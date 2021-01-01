There's a lot of price action in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) at present as can be seen:

I significantly doubt that all of that is due to fundamentals moving the stock; there's at least some speculative joy in there. The question is – to me at least – not what is jumping the stock around now but is it possible to walk through their business proposition and come to a decision about its long-term potential?

I argue that it is. We can accept much of what the company itself says. Yes, lead acid battery recycling is a big business, yes, it probably will be worth $22 billion in revenues soon enough. Yes, even with lithium on the way lead isn't going to disappear in anything like our investment horizons.

It's also true that battery recyclers are being constantly pressured about their lead emissions and they'd all love a method that reduced them. We can even agree that the very base of the Aqua idea – hydrometallurgical rather than pyrometallurgical processing - could indeed offer that and also that in terms of simple chemistry there's no reason why such a method shouldn't work.

We're – or I am – accepting most of the base story here. Largely on the grounds that most of it is eminently believable and if we tried only a little bit – say, reading Wikipedia, nothing more complex than that – we could back up all of those points.

However, having accepted all of that I don't think that it's going to be the blowout success some seem to think. I have two reasons for this. One is just simple doubt about the details of the story. This is obviously very bad of me to be sceptical and some of it just is me being, hmm, well, not sure that I wholly and entirely believe every detail of what we're being told. Some of the people involved have interesting histories might be another way of putting this point.

The other is something about the structure – and size – of the market being addressed and the value of the patent portfolio being amassed. The basic idea is just too obvious to patent. Only the specific details of the actual system can be – and that's too easy a field of tulips to dance through if there's enough money at stake.

I end up thinking that even if everything is exactly as the company says that the best end result would be an interesting little royalty collector. But of a small royalty, a fraction of the value created. That's the best that I can see.

As to why I'm sceptical

Back a few years The Friendly Bear (yes, I get some of my information from Seeking Alpha – don't you?) ran through a distinctly bear case for Aqua Metals. It's fair to point out that the company disagreed with some of the points, others are simply matters of public record.

It is fair to say that struggling inventors can and possibly do struggle for years to finalise their inventions. Bear there went through perhaps more of that fiscal struggle through varied corporate entities than we might be comfortable with.

Philaretos called the bull case much more recently well. Well in that it was done just before the stock started to rise strongly.

I am minded to believe that bear case simply because this world of junior metals companies is full of people we should believe the bear case about. Our attitude always needs to be – look, you've got to prove to me why I shouldn't be bear on a junior metals company. That isn't, obviously, enough to be my considered opinion. So, a run through the salient points of what the company is claiming.

One small aside. We can't really judge either past bull or bear cases by the recent performance of the stock. There was a fire that destroyed much and they're only just getting back to full operation after a years long interregnum. It's what happens next that matters.

The basic Aqua proposition

The economics rests on an entirely believable case which they explain here in an Australian patent. The world is becoming less tolerant of pollution in all forms and most especially of heavy metals. Leaded petrol did get banned for a reason after all. This means that lead recycling plants are inevitably getting larger. Because the pollution controls required are such that only large plants can afford them.

This is beneficial to the incumbents, it raises the barriers to entry. Even just requiring more capital is a barrier but there's more to it than that. It's always very much more difficult to gain the permits to open anything that might pollute than it is to keep the permits running for something already extant. If barriers to entry are rising then profit margins within the business will be also – the two are flip sides of the same coin.

So, a potentially interesting business to enter anyway if a method can be found to reduce the top heavy pollution control requirements. It's large as a sector and we should assume rising margins.

There's another issue though here. Batteries are heavy – because lead is – and they're not high value. Thus a very large portion of the total cost in the system comes from the collection network necessary to gain the batteries to recycle.

These aren't correct figures, they're entirely made up but they're of the right sort of orders of magnitude. Lead, once processed and ready for re-use, is $2,000 a tonne. So, that's $2 a kg. A car battery might be 10kg, of which, say 6 kg is lead. So, after processing that's a value of the lead in there of $12.

