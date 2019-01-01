Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) has emerged as a leader in textile printing with its line of specialized industrial-grade machinery utilized by top brands worldwide. The company has led a shift in the industry towards advanced technologies, integrating software that supports direct-to-garment solutions, and on-demand fabric printing. Last year, a major theme in the market was the growth of e-commerce with companies looking to take control of their printing processes and find efficiencies in supply chains. Indeed, this setup has been very positive for Kornit Digital which just reported its latest quarterly result highlighted by accelerating growth and profitability. Even as shares are already up over 170% in the past year, we remain bullish on KRNT and see more upside as the operating and financial momentum continues.

KRNT Earnings Recap

Kornit Digital reported its fiscal 2021 Q4 earnings on February 16th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 which was $0.02 ahead of estimates. Revenue at $72.3 million was up 49% year-over-year, and impressively, $10.5 million above consensus expectations. The Q4 adjusted gross margin was reported at 51.8%, up from 50.2% in the period last year. Total operating expenses as a percentage of revenue favorably declined to 35.5% from 38.2% in Q4 2019. Similarly, the non-GAAP operating margin climbed 150 basis points to 16% from 14.5% in Q4 2019 highlighting the momentum in margins.

This was the culmination of what management referred to as a "transformative" year in the company's history. Growth was driven by both new and existing customers expanding production capacity globally, along with strong demand for the consumables business which is essentially the specialized printer ink. For 2020, revenues were up 7% y/y but keep in mind the business faced deeper COVID-related disruptions between Q2 and Q3 which dragged lower the full-year results. In this regard, the momentum here has accelerated with the strong Q4 results setting up a more positive forward outlook.

Some of the key trends driving growth include e-commerce and online marketplaces representing the demand for printers with a notable theme being retail decentralization. Both traditional brick-and-mortar retailers are undergoing a digital transformation with major growth in online sales as traditional location traffic remains limited. For context, the Kornit systems allow for on-demand production related to real-time demand and inventory representing a new level of operational flexibility by customers. This supports an effort at efficiency by companies looking to generate value in a post-pandemic economy.

Kornit counts on over 1,300 customers which represents an installed base that also drives recurring revenues of consumables and software subscriptions. The company continues to add services that further leverages the operating base. Keep in mind that the applications here go beyond simply fashion and apparel. Companies are using Kornit Digital printers for furniture textiles and even home decorations.

Management highlighted strong demand for its direct-to-garment systems across the "Atlas", "Vulcan", and "Avalanche HD" printer product lines. An important trend is that some customers that previously ordered an entry-level model are upgrading to higher capacity systems. From the conference call:

While traditional retail is recovering from the effect of the pandemic, e-com and online marketplaces continue to boom across verticals, including core fashion brands, athleisure, merch, sports licensing, customized apparel and home decor. As a result, key and regional accounts are adding multiple Atlases, Vulcans and AVHDs to their existing fleets. And we see multiple customers that started with entry-level system from Kornit only 12 to 18 months ago moving rapidly to purchase high-throughput systems. We also see very healthy mix in our order book of net new versus existing accounts across our geographies.

We highlight an overall solid balance sheet position. Kornit ended the year with a cash balance including bank deposit and securities totaling $436 million against zero long-term financial debt. Notably, the company raised $163 million through a secondary equity offering last September to support growth opportunities.

It's worth noting that Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) is an investor in Kornit Digital through 2,932,176 warrants dating back to 2016 issued at an exercise price of $13.04. During the secondary offering in September, Amazon exercised a portion of those warrants now only controls 659,736. The point here is simply that Kornit reports its financials according to accounting standards that take into consideration the marginally dilutive effects of outstanding warrants on earnings.

Management Guidance and Consensus Expectations

While the company is not offering full-year guidance, management is targeting fiscal 2021 Q1 revenues between $61.0 million and $65 million. At the midpoint, the revenue guidance implies a 140% y/y increase compared to Q1 2020 which was impacted last year by the pandemic. Still, several tailwinds are supporting strong underlying organic growth expected to continue.

Kornit Digital is launching some new products including "3D textile" applications which represent a solution for embroidery and vinyl heat transfer effects that expands the addressable market by supporting new applications. The company is also launching automation tools for printers and sees room for entering new geographical markets. Longer-term, the company has a target to reach $500 million in annual revenue by 2023.

According to consensus estimates, the market is forecasting full-revenue revenues at $275 million, up 43% y/y for 2021. An EPS estimate at $0.83 is 295% up compared to $0.21 in 2020. Looking ahead, the momentum is expected to continue with EPS approaching $2.04 by 2023.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

There's a lot to like in the outlook for Kornit Digital which has quietly become a market leader in this important market segment. In many ways, when we look at companies that have best defined the explosion in e-commerce and next-generation online shopping like Amazon, Shopify Inc (SHOP), Etsy Inc (ETSY), Farfetch (FTCH), and Wayfair Inc (W), for example, Kornit Digital directly benefits from the similar growth dynamics trends as it relates to textiles business. Across large and small brands, business models like drop-shipping and direct-to-consumer retail rely on the technologies that Kornit Digital is facilitating.

In terms of valuation, it's clear that the story here is hardly a secret in the market considering shares of KRNT are up by over 170% and the stock is trading at a forward P/E of 143x based on the 2021 consensus estimate and 86x for 2022 EPS estimate. While this level is objectively pricey relative to the rest of the market, our take is that the premium is justified considering the outlook and growth opportunities.

The context here is the consensus revenue growth that is expected to average a very impressive 33% per year over the next few years. Curiously, the current revenue consensus for 2023 at $449 million is actually below management's $500 million goal implying a level of conservatism in estimates by the market. In this regard, if the company can succeed in reaching its own target, earnings likely have an upside from the consensus here.

Investors need to understand that the revenue drivers here are beyond simply the "printers" and extend to the entire eco-system that includes the integrated software along with specialty printer ink that represents a recurring revenue stream. We can assume that customer relationships are long-lasting driven by the best-in-class product.

The bullish case for Kornit Digital is that the company will continue to consolidate its market position by both capturing new customers but also being able to expand margins through efforts at higher average selling prices and new service offerings. We expect companies to look into upgrading their production machinery with the Kornit Digital technologies as an underlying growth tailwind.

Final Thoughts

Recognizing the high valuation premium, we rate shares of KRNT as a buy with a year ahead price target of $135 representing a 100x earnings multiple on the current fiscal 2022 consensus EPS. Tactically, our price target implies a modest 15% upside from the current level which will allow some time for the company to grow into its valuation over the next year with what we expect to be strong results. The current market volatility among tech stocks could provide a good entry point if shares trade lower. We are looking to pick up KRNT on any dip.

The risk when looking at Kornit Digital comes down to the outlook for global economic conditions and the company's own execution. Clearly, a deteriorating of the macro outlook suggesting weaker demand for retail or textiles would be bearish for the stock and pressure growth outlook. Weaker than expected results in the upcoming quarter would similarly force a revision lower to long-term earnings estimates. It will be important for management to maintain elevated margins in the upcoming quarters as an important monitoring point.