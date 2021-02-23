We learned a great deal from Powell's testimony yesterday. For example (emphasis added):

For example, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona Democrat, asked if the Fed needed to achieve all three of the goals it has set out - full employment, 2 percent inflation and an outlook for above-2 percent inflation - before raising interest rates. He answered that with an unambiguous “yes.” That’s consistent with what the Fed has said in statements, but it was noteworthy that he did not feel the need to add any caveats.

The unemployment rate is 6.3% - 1.3% above what was previously considered full employment. And with the Fed now admitting to a far broader view of the labor market, it's likely not the number the Fed is using in its internal calculations. Globally, inflation has been weak for the last decade, which means the 2% target is a long way off. Add all this up and it means the Fed is a very long way from raising rates.

Let's take a look at the broader U6 unemployment rate:

The red line is the standard unemployment rate, which measures,

Persons aged 16 years and older who had no employment during the reference week, were available for work, except for temporary illness, and had made specific efforts to find employment sometime during the 4-week period ending with the reference week. Persons who were waiting to be recalled to a job from which they had been laid off need not have been looking for work to be classified as unemployed.

The blue line adds marginally attached workers...

Persons not in the labor force who want and are available for work, and who have looked for a job sometime in the prior 12 months (or since the end of their last job if they held one within the past 12 months), but were not counted as unemployed because they had not searched for work in the 4 weeks preceding the survey.

... along with people employed part-time for economic reasons (which is not defined in the BLS glossary). The Fed is now using the blue line in its internal interest rate deliberations.

And Powell believes that the economy is a long way from full employment:

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned on Tuesday the United States has a "long way" to go to return to full employment, even as he expressed cautious optimism that the economy will recover from the pandemic this year.

The economy is still down over nine million jobs.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

The risk-on trade has returned. Small-caps had solid gains. Micro-caps rose 3.1% while small-caps gained 2.37%. Large-caps also participated in the rally. Treasuries continued to sell-off. Almost all sectors were higher. Two of the IWM's largest components - financials and industrials - occupy the number two and three spot on the table. Two defensive sectors - staples and utilities - are at the bottom.

Let's take a look at today's 1-minute screens: The worst technical performer was the IWM (lower right), which spent the early afternoon consolidating in a wedge formation. But prices broke out to the upside about an hour before the close. The other three averages closed at or near highs.

Yesterday, I noted that the charts were potentially signalling a short-term bottom. Today's activity confirmed that analysis, which is best seen on the 2-week charts. SPY 2-week

The SPY had the strongest technical day. Prices made a solid move higher, wiping out most of the last week's losses. Notice that at the bottom is a cup and handle formation, which is one of the most common bottoming patterns on the minute charts. QQQ 2-week

The QQQ also formed a cup and handle pattern yesterday on very high volume. Today prices continued to move higher, although not in as dramatic fashion as the SPY. IWM 2-week

The IWM broke through resistance this morning and further consolidated gains for the remainder of the session.

A few days ago, the Bloomberg news headlines were pretty bearish - 5 days of selling, SPY moving lower - that type of things. But with a second day of gains, it's increasingly likely that those headlines are over for now.