Some of that weight is plastic, acid. There's the shredding process and so on. There's the cost of the lead refining. But there's a large cost there, relative to value, of shifting thousands upon thousands of 10kg pieces each worth, after processing only $12, in there too. How much that is isn't all that important but it's not nothing and it's not a few cents each either.

Yes, networks exist, places that sell batteries take them back, garages collect used ones and so on. But those things all do cost money and that cost comes out of the scrap value of the batteries to be recycled.

The important point here is that a larger recycling plant requires a higher throughput of batteries to be efficient. That means that a larger plant must collect from a larger surrounding area. The number of batteries to be recycled will depend upon population or car density but those will be closely related to a geographic area as well. As we all know the larger the area the higher the transport costs.

So, there's a tension there. We don't have one global plant able to afford perfect pollution control, obviously, because transport costs would make that ridiculous. We also don't each recycle at home for zero transport costs because there's the efficiency of having a plant to do it. Somewhere in between those two extremes is the most profitable optimum.

What that optimum is changes dependent upon the relative levels of the pollution control costs as against transport. The Aqua Metals point is that if we start to use an inherently less polluting recycling process then we can have smaller plants, in order to reduce transport costs, without having the problem of not being able to afford pollution control across a series of small plants.

In this they're entirely correct. The logic is impeccable.

Hydrometallurgy and pyrometallurgy

This is where the science comes in. “Pyro” means setting stuff on fire - the interesting bits in Mythbusters. Pyrometallurgy is thus processing metals using heat, fire, melting and so on. This is also the old way of doing most stuff to metals.

“Hydro” means water, or liquid, so hydrometallurgy is going stuff, usually, by dissolving it into acid or possibly even water and then extracting, purifying, that way. This is often the newer way of doing stuff to metals.

That second way is differently polluting. If we burn or heat stuff we get smoke, stuff that goes up chimneys, often enough dust and so on. This is often all difficult to control and historically metals smelting operations have spread pollution over the surrounding countryside. The place up in the Andes where a g-g-grandfather is buried is one of the most polluted places on earth as a result of exactly this sort of historic pollution from lead and zinc mines – yes, he was indeed involved in that trade. Hydrometallurgy doesn't pollute in the same way, we end up with water that might have something in it but that's often enough easier to control and also to clean.

Do note that nothing at all is “non-polluting”, it's always a case of how much and in what manner. But hydro- processes are generally regarded as better these days than pyro-.

So, Aqua is putting forward the idea that if we move from the traditional pyro- processes for the processing of scrap lead to hydro- then we have an inherently cleaner process. We can thus build smaller factories, gain from lower transport costs due to smaller necessary collection areas without having to meet absurd pollution control costs from having many factories.

This is all wholly and entirely correct as a logical construct. The question becomes, well, can we make one of these new processes cheaply enough?

The Aqua Process

I'm deliberately sidestepping the actual details of the Aqua process itself. Whether or not it works as claimed becomes that question of whether we should trust the main players in the company or not. That's something already dealt with – or rather, we're informed about it – in the link above from The Friendly Bear. I simply don't want to get into that conversation. My aim is, instead, to think about how valuable it will be if it is actually just as they say it is.

My contention is that it won't be all that valuable. This isn't because I don't think it works, this is even if it does. It's a feature, a function, of competitive markets. There might well be a margin in it assuming it does work. But I don't think it's going to be a large one.

Electrowinning

Their basic idea is that if melting, smelting, lead is too polluting then why don't we dissolve it into some liquid – some reagent – and then extract by passing a current through it? We end up with anodes and cathodes and reagent baths and we do end up with nicely high purity metal. This undoubtedly works.

The technique was really refined to extract uranium around the time of WWII and thus is well known. The task is to modify it to make it work efficiently with lead – to make it work better than the pyro- techniques we've been using for the past couple of thousand years. The Aqua technological claim is that they've done this.

Let us assume that they are correct. There could indeed be very large profits from doing this. Back in the early 1980s we gained the global supply of copper from sulfites and did the extraction through pyro- methods. As we had done for some millennia. Then SX-EW (which is, effectively, stick it into the solution then extract using electricity, formally solvent extraction and electrowinning) was adapted to work for copper and copper oxide deposits became economic resources. This had vast value to consumers, to the people who owned copper oxide deposits and not a huge amount to the people who had originally developed electrowinning.

