Henry Paulson, chairman of the Paulson Institute, former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury in the George W. Bush presidential administration and former chairman and C.E.O. of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) has put it all out on the line in an op-ed piece in the Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Paulson’s opinion piece aims to present the case for “How American Free Trade Can Outdo China.”

China is the big tiger loose in the world these days and the United States is uncharacteristically taking the position the nation that has to get its act together.

Mr. Paulson writes,

The U.S. and China are engaged in a strategic competition that will determine the shape of global politics this century. But when it comes to trade, a critical dimension of that competition, America is ceding the field.”

The Growth And Spread Of Information

History has shown that it is the growth and spread of information in the world that produces the advancement of human society and provides for the increasing means for people to live better and more productive lives.

The optimal condition is when information is not hindered or ignored. Information gets built into people’s lives, it gets built into societies, and it gets built into goods. The learning of information and the sharing of information is the foundation for all the advancement that takes place in the world.

People, organizations, and governments often feel threatened by the growth and spread of information and try and stop the growth or at least slow down the advancement of information in the world.

History teaches us, however, that those that try and hinder the advancement of information, fail, and, in the end, come out of the effort much to the worse.

Information will continue to grow and spread, and those that remove themselves in any way from this progress will fall behind. We see this over and over in history.

Either nation buys onto the fact that information grows and spreads and becomes a part of the process, or, drops out and suffers the consequences.

Mr. Paulson is very afraid that “America is ceding the field,” and will pay the price for this abdication, sooner or later.

China On The Move

China is moving ahead as rapidly as it can. Already the world’s largest exporter, China is now trying to displace the U.S. as the largest trading partner for much of the world.

This is how information spreads. Information is built into the goods and services a county produces. Competition means that the goods and services must always be under review and be made better. New innovation is vital in order to reach out to that which is not known yet.

Supporting this assumption is the fact that China has now become the largest recipient of foreign direct investment. People and nations are betting on China and are putting their money where their mouth is.

But contacts and interactions are so important in the growth and spread of information. China is pushing alliances all over the world. There is the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a trade agreement including Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. There is an investment agreement signed in December with the European Union. There is a new customs initiative with Eastern Europe. And China is moving to the Middle East and Africa as well.

And, Chinese leaders are slow and patient in delivering the goods. One of the best pieces of advice I ever received in my professional life was the fact that Chinese leaders focus on decades while U.S. leaders focus on years. China plays for the longer run; the U.S. plays for the next election.

Mr. Paulson states,

When it comes to trade and investment agreements, China isn’t isolated. The U.S. increasingly is.”

And, this means that the U.S. has taken itself “out-of-the-loop” when it comes to the growth and spread of information. Oh, yes, the U.S. is doing very well, thank you, but history shows us something different. Countries that isolate themselves suffer over the longer-run, no matter what the short-run benefits might seem to be.

And, The United States?

Mr. Paulson starts right off by saying that the U.S. needs to invest in “core technologies such as telecommunications and advanced computing, while also attracting the best minds from around the world.”

Note, that the focus here is on information and information technology…the growth and spread of information.

The U.S. has held this leadership position before, now, and Mr. Paulson says, “Now we have to make up for lost ground.”

America’s open economy and leadership of the global trade system have long been key competitive advantages.”

The Biden administration, Mr. Paulson concludes, must get America back in the game.

Investment Success Depends Upon Rejoining The Competition

Investors should what to see the government move back into role that supports and reinforces global alliances and global interaction. And, this is exactly what a value investor should want.

Most of the efforts to pull the U.S. out of trade agreements and trade partnerships have been focused upon short-come outcomes. Sure, short-term traders can take advantage of a more volatile market, but the value investor focuses on the longer-run.

It is in the longer-run where real success comes. America has to be in the fastest growing markets. America has to be where the most rapid innovation is taking place. America must support the growth and spread of information for this is what lies at the foundation of efforts that transform the world. American firms must fulfill the need to develop competitive advantages in the most advanced products and technologies in the world. That is what value investing is all about.