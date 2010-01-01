Just to give a little background

It's worth my pointing out here that I have up close and personal knowledge of the area being discussed. I used to lease – yes, my project didn't work – a gangue dump (a waste pile from previous mining) on the next hilltop over. I've been to the site at Cinovec, shared a geologist with the company for a time, have gossiped and kibbitzed around the area. I've also had detailed discussions with varied geologists, mining engineers, process specialists and so on.

I should also point out that I've never had a business or corporate relationship with the company, nor have they beaten me to a mining claim or anything like that. So, what follows is informed by specific local knowledge but not by any form of personal or otherwise animus.

Most importantly in this local knowledge I've looked at some of the chemistry they face and I don't think that, as yet, they've got it to work. That is though opinion. I do not claim that to be a fact.

I think the risk profile is too high, steep

European Metals Holdings (OTCPK:EMHLF) is looking to develop a lithium and tin resource at Cinovec in the Czech Republic. The area has been mined for most of the past thousand years, often very profitably. I have no doubt at all that the basic description of the resource is correct. That's not enough though, not for a junior miner.

(European Metals stock price from Seeking Alpha)

The rule of thumb I'm using here is that in estimating a junior miner – a useful description of which is someone attempting to develop a resource, someone not producing as yet – we should demand only the one source of uncertainty. That is, we are happy with the idea that we've a known and useful extraction technique but we're just trying to delineate the deposit and thus the opportunity. Or, we're happy with the idea that we've a known deposit and we just need to design the extraction technique to fit it.

If both of those things are uncertain, both the deposit and also the technique, then we might well be better off looking elsewhere. Not because techniques can't be found, or deposits drilled and fixed in extent. But because other people elsewhere will probably have one or both of those things already fixed and that might well be a better home for our money.

This is all about risk you understand. Having the two hanging in the air increases risk beyond likely rewards to my mind.

There are also other smaller points to consider. A useful guide – again, this is not a strict point, just a mnemonic – is that we don't like projects that require two income streams to be profitable. Obviously, we like having two income streams, the rhodium bonus for platinum miners, the gold credit for copper miners, these are nice things to have. We get many of our minor metals from just such secondary production. And yet it's still true that the industry tends to shy away a bit from projects that require two outputs in order to cover costs. Irrational possibly although there have been many examples of when the rule of thumb worked. A tin and lithium mine are therefore not quite what we might be looking for.

Plus points

Having shared a geologist with these folks for a time I have actually seen some of the old maps and surveys they're working off. Soviet era surveys do not meet our modern legal standards, but to me it is entirely obvious that there is indeed a large tin deposit down there. No one in the locality or the local business arena doubts that either. There's very definitely something there and it's almost certainly what they say it is.

It's also true that the chemistry of the deposit is as they say. The lithium is there. There is indeed cassiterite down there – the main tin ore – and also that mica called zinnwaldite which contains the lithium. They're even right in one of their more specific claims that it's easy enough hauling the zinnwaldite out of the ore because there is indeed iron inside it and it's thus magnetic.

I've had that last demonstrated to me across a desk, I know that's true. That zinnwaldite is where my beloved scandium is which is why it was demonstrated (this area is probably the largest concentration of scandium in the world) to me but the base point is still true.

I'm also entirely certain that they have the prospecting rights for that area and that Czech law is firm on that point. Finally, they don't seem to have much problem in raising finance – they've just raised a bit more in Australia – so by most standards they're doing just fine. Crush the rock and magnetic extraction will pull the zinnwaldite and thus the lithium out.

Much of what they say is just fine by me.

A minor, irritating point

Well, this is irritating to me at least. They make much of their being at the heart of Europe, close to all the car manufacturers, etc. Well, yes, but distance isn't an issue with lithium. Think about it, you can ship a 40 foot container of anything globally for $5,000. That's 36 tonnes or $140 a tonne for anywhere to anywhere. If you're shipping bauxite (value perhaps $40 a tonne) then transport costs are the be all and end all of your business. If you're shipping gold ($2,000 an ounce) then transport costs are an entire irrelevance. Lithium at $8,000 a tonne? Sure, the difference between $40 a tonne for local transport and $140 for global is interesting but it's not really here or there.

Too much is being made of that local to the heart of Europe argument to my mind.

I'm entirely unsure about hard rock lithium mining

European points out that:

The results of the PFS highlight that the Cinovec Project has the potential to be the lowest cost hard rock operation globally

Well, what they actually mean is “ lowest cost hard rock lithium operation”. I'm as yet unconvinced about the long term viability of hard rock lithium operations.

As I explained when talking about Altura Mining hard rock is an expensive way to get lithium. The brine operations will almost always beat on price and there's an awful lot of work going on to bring more of those online.

As I also explained there it's common enough in these minor metals that a new use is found, demand is projected to rise, then much effort is put into expanding supply. Often enough that supply expands faster than demand and the net result is falling prices. At which point the higher cost of the new supplies all go bust.