For it's an obvious next step. We have this extraction method now let's try it out on a new metal. Obvious things cannot be patented. Ideas also cannot be patented. Specific methods of implementing an idea can be patented.

So, the idea of applying electrowinning to lead cannot be patented. This is something obvious to “someone skilled in the art.” The specific reagent to be used can be patented. The precise machine used can be. But they are going to be narrow patents.

Any wider claims might even gain patents but they'll not stand up to a determined test of their legality.

Which is why I'm modest about potential profits

Imagine that the new method does everything that it is said it does. It works, it allows small plants with lower pollution control and transport costs. Even, the processing costs themselves are lower. So, how long is the exclusivity on the process going to last?

My intuition here is that it will last for as long as Aqua charges less for it than someone else can develop an analogue process for. This isn't going to be some vast sum of money either. Once it is generally known – for this is what we are already assuming, that it does really work – that it works then that's a goodly part of the research cost already dealt with. For much research money is spent in finding out that things don't work. The example of something that does reduces the cost of copying it.

Yes, I know, patents. But the base idea is too wide, too well known, to be subject to a defensible patent. It is the details of the process that can be defended in this manner and I simply do not believe that there is the one and only true way of making such a process work.

So, if Aqua tries to charge the full value of that intellectual property then someone will just work around them and recreate the effect by a slightly different method. The price charged must end up as being less than the cost of that recreation. Which means that the price to be charged is not based upon the size of the market, nor the margins to be made out of using it. Rather, it's going to be some multiple – some small multiple – of the research cost Aqua used to get to their solution.

In more general terms what Aqua will end up with – again, assuming everything works – is a contestable monopoly. And the base fact about those is that you can't vary your pricing to – fully – take advantage of your monopoly for fear that someone will come and contest it. This is a basic economic insight I'm afraid.

A side point about lead purity

Aqua makes the point that their production is higher than London Metal Exchange deliverable purity. Which it is. They also claim a 10% premium in the sales price because of that. Sounds eminently reasonable to me. It's just that that won't scale up. There often is a premium for higher purity material but if, as and when, there's any large scale production of that high purity the premium fades away. For there's only some small fraction of any market that actually requires the higher purity.

Different LME deliverables can have $10 and $30 premiums/discounts either way but $200 on a tonne of lead? That's not going to survive several factories churning out thousands of tonnes of lead a year. The premium price is thus predicated on this not becoming a mass-market technique.

My view

I am specifically and deliberately straying away from an examination of whether past corporate moves mean that the company is or isn't to be trusted at all. I do not have a crystal ball to tell us all the truth of that one.

I am insistent that even assuming that the process works as advertised then the margins that can be charged for it just aren't going to be large. Electrowinning is too well known for it to be patentable as applied to lead processing. The specific manner of using it, the precise reagent, that can be. But if there does turn out to be a mass market for the technique then Aqua either has to price the licence fee low or risk seeing someone replicate – while dodging the patents – the process. This would not, I submit, be a difficult process.

The investor view

It's obvious that the interest in the stock is febrile. So, trying to predict the short term is impossible, it's a matter of sentiment, nothing else. Take this announcement, a “global partnership” with BASF. That caused a 20% spike in the stock – but what it really is is an announcement that they will buy their reagent from BASF. Well, yes, OK, that's a partnership but not exactly one - “we've got a supplier!”- which should boost the stock all that much.

For the longer term I just can't see Aqua Metals becoming a high margin and large market licencer of intellectual property. Assuming that the process works entirely and wholly and has many interested customers the price charged for it would have to be low. A decent return on capital but little economic rent or excess profits. Just because the existence of those would create the competition.

Of course, if the process isn't quite as good as we're told then the bet runs entirely the other way. But the best outcome I can see is as a useful supplier of interesting technology at reasonable margins. Nothing better than that, which means I don't think it will grow into a runaway stock.

Trade febrile sentiment by all means but as an investment, I'd leave it alone.