Summary

  • WELL Health Technologies has announced the acquisition of CRH Medical, a GI-focused anesthesia service provider.
  • The deal makes a lot of sense from strategic and financial perspectives and should prove significantly accretive going forward.
  • With the addition of a cash-generative asset to its portfolio, WELL is positioned for further M&A-led growth going forward.

WELL Health Technologies (OTCPK:WLYYF) has disclosed its biggest acquisition yet with CRH Medical (CRHM), which should significantly bolster its move to build out scale in the US. As a consistent M&A compounder, the company appears to be even better positioned post-deal to execute against its pipeline of acquisition candidates as it actively expands its total addressable market. Importantly, the move also helps catalyze a potential US listing in end-2021 or early 2022. With the valuation moderating from prior highs at c. 6x EV/Revenue against rising growth expectations, I see the potential for more upgrades ahead as WELL continues to execute on its M&A growth strategy.

CRH Deal Makes Sound Strategic and Financial Rationale

As a provider of anesthesia services for treating GI (“gastrointestinal”) diseases, CRH Medical serves a wide range of ambulatory surgery centers in the US. The company has a similar DNA with WELL, having grown via M&A with 30 transactions completed to date and an active pipeline of over 500 targets. The key difference, according to its latest disclosures, is that CRH is already highly cash-generative, with a c. $120 million revenue run rate accompanied by 25+% FCF margins.

Source: CRH Medical Investor Presentation Slides

While GI clinics are a new area for WELL’s hybrid healthcare model, I would note there are still several potential synergies available. With CRH’s US footprint significantly expanding WELL’s revenue base and providing instant scale in the US (note CRH has a presence across 13 US states), there is a clear cross-selling opportunity here as WELL modernizes GI practices across its footprint. WELL’s telehealth platform and rich digital solutions offerings is key, with ongoing adoption likely to prove to be a key value-add in the GI field. Financially, CRH’s strong cash generation capability also boosts WELL’s capital position and mitigates the need for dilutive fundraising. Finally, CRH’s robust M&A pipeline (500+ active targets) is a key positive as it significantly extends the inorganic growth runway.

A Likely Accretive Acquisition

While the deal remains subject to two-thirds shareholder approval, along with regulatory and legal hurdles, the funding terms have been clearly laid out. According to the release, the CRH acquisition will be funded by a c. $303 million non-brokered private placement priced at $9.80/share (equating to a c. 25% premium to the five-day VWAP), led by Li Ka-shing and associates. In addition, WELL is looking to finalize a c. $200 million credit line at an estimated c. 1.50-3.25% cost to backstop CRH’s debt facility. All in, this equates to c. $30 million of its c. $80 million cash balance and c. $40 million from its new line of credit to be utilized for the acquisition.

Shareholders will bear a c. 17% dilution as a result, which remains very reasonable relative to the accretion potential. Using consensus estimates for CRH net revenue and EBITDA to reach c. $138 million and c. $38 million, respectively, the implied multiples stand at c. 3x fiscal 2021 EV/Sales and c. 7x EV/EBITDA. By comparison, WELL commanded an c. 11x fiscal 2021 EV/Sales multiple and over 100x EV/EBITDA pre-transaction, so headline numbers suggest the deal is financially accretive.

Source: Market Screener Consensus Estimates

Still Room for More M&A

On a pro-forma basis, WELL will still have a healthy cash position – management anticipates having c. $50 million in cash remaining to deploy towards the successful execution of future M&A in the pipeline. I think it is worth noting here that not only will the company inherit a robust pipeline from CRH, but it also already has nine LOIs (“letters of intent”) outstanding at present. Furthermore, management’s expectation for CRH to constitute “less than 50% of our total revenue” exiting fiscal 2021 also implies sizable acquisitions ahead, considering CRH will only contribute c. 62% of the c. $284 million pro-forma run-rate. Perhaps most importantly, the CRH acquisition adds a familiar name for US investors, likely accelerating a US IPO toward end-2021 or early-2022.

Final Take

Overall, I view the CRH deal positively – post-acquisition, WELL is set to nearly triple its run-rate revenue while also boosting its EBITDA and cash generation. While the company has not provided explicit synergy guidance, the added scale, and cross-selling opportunities, along with the value-add from its digital offerings, means WELL is positioned to realize considerable synergies going forward. Finally, the acquisition also clears a path for a US listing in end-2021/early-2022, which is a significant positive. Having proven its capital allocation capabilities and equipped with a healthy cash position, I expect the M&A-focused acquisition strategy to continue with increasing scale and frequency, driving estimates higher. At the current c. 6x EV/Revenue multiple, shares trade very reasonably relative to the growth outlook.

ChartData by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

