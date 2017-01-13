Faraday Future is going public with a combination with blank check firm Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC). The electric vehicle company which takes its name from Michael Faraday, famed for discovering electromagnetic induction, will receive $1 billion in gross proceeds. This includes a $775 million PIPE at $10 per share for an implied equity value of $3.4 billion. With shares outstanding of 303.4 million and at the current market price of $16, Faraday should trade at a market capitalization of $4.85 billion once the deal closes and trading commences under the new ticker symbol FFIE.

The company intends to use the money raised to fully fund the production of its flagship luxury electric vehicle FF 91 and plans to launch this to the North American consumer market by the first quarter of 2022.

Faraday Future FF 91 (Source)

At a starting retail price point of $180,000 excluding any federal tax credit, the car would be competing with other high-end luxury non-electric vehicles like the Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes-Maybach, and Lamborghini Urus. It would also be competing with the all-electric Lucid Air from Lucid Motors who also just announced its merger agreement with a SPAC (NYSE:CCIV).

A Black Horse In The EV Race?

Faraday has announced 14,000+ reservations for its FF 91 flagship vehicle. This is still growing and should help create a revenue pipeline of at least $2.5 billion using the current starting price of the FF 91. However, I'd expect the actual average sold price for its cars to be higher on the back of customer configurations.

The main risk of using pre-order numbers to forecast revenue is that there is no guarantee that a majority of reservation holders will convert to actual sales. Further, the company fails to breakdown what percentage of its reservations are 'priority' versus 'standard'. The former has a fully refundable $5,000 reservation fee, while the latter is free.

Faraday Future FF 91 Reservation (Source)

A strong level of priority reservations would convey the strength of customer interest and help dispel concerns that sales are likely to be tepid on the back of what will be a more competitive market for luxury electric cars when the FF 91 launches.

Faraday's stock price has not enjoyed the momentum of some of its peers like Fisker (FSR) and Lucid Motors as investor doubts persist on the ability of the company to scale production to reach its very optimistic revenue forecasts.

Faraday Future Investor Presentation

The company is forecasting revenue of $504 million for its fiscal 2022 rising at a compound annual growth rate of 250% to $21.5 billion in fiscal 2025. Faraday expects to realize this with a blend of sales for its upcoming models the FF 81 and FF 71. These will both be targeted at the mass market with launch expected by Q2 2023 and Q4 2024, respectively. The company also plans to launch a B2B last-mile delivery vehicle by Q4 2023.

Faraday Future Investor Presentation

The key doubts around Faraday's figures arise from their forecasted unit sales which show a nearly exponential increase against what they assume would be extremely strong demand for their vehicles. While the company is targeting the passenger EV market in the United States, China, and Europe, it has entirely discounted execution risk and its startup status.

Production delays might see its guided start of production slip into another quarter. This plagued industry leader Tesla (TSLA) in the years before the pandemic hit. Further, the company has not provided any room for the time required to build the reputation necessary to precede such a ramp-up in sales as a vehicle is almost always the second most expensive purchase consumers make after a house. Tesla took 10 years from the launch of its Roadster in 2008 to get to around $22 billion in annual revenue. However, Faraday bulls would be right to counter with consumers being a lot more receptive to EVs now versus when Tesla started out.

Faraday Future Investor Presentation

The biggest risk is the company's manufacturing capacity as they were only able to raise $1 billion in their merger with Property Solutions. While this almost certainly means it would have been dependent on future equity offerings in the billions to fund CapEx expansion, Faraday plans to outsource manufacturing to South Korea and also in the process of establishing a contract manufacturing base in China.

The company has a 1.1 million square foot manufacturing facility in Hanford, California, with an expected production capacity of 10,000 vehicles per year. Hence, the company's South Korean contract manufacturer would be expected to fulfil most orders with an expected production capacity of up to 270,000 vehicles per year.

Expectations And Faraday Future

Faraday Future is a new brand entering what is fast becoming an extremely crowded space. The company's positioning as a luxury electric car maker is interesting considering the bulk outsourcing of the production of its vehicles to a number of third parties in South Korea and China. This sacrifices in house quality control for lower complexity and a smaller CapEx. However, at the price Faraday is targeting for its FF 91 this might just be what is required during its early years. Current low expectations as evidenced by the price action against its peers might thus prove to be an overstatement of actuality.