Robbe Delaet, contributor for Insider Opportunities

I'm not surprised that Zedge is up over 70% over the past month for two reasons.

First, the stock was heavily purchased by insiders and picked by our IO Golden Growth Algorithm. Investment opportunities found by this revolutionary strategy have historically outperformed the market significantly. Some of these picks include Paycom in 2014 (+1719%), The Trade Desk in 2017 (+1899%) and Ebix in 2020 (+418%).

Second, Zedge was (and still is) significantly undervalued. Zedge has one of the highest growth rates (revenue +85% last quarter) and gross profit margins (89%) in the whole market. Still, the company was only valued at a forward EV/sales of 6x and price/free cash flow of 17x.

I'm happy that our revolutionary strategy has once again delivered a great undiscovered investment for members and hope some of you benefited from it as well. A couple of members locked in their profit and I can’t blame them given the 840% annualized return (70% in one quarter). However, we believe there is much more upside to come for Zedge in the long term.

The company only just started to monetize its 30 mln MAUs via subscription offerings and improved advertisements. We believe growth could even accelerate to triple digit revenue growth for FY Q2 2021 (scheduled for March 17).

Currently trading at 10.6x fwd EV/sales, Zedge remains relatively cheap. We have a price target of $23.40, implying another 87% upside from today. More importantly, we see a path for Zedge to 10x in the long term. Zedge remains a BUY on any market weakness.

You can read more about Zedge in our recent blog post.

OTCQB:IAIC by The GeoTeam, contributor for Geo Microcap Insights

This update is coming to you based on Information Analysis Inc.’s (OTCQB:IAIC) announcement of fourth quarter 2020 results on February 17, 2021.

The results for the quarter continue to demonstrate the company's positive operational progress that we have noticed for the past several months.

Sales of $3.09 million vs. $2.09 million in the prior year

EPS of $0.03 vs. a loss of $0.01 in the prior year

Information Analysis’ 2021 net income guidance of between $1.1 and $1.2 million implies EPS of around $0.10 for 2021 versus the reported $0.03 for 2020. We think this is purely based on the current contracts in hand and does not account for any additional wins based on contracts management is actively pursuing, nor do we believe it accounts for goals to expand its business into other areas such as cyber security or cloud services. IAIC added that the guidance is...

"... making allowances for unknowns such as the effects of COVID-19..."

We believe this to be a responsible and diligent approach in the company’s communication to shareholders.

In related news, a new 13G filed this morning shows Palm Management established a 1.05 million share, or a 9.3% stake in the company. This comes off the heels of another 13G filed by Alan Gelband on Feb. 2 showing a ~7% stake.

We will be keeping a close eye on any additional large share purchases as we see this as a positive sign that IAIC is beginning to enter the radar of institutions and large investors.

VET-USD VeChain Cryptocurrency - The Freedonia Cooperative, by The Coin Agora

VeChain (VET-USD) is an enterprise-focused supply-chain blockchain solution led by the former CIO of Louis Vuitton China. Its native token, VET, is currently the 27th largest cryptocurrency by market cap—a place that undervalues it as one of the most widely used blockchains, particularly by enterprise customers (B2C).

It’s managed to already secure some massive, global heavyweights as clients already. DNV GL and Walmart China are two of its biggest customers by size, and the latter generally its biggest daily active user. You can visually see the blockchain activity of several large clients like these here, where you may also catch glimpses of names like Vulcan (gaming), VIMworld (NFTs), or Shanghai Gas (utility). The nation of Cyprus recently tapped VeChain to provide the blockchain solution for its digital vaccination passport.

Moreover, in 2021 they’ve already added PuffBar and late in 2020 added seafood e-commerce site KnowSeafood to bring authentication tracking to their products.

As far as a price outlook, crypto is new and volatile and harder to ascertain current valuations. That being said, we can compare VeChain to other coins. With a current market capitalization (of total supply) of just over $4 billion, VeChain is still 6-7x less than other notable coins like Ripple (XRP-USD) and Cardano (ADA-USD) which both boast an impressive customer list, but ones that VeChain rivals, especially on daily average use.

If you want to invest, leave questions below - cryptocurrencies can be volatile, but we’re here to help with knowledge, guidance, and research.