The Australian spodumene mines – a hard rock method of mining lithium – do this on and off, at least some of them do. Greenbushes is open again but it has gone bust in the past (under Sons of Gwalia) and Altura, my example here, has just done so. Even if lithium is the sexiest mineral on the planet it's still entirely possible not to succeed in mining it just because other people are lower cost than you are.

I'm just uneasy with the entire idea of hard rock mining for lithium. I have a strong feeling – prejudice if you like – that the brine operations are going to win the price war I am certain will erupt at some point. Don't take that as being fact, that's just my opinion on the matter – prejudice if you like.

My big problems with European Metals

I have two problems here. One is that there is always a wave to junior miners. This year, or these few years, we're all excited by this one metal. Then a few years later by some other. In 2010 rare earths were the in thing. Several people got financed (Lynas, Mountain Pass as Molycorp) and by 2015 we were all very bored with rare earths because those people got financed and prices slumped – that supply outrunning demand thing. Now we're all excited by rare earths again. Around 2014, 2015, we were all excited by lithium which is when Altura got financed. A couple of years back we were deeply not excited by lithium as prices had fallen again. Now we're excited again.

Back in the late 1990/early 00s, we were all fascinated by tantalum – it went to $2,000 a kg briefly and I was able to make profits by buying capacitors on e-Bay and selling them to refiners. You'd struggle to finance a tantalum mine any time since then.

There are fashions in this field:

In 2015, European Metals completed a Scoping Study into the redevelopment of the Cinovec Project.

That's an awful long time to be playing with this deposit. It's 6 years after the scoping study and they're still not with a fully delineated deposit as yet. Yes, I know their chief geologist died unexpectedly (he was mine at the time too) but still. There's a certain belief that they're going to miss the current wave of excitement about lithium. Missing the wave does make financing hard.

But my big worry is exactly that this is a different chemistry from other hard rock lithium mines. This isn't spodumene which we know how to process. It's also not a brine operation which we also know how to do.

The mineral is that zinnwaldite, a form of mica. It's definitely there, it definitely contains lithium. However, I do know people who have researched extraction of the lithium from the zinnwaldite. Over the German side of the border (this is perhaps 1 or 2 km away, this really is the border region. So much so that Cinovec means “place of tin” and the German village next door, Zinnwald, means “tin forest” and it's the German village that gives the name to the type of mica we're talking about) there was a significant program to try to design a process to do this. It's entirely possible, you can extract anything from anything as long as it's there. It's just not economic. Or, at least, several years back no one had found an economic way of doing this.

I don't doubt at all that the material is there. I have significant doubts about the ability to extract it and make a profit.

Sure, maybe I'm out of date

That's entirely possible, that I'm just out of date with my knowledge of the area and the work being done. However, there is a way to test this.

The old mine, the one up the hill from this deposit being talked about, has a couple of million tonnes of waste lying about. It's owned by CEZ, the state company that is European's partner here. It is fine material and it's full of that zinnwaldite – I've seen the surveys, held some in my hand even. If you had an efficient and effective method of extracting lithium from zinnwaldite then that's where you'd start.

They're not. Therefore I take it that they don't, as yet, have one. As with the earlier German research.

Finally there one little linguistic tell for me. They say this:

Cinovec is an historic mine incorporating a significant undeveloped lithium-tin resource with by-product potential including tungsten, rubidium, scandium, niobium and tantalum and potash.

I agree the scandium is a possibility, that's why I was in the area. But rubidium? Anyone talking about rubidium production is not being serious. Sure, it might just be that they're not editing their web page well enough but still, here's the USGS on that metal. The market's a few tonnes a year.

Actually, I had this conversation with people about the rubidium in the waste pile from that old Cinovec mine. They were most disappointed to find out they could not sell tonnes upon tonnes of it. But it is true.

To me, it's one of those little tells of people not being serious. There is no extensive market for rubidium so talking about being a source of it doesn't really work.

My real problem

When we come down to it my real problem is that I don't think they've a method – as yet maybe – of getting the lithium out of that zinnwaldite. Without which, of course, the whole thing doesn't work.

There are those other more minor issues of time and speed and so on but that's the big one. If they announce that technology then no doubt, I'll change my mind. But so far, no, I think the whole thing too risky for the likely rewards.

My opinion

As up at the top I think it a good rule with junior miners to be only facing one risk. Either deposit or process. That deposit, while I'm sure it's there, is not as yet delineated according to modern standards. Secondly, I see no evidence that they've a viable extraction method – and do remember, people I know have tried and failed on that very mineral. Thirdly and finally I'm just not keen on hard rock lithium mining. I think that brine operations will always be lower cost and that in any shakeout it will the hard rock miners that get crushed. I tend to think that in minor metals there always are shakeouts.

The investor view

European has just gained a US OTC listing to add to the Australian and London (AIM) quotes.

I can see this sparking interest in the stock and so am not even going to try to make a short term prediction. Maybe it will and maybe it won't.

For the longer term I think the risks are higher than any potential returns. Without evidence of that ability to extract the lithium from the zinnwaldite in an economic manner I don't think there's long term value here. There's an option value on their being able to do it but that's all riskier than I'd want to put money into.

Unless and until that uncertainty is addressed, I would recommend avoiding the stock.