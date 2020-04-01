When we last covered Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR), we suggested that the stock might be an excellent replacement for the bond funds that promised all risk and no returns. Specifically, we said,

Even with no dividend increases and a modest 2% growth a year, HR can come out ahead by a large margin. Even in the case of a severe valuation compression, HR can beat the 10-year Treasury bond. If you are holding bond funds like the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) or the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF), with after expense yields as low as 0.23%, HR is a really good choice for you.

Source: A Good Replacement For Your Bond Funds

Interestingly, that was close to a very big inflection point in bond yields. They have run higher relentlessly since then. HR also released its Q4-2020 results and there was a surprise there as well. We go over both events and update our views on this "bond proxy".

Q4-2020 Results

HR reported that normalized funds from operations (FFO) totaled $56.6 million, or $0.42 per share for Q4-2020. The results were a small 1.5% increase over Q4-2019. For the full year FFO per share came in at $1.65, up almost 3% from 2019 annual results. HR showed modest increases in same store net operating income (NOI) and had a very high tenant retention of 84%. Q4-2020 leasing spreads were at 2.8% on average. The combination of tenant retention and leasing spread suggests that HR's properties remain in rather high demand.

The REIT was extremely active in Q4-2020 and the bulk of its 2020 acquisitions came in the fourth quarter.

Source: HR Q4-2020 Supplemental

The weighted average cap rate was quite good and we calculate it to be modestly accretive to FFO per share. We reach this number by calculating the weighted average cost of capital for HR from its cost of equity and its cost of debt. HR's equity has generally traded at an FFO "yield" (inverse of FFO multiple) of about 5.5-5.75%. Recently issued debt included the $300 million of senior notes due March 2031 with a coupon rate of 2.05%. That "blends" to a sub 4% cost of capital and in general cap rates over that will be accretive to the company's bottom line. It is not at all surprising that thanks to this low cost of capital, HR has bumped up its investment activity.

Source: Q4-2020 Presentation

With FFO moving ahead after a long hiatus, HR finally decided to hike its dividend, although the hike was rather modest.

Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated today announced its common stock cash dividend in the amount of $0.3025 per share, payable on March 9, 2021 to stockholders of record on February 22, 2021. This dividend amount reflects an increase from $0.30 per share previously.

Source: HR Press Release

The Bond Market

Our take last time was that no one with any sanity with a 10-year outlook should own US Treasury bonds at the yields presented. This was more true when you had quality plays like HR available. Since then, HR has been about as flat as a pancake. But bond land has been plunged in chaos.

Data by YCharts

While one may scoff at the losses shown above, do remember that these are massive in relation to the yields investors were ready to accept. On November 23, 2020, 10-year Treasury rate was 0.86% and investors have lost more than three years worth of dividends holding this over 3 months.

Data by YCharts

Looking at Vanguard Extended Duration ETF (EDV), investors have lost 11 years of dividends after expenses in just 3 months. This is how we have repeatedly characterized these funds over 2020. Return Free Risk. So, HR has actually held up well so far and outperformed what we set as its benchmark.

Trouble In Paradise?

While staying out of bonds worked out well, there is a point where bonds yields can create chaos across the entire equity space. This is more true for REITs compared to other sectors. We highlighted our thoughts on this recently in our article. HR would certainly be among the ones that could be vulnerable in a selloff. So far it has held firm primarily because it already yielded far in excess of 10-Year Treasury bonds than it should.

Data by YCharts

We sense that the spread will likely hold at 2.5% on the downside. In other words, if 10 Year Treasury yields rise more than 30 basis points, HR will match bond selling beyond that.

How We Played It

While we like HR, we love the idea of getting better yields. We sold the HR $30 Cash Secured Puts for $30 for $280 each on December 11, 2020. Our actual percentage and annualized yields (23.40%) for a flat price were much better than a direct investment in HR.

Source: Author's App

This was our version of enhancing the bond proxy. This method is likely to produce even better risk adjusted returns vs the 10-year Treasury bonds.

Conclusion

So far, our bond proxy has worked out well, but investors should recognize the potential for a 10-15% selloff in HR if Treasury rates rise further. We would use that opportunity to buy HR rather than panic. Even assuming a modest growth rate of 2% a year in FFO and a severe ending valuation compression to 13X FFO, HR will beat 10-year Treasury bonds handily. It will do this even if we assume that every cent of FFO beyond the dividend payout is "wasted".

Source: Author's Calculations

In addition, HR represents an upside call option on inflation that should pick up over the long run. Look for opportunities to add to this bond proxy in 2021.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.