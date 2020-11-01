Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) has transformed itself into a play on groundwater, pumps and related product lines, playing perfectly on the current ESG playbook with great long term prospects. The performance throughout the pandemic has been strong as the company outlined a strong guidance for 2021.

I like the business and its positioning, yet think that the valuations are still too high despite a strong balance sheet and possibility and willingness to pursue bolt-on deals.

A Great Transformation

Franklin Electric was largely a play on motors and controls two decades ago and has transformed itself into a play on pumping systems. The company seems very well positioned as it has focused on groundwater pumping systems, enjoys solid organic growth, is aligned with ESG goals, while it has strong cash flow generation and its balance sheet is very strong.

The company currently generates approximately $1.3 billion in sales, with little over half of sales generated from water systems; in fact, approximately three quarters of a billion. The vast majority of this comes from groundwater, complemented by dewatering and other industrial applications.

Distribution of water and fueling systems combined make up the remainder 45% of sales with the distribution segment being slightly larger. Besides focusing on groundwater, the company sees plenty of opportunities in adjacent markets such as filtration, treatment, irrigation and commercial applications.

With sales peaking at around $1.3 billion in 2018 and 2019, current performance has been impacted by the pandemic to a smaller extent, as adjusted earnings have been flattish around $2 per share. Nonetheless, investors have been pricing in the good positioning of the company as this was a $60 stock ahead of the outbreak of the pandemic.

Based on earnings power around $2 per share, this works down to a 30 times multiple, based on an unleveraged balance sheet, solid growth and potential for margins to improve as earnings fell a bit compared to 2018. In fact, the company guided for 2020 earnings at a midpoint of $2.30 per share, that worked down to a 26 times multiple.

Covid-19 Arrives

When Covid-19 arrived the company was hit to a small extent. While first quarter sales fell in the high single digits, earnings actually improved modestly. Second quarter sales fell 13% as the rather big impact on the topline was relatively well managed with earnings down a quarter. Third quarter sales even rose a percent as earnings per share improved ten cents compared to the year before as sales improved and costs were contained. Based on the financial definition of net debt the company has built up a net cash position of $20 million, although this turns into very modest debt position if pension liabilities are included.

This strong financial condition was used to pursue some bolt-on deals. In November, Franklin Electric acquired Waterite, a provider of residential and commercial water treatment products in a deal adding $22 million in sales, while no purchase price has been announced.

In January 2021 another deal was announced as Franklin Electric spent $28 million to acquire Gicon Pumps & Equipment, in a deal adding $68 million in sales. With this deal, Franklin will acquire a professional groundwater distributor, as both deals add approximately a combined $90 million in sales, or 7% to pro-forma sales.

In February the fourth quarter numbers revealed that sales were essentially flat from the year before. The company actually reported a slight increase in full year earnings to $2.18 per share. The company sees sales at $1.38 billion this year with earnings between $2.50 and $2.75 per share on the back of some growth, improved operating leverage and bolt-on deals. With some deals left to close, the company still operates with a net cash position in all likelihood.

The 47 million shares now trade hands at $73, for a $3.4 billion equity valuation and thus enterprise valuation given the state of the balance sheet equivalent to 2.5 times sales seen this year. At these levels, shares trade at 27-28 times forward earnings. Based on this premium multiple and the fragmented industry, it seems that the company has quite some potential to pursue bolt-on deal-making to accelerate growth as the balance sheet certainly allows for further deal-making.

A Final Word

Truth be told is that I like Franklin Electric a lot here from a fundamental point of view, and trading at a 26-27 times forward multiple, shares are not cheap. The positioning is great as on top of a solid growth profile further growth could come from ability and willingness to make deals, with a pristine balance sheet being apparent.

Nonetheless, I do not want to exaggerate the current performance too much. After all, over the past decade, sales have risen approximately 60% from $800 million and change to nearly $1.4 billion this upcoming year. Amidst a flattish share count margins have been rather flat. Given this observation, although I recognize the improved growth profile, I think valuations have gotten a bit ahead of themselves as Franklin certainly deserves a prominent spot on my watch list. If shares might unexpectedly experience a sell-off, which I do not expect by all means, I would be interested.