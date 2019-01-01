The problem with saying that “valuation always matters” is that there’s a “when?” part that often goes unsaid. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) has finally started looking a little “mortal” recently with the shares underperforming the broader industrial space since my last update, a bit curious perhaps given the company’s exceptional near-term growth leverage and demonstrated margin excellence.

The long-term track record is still firmly in ITW’s favor, and this isn’t a name I’d bet against. Still, this is a company with less long-term historical organic growth than you might assume, and I’m modestly concerned that the company’s relatively less-attractive end-market exposures may create some modest headwinds. My bigger issue remains valuation – priced for a mid-single-digit total annualized long-term return, I just don’t see enough opportunity here to favor it over other industrials, even with the superior margins and quality ITW offers.

Strong Results In Q4 And The Downturn Overall

Illinois Tool Works had a very good quarter, with a decent 4% revenue beat magnified into an 11% beat at the segment income line due to strong cost performance. This latter point has really shone through during the downturn – ITW did a great job of managing costs during the downturn without a dramatic restructuring (firings/furloughs, major pay cuts, et al) and always stayed available to its customers, leading to market share gains that may well persist (particularly in the auto space).

Revenue was down 1% yoy in organic terms (to $3.48B), falling in a sort of middle ground for the industrial sector but coming in about 4% better than expected. Operating income and segment income both rose 11% (to $0.88B and $0.90B, respectively), beating by 11%, with operating margin improving 160bp to 25.4% and segment margin improving 130bp to 25.8%.

For the entire downturn, ITW’s worst segment margin result was 17.7% in the second quarter – a level of profitability that many industrials would aspire to in periods of growth.

Leveraged To Grow Strongly In 2021

While ITW has lagged 3M (MMM) a bit in the recovery, that’s entirely normal relative to other cycles, and ITW is setting up for a very strong 2021 that could well see organic growth outperform its “multi-industrial” peers by 500bp.

The auto business will likely be the strongest driver. Revenue grew 8% this quarter, comfortably ahead of production levels, with 20% growth in the China business. Although 3M’s 18% growth in autos this quarter isn’t a good comp, Stanley Black & Decker’s (SWK) “high teens growth” in fasteners is, and ITW did a little better than BorgWarner’s (BWA) 6% organic growth.

For the year ahead, ITW expects 14% to 18% growth in the auto business. While that’s a little robust relative to some other auto-exposed companies that I’ve covered recently, it’s consistent with the IHS estimate of 14% production growth plus some market share gains.

Food equipment should also be much stronger in 2021, although off rough bottom. Revenue fell 19% this quarter, with sharp downturns in institutional and restaurant (down 30% and 30%-plus, respectively) only offset by growth in the retail channel (up 8%). A midpoint of 10% growth in 2021 seems attainable, particularly if retailers continue to invest in prepared food capacity, though I think restaurant spending will be weighted to the second half of the year and tied to the removal of pandemic-related capacity restrictions.

ITW management expects broadly similar 4% to 9% growth in the Test & Measurement, Welding, and Polymers/Fluids business (5% to 9% for the first two, 4% to 8% for the latter). ITW outperformed Lincoln Electric (LECO) (down 2% to down 6%) and matched Colfax (CFX) in welding, and I expect sales to recover with improving activity in areas like heavy machinery. T&M and Polymers/Fluids are more broadly economically-exposed (though auto is a big part of Polymers/Fluids), and I fewer segment-specific drivers beyond the general recovery.

What About The Longer Term?

ITW has proven itself over and over again, and when it comes to industrial companies, few are run better – seriously, there isn’t a long list of industrial companies that will likely generate 30%+ ROICs over the next three years, and particularly without significant software businesses.

The “but” is the question of ITW’s leverage to growth markets. If you look at the end-markets that are likely to generate sustained growth above underlying IP, you end up with markets like automation, electrification, ESG (green industries like alternative energy and energy efficiency), and industrial software. ITW really doesn’t play in those markets, and while it has gotten back to M&A, the acquisition of Amphenol’s (APH) MTS Test and Simulation business is a low-risk tuck-in/complementary deal for the T&M business. That’s not to say it’s a bad deal, particularly given the substantial margin improvement potential (the business has a mid-single-digit operating margin), but it doesn’t change the story.

Before the assembled loyal ITW villagers go to sharpen the pitchforks and light the torches, I want to note that this is a potential issue for the stock, and not a sharp criticism of the company. ITW has done quite well with its business mix, but the fact remains that Wall Street is a “what are you doing for me NOW?” world, and these concerns do move stocks.

The Outlook

ITW’s outperformance in 2020 and strong recovery leverage in 2021 does lead me to move some numbers around, but the long-term picture doesn’t change much (apart from adding in the acquired revenue). I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth around 2% to 3%, with the possibility of outperformance driven by M&A.

On margins and cash flows, I do expect another point or so of improvement from 2021 to 2023 (or about 150bp from 2019), and I do expect FCF margins to move into the low 20%’s over the next five years, driving a long-term FCF growth rate in the mid-single-digits.

The Bottom Line

Neither discounted cash flow nor margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA suggest that ITW shares are undervalued now. Illinois Tool Works shares admittedly seldom trade cheaply, and the relative premium to the industrial space has certainly shrunk some, but I don’t see a particularly attractive long-term annualized potential return. Perhaps a lower return is a fair trade for a stock that rarely surprises to the negative, but it isn’t a combination that works for my needs today.