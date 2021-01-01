Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is the largest supplier of land-mobile-radio ("LMR") in the United States and has a thriving business with state, local, and federal government agencies globally as well. The company's Software & Services segment has grown to ~38% of total sales, margins are strong, and annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is growing. At the end of 2020, MSI had a record backlog of $11.4 billion while generating $1.4 billion in free-cash-flow for full-year 2020. The company has strong product offerings, led by the P24 series of two-way radios, and 2021 will be another good year for the company.

Q4 & Full-Year Earnings

MSI released its Q4 and FY2020 EPS report on February 4th and despite the negative impact of the pandemic, the results were fairly impressive. Highlights included:

Full-year revenue of $7.4 billion was down 6% yoy.

Full-year GAAP earnings of $5.45/share were up 10% yoy.

Full-year non-GAAP earnings of $7.69/share were down 5%.

The Software & Services Segment grew to 37.6% of total revenue while GAAP segment earnings of $727 million grew 24% yoy.

The year-end backlog of $11.4 billion was a record and up $175 million from the year earlier.

On a segment basis, it is clear that Motorola Solutions is benefiting from the trend seen in many high-tech companies: higher-margin software and services are not only generating recurring revenue, but higher margins as well:

Source: Q4 and FY2020 EPS report (red annotations by the author)

Note that S&S Segment full-year earnings of $727 million were significantly higher than the Products & Systems Integration Segment ($656 million) even though revenue was only 60% that of the PSI Segment. That is because S&S Segment non-GAAP margin of 34.3% (up 2.9% yoy) was more than 15% higher than its sister segment.

Motorola Solutions generated free-cash-flow of $637 million in Q4, and for full-year 2020 generated FCF of $1.4 billion, or an estimated $8.04/share based on the average 174.1 million shares outstanding for the year. That compares very favorably to the current $2.84/share annual dividend obligation - which equates to a 1.55% yield.

Going Forward

The recurring revenue nature of MSI's video security and command center software and services businesses is a strong tailwind going forward due to its high-margins. Indeed, on the Q4 conference call CEO Greg Brown said:

Additionally, the recurring nature of this segment and record ending backlog provides us with good visibility going forward and we expect another year of strong growth in this segment in 2021.

Source: Motorola Solutions

Motorola's acquisition of video surveillance company Pelco for $110 million in cash is a strategic move that will increase MSI's recurring revenue base and dovetails nicely with the company's recent announcement it has opened a new 136,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Richardson, TX to make NDAA-compliant video-security systems.

Meantime, the company's continued strong order flow during Q4 demonstrates its global reach and the strong long-term relationships it enjoys with state, local, federal, and foreign country governments:

Source: Q4 and FY2020 EPS report

As can be seen in the graphic above, judging by the order flow - and as I predicted in my last Seeking Alpha article on MSI - the APX series of P25 Two-Way radios continues to be a very popular and successful product.

Source: Motorola Solutions

For full-year 2021, MSI is guiding for revenue growth in the range of 7.25-8%, and non-GAAP earnings of $8.50-$8.62/share. The midrange of EPS guidance ($8.56/share) implies non-GAAP EPS yoy growth of 11.3%.

Shareholder Returns

In 2020, MSI raised the dividend by 11% and bought-back $612 million of common stock at an average price of $155.93/share (MSI closed Friday at $180.95). That compares to $436 million in total dividend payments and $287 million in acquisitions.

Risks

Risks include a decrease in government spending (domestically and globally) as a result of the pandemic. In addition, MSI faces increased competition in its lucrative government contracts business.

Market valuation is also a risk given the broad market is still near all-time highs. That said, MSI currently trades at a relative discount to the overall S&P with a forward P/E of only 21x full-year 2021 EPS estimates. Note the current S&P500 trades at an average ~P/E=40x based on TTM earnings. Considering MSI's forward earnings trade at around half the S&P500's TTM earnings show the company is a bargain in comparison.

Summary & Conclusion

MSI continues to demonstrate strong operational and financial results. The company has a strong backlog, generates significant free-cash-flow, and is investing via M&A and new facilities to grow its Software & Services recurring revenue base that generates high-margin returns. The outlook for full-year 2021 is favorable given the clear line-of-sight into high-quality earnings given the large backlog and recurring revenue base. I raise my rating on MSI from neutral to bullish.

I'll end with a long-term price chart of MSI that shows it is trying to punch through its pre-pandemic and 10-year high: