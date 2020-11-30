Our bullishness on Ennis Inc. (NYSE:EBF) in December was well placed as shares have risen by more than 11% since then, easily outpacing the 6.8% return of the S&P 500. The thesis back then was that expectations for the upcoming quarterly results were so low that a positive surprise was more likely than usual, and that any good news would propel shares higher.

In addition to the better than consensus EPS ($0.32 vs. $0.28) and revenue ($92.4M vs. $89.9M), the company reported significant improvement in profit margins, both year over year and sequentially. The acquisition of Infoseal by the company soon after the last quarterly results were announced was also a factor in the stock performance.

Ennis is now more expensive on an absolute basis, relative to the S&P 500, and relative to its own consensus EPS. This makes the shares less appealing than previously, but the company continues to have a clean balance sheet, strong free cash flow, and dominant position within its industry. For these reasons, shares remain a hold for current shareholders with a long term outlook and desire to capture dividend yield. Active traders uninterested in dividend yield could look to take short term profits and wait for a pullback to buy again.

Q321 Results

As expected, revenue for Q321 (ended 11/30/20) declined significantly, but the decline was less than forecast and was less than the previous sequential quarter. Revenue declined by 19.6% from the prior year which was marginally better than the 20.4% y/y decline in the previous quarter. Management points out that results were "significantly impacted" by the economic drag of the Covid-19 pandemic but sequential revenue increased by 6.7% because:

...various segments of the economy were trending up and that growth impact was reflected in the sequential quarter sales growth."

Gross margin for the quarter was outstanding at 30.4% or 100 bps better than the year earlier margin of 29.4% and 130 bps better than the previous quarter gross margin. These increases were driven by Ennis' improvement to cost structure as the pandemic emerged in addition to the integration of past acquisitions.

Operating expenses also improved sequentially, but deteriorated year over year. Specifically, operating expenses were 18.3% of revenue or 110 bps less than the previous quarter, but 110 bps higher than in Q320 (ended 11/30/19). The drivers of this sequential improvement were the same as the drivers of improved gross margin: improved cost structure and successful integration of past acquisitions.

Operating income benefited from the improved profitability and the margin came in at 12.0% which is 30 bps below the 12.3% operating margin reported in Q320 but 230 bps and 510 bps better than the 9.7% and 6.9% operating margins in the two preceding quarters of FY2021.

Q421 Outlook

Foreign exchange rates and paper pricing are critical factors in Ennis' operating results. Paper is a primary component of Ennis' cost structure, and the relative level of the U.S. Dollar impacts the supply side of paper cost. A strong dollar encourages foreign producers to increase supply (lowering cost for Ennis) and a weaker dollar encourages domestic producers to increase exports (raising costs for Ennis).

Two ETFs and the U.S. Dollar Index are good proxies to gage Ennis' paper cost.

The Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP) and the Wisdom Tree Trust Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) each demonstrate that the dollar has been weak for the past year and 6 month period but have stabilized in the past 2 months which should benefit upcoming Q421 (ended 2/28/21) results.

Likewise, the U.S. Dollar has declined by about 1.67% thus far in Ennis' Q421, from $91.87 on 11/30/20 (the last day before the beginning of Ennis' Q4) to $90.34 on 2/19/21.

A more direct measure of Ennis' paper cost is the Producer Price Index for Paper published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As these graphs show, the price of paper began to rise in the middle of 2017, and after easing late in 2019 through the spring of 2020 (during the initial stages of the COVID-19 crisis when demand uncertainty peaked), have risen back above the February 2020 level.

So far during Ennis' Q421 (December 2020-February 2021), prices have declined by about 0.6% to an index of 196.7 from 197.9 previously.

Ennis disclosed in the Q321 10-Q that it expects paper pricing to be 'relatively stable' during the second half of fiscal 2021 and into the beginning of fiscal 2022. This stable outlook is because of the expected reduction of excess inventory despite the fact that paper demand increased in Q321. As CEO Keith Walters explained,

...we continue to believe paper pricing will remain in a range which will not unfavorably impact our margins".

The lone analyst estimate for Q421 is revenue of $88.03M which would be a decrease of 17.5% from the prior year but the second sequential improvement in the percentage decline. The estimate for Q421 EPS is $0.27 which would represent an 18.2% y/y decline. This decline would be the third sequential improvement in the percentage decline.

Dividends

The recent share price appreciation has reduced Ennis' dividend yield to about 4.6% from more than 5.1% at the time of the last posting. Dividends are an essential part of Ennis' investment appeal, with share price gains contributing less than a third of total returns over the past 10 years and less than 15% of the total return since 1990.

Ennis' dividend has provided an increasingly attractive spread over the 10 year treasury yield since the dividend was last raised. Since the increase in dividend to $0.90/share in July of 2018, the 10 year yield had declined from nearly 3% to about 1.3% recently. However, the 10 year yield has increased by about 22 bps in the past year, and more than doubled in the past 6 months.

The spread over the risk free rate may have peaked, and given Ennis' robust free cash flow and the likely end of the Covid-19 disruption, it is time to consider an upgrade to the dividend.

Ennis is a prodigious cash generator having realized an aggregate $299.4M of cash flow from operations from FY'16 (ended 2/28/16) to FY'20 (ended 2/28/20) or just under $60M/year on average. From this operating cash flow ('OCF') Ennis has made an aggregate $18.2M in capital investments which leaves aggregate free cash flow ('FCF') of $281.2M, or about $56M per year on average.

Dividends paid during this period total $143.6M, with $39.1M of this being a one time dividend paid in 2016 related to the divestment of a business segment. Excluding this item, the average annual dividend amount has gone from about $18.1M to $23M which means that the company has about $33M available on average after dividends are paid from FCF.

Ennis has been an active acquirer as it consolidates its fragmented industry so the impact of this recurring use of cash must be included in the assessment of the company's ability to raise its dividend. Ennis has made $66.4M of acquisitions in the FY'16-FY'20 period, or about $13.3M per year on average. Subtracting this amount from the $33M of FCF available after dividends leaves about $20M on average available every year to increase the dividend.

With about 26 million shares outstanding and no debt service to cover, Ennis has about $0.77 per share of possible dividend increase. The current annual dividend is $0.90 per share so even a juicy 20% ($0.18/share) increase to $1.08 would represent just 23.3% of the available average annual cash flow after CAPEX, acquisitions, and current dividend payments. This seems a reasonable accommodation for investors who have seen little capital appreciation since 2010.

A permanent dividend raise is preferable for providing support to the share price, but a large special dividend would also be welcome news. Both options are appropriate as rewards to investors for bearing the risk of the declining printing market in which Ennis operates.

The Takeaway

Ennis' share price has risen by more than 10% since mid December and is now less appealing based on higher multiples. However, the company maintains a clean balance sheet, strong free cash flow, excellent profitability despite Covid related revenue weakness, and a dominant position in its industry.

For current shareholders the outlook is neutral, with the possibility of a pullback in share price being weighed against the argument for a dividend increase after more than two and a half years. The recent runup in price also affords active traders the chance to take profits now and wait for the next pullback in share price to re-initiate their position.