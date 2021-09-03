Note: This article was amended on 3/9/2021 related to company ownership of a project.

European Metals (OTCPK:EMHLF) is an Australian exploration and development company, currently in the process of developing its first project. Located in the Czech Republic, the Cinovec project contains high amounts of both lithium and tin. While I will focus mostly on the company’s lithium operations, I will also provide brief insight into the company’s future with tin. Because the company is still exploring their resource, the upside potential for the company is high, but so is the risk. Through a thorough discussion of the company’s current, and future, operations, I will aim to balance this risk with the potential upside that European Metals holds.

Company Overview

European Metals touts the Cinovec project as the largest known lithium deposit in Europe, not to mention one of the largest known tin deposits in the world. The company released an updated pre-feasibility study (“PFS”) in 2019, detailing the expected operations for the mine. The mine is expected to have an annual output of 25,267 tonnes of lithium hydroxide per year over the course of 21 years. The company released a PFS back in 2017, guiding for the production of lithium carbonate, but decided to switch metals due to the shifting market.

The company expects to produce some of the lowest-cost lithium in the world, at operating costs of $3,435 per tonne. Attributed in part to the many by-product credits from the mining of tin, tungsten, potash, and sodium sulfate, the low operating costs are a strong asset for the mine. Bringing this mine into production will cost the company $482.6 million. While this is a large sum for a company that currently has no source of revenue, the details of this undertaking will be discussed later in the ‘risks’ section.

However, without the right team leading them, European Metals could fumble their potential. Fortunately, I believe that the firm has strong leadership. Beginning at the top, European Metals CEO, Keith Coughlan, has previous experience leading the exploration of mining operations as a director. He is also a tenured veteran in stockbroking and funds management, with almost 30 years of experience in the field. The company’s Executive Director is Richard Pavlik, a local Czech who previously served as the Chief Project Manager and Advisor to the CEO at one of the country’s largest coal miners, OKD. This experience has contributed to his nearly 30 years of experience related to mining in the Czech Republic. Beyond earning a Master’s in Mining Engineering, the executive has even further experience as he served as a Project Analyst at Normandy Capital, and as Chief Engineer and Head of Surveying and Geology at New World Resources. While the rest of the team is strong as well, these two executives demonstrate a strong competency for the task at hand.

Future Operations

Following the company’s PFS, European Metals will operate with an EBITDA of $266.946 million. This EBITDA was calculated by taking E3’s prediction of a price of $14,000 per tonne of hydroxide and the operating cost of $3,435 per tonne at an annual production rate of 25,267 tonnes. However, the PFS covered just 9.3% of the total inferred resource, meaning that 90.7% of the total resource is not included in this initial plan. While this is highly unlikely to correlate to the just over 10x increase in production that, on paper, is possible, it will likely contribute to large expansions in the future.

To confirm these results, or perhaps alter, if needed, the company will need to complete their definitive feasibility study (“DFS”). The release of this study, which I expect some time this year, will be the final major step before construction, and then production, can begin. With this out of the way, European Metals can turn its sights towards production. Beginning later this year, after the DFS is released, I expect construction to take around a year and a half. This would provide an initial production target for the first half of 2023.

These sales figures are promising, but are only viable if the company is able to sell its products. Fortunately, the project has an advantageous location -- placed on the border of Germany and just 100 km from the Czech capital, Prague. European Metals cites the proximity to a host of automotive auto manufacturers (such as Tesla (TSLA), Volkswagen (VLKLF), and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF)) as well companies developing energy storage solutions (such as Samsung SDI (OTCPK:SSDIY), LG Energy Solutions, and CATL) as one of the mine’s advantages. I could list a few more, but I’m sure you get the point. Located just 10 km from local rail lines, and adjacent to a major road, European Metals believes that local infrastructure will enable the company to take full advantage of their nearby lithium and tin consumers. With Europe now the largest market for EVs in the world, the company’s resources are likely to be in high demand and with a goal for 80% domestic production of battery materials set by the European Union, European Metals has a prime location for its operations.

Source: European Metals

Adding to the company’s ideal location, is the expected lithium shortage to come. With a shortage on the horizon, battery producers are looking to secure a reliable source of their precious metals before it becomes unavailable. Because of this, in addition to the looming DFS, the company is expected to announce an offtake agreement soon. An offtake agreement will guarantee that European Metals will have a customer for some, likely not all, of its production upon its beginning. This isn’t the only positive rumor surrounding the company at the moment. Following their recent listing on the NASDAQ International, rumors have been circling that the company plans to list on the NASDAQ at some point this year. This would have the potential to bring in a host of fresh eyes and cement it in the US market.

Risks

Obtaining the $482.6 million necessary to bring the mine into production can result in serious shareholder dilution, or even bankruptcy, if not done right. Additionally, retaining full control of the mine will be a priority for the company as it strives to maximize its future sales and earnings. The company currently has net assets of just over $18 million, meaning that it is fully funded up until construction begins. The company currently plans to heavily favor debt financing for their project, with equity taking a back seat. This is to avoid shareholder dilution and, with an incredibly low payback period of just 1.8 years, debt financing doesn’t incur as much risk as typical for a company looking to raise almost $500 million with only $18 million in net assets. The payback period was calculated using the above EBITDA of $266.946 million.

A payback period of just 1.8 years is very appealing for prospective financiers as it lowers the risk of their investment. For shareholders of European Metals, this is also a positive as it allows the company to begin reinvesting into expansions quickly after operations begin. To further aid in the company’s financing efforts, they have into a partnership with EIT InnoEnergy SE. InnoEnergy is the principal facilitator and organizer of the European Battery Alliance. The EU-funded organization lists securing raw materials as its top priority. Through its work leading the organization, InnoEnergy has developed strong relationships with companies throughout the battery supply chain and will bring valuable assistance in negotiations for debt financing, offtake agreements, and grant funding. With a very low payback period and the help of InnoEnergy, European Metals has a surprisingly strong financial assurance.

These figures have been taken from the company’s PFS, meaning that they are subject to change upon the release of the DFS. Also, there has never been a construction project that did not incur unexpected costs. For this, the company has included a 10% contingency in their PFS but certainly has the potential to be insufficient to account for such construction premiums. If this is the case, the company would have to raise more capital. However, it is unlikely that any excess capital requirements will be extreme and are unlikely to cause significant concern. The company’s financial situation, as strange as this may sound, is actually one of its biggest assets in my eyes. It has a far stronger proposition than most lithium juniors and should be enticing for financiers.

European Metals must obtain a host of permits before they can begin construction, and operations, at their mine. This is where Richard Pavlik’s experience and expertise can pay dividends for the company. While the company is also likely to be helped along by the European Union’s strong desire to increase domestic lithium production and secure sources for their producers, Pavlik will be able to use his past experience to allow the company to navigate necessary permits with ease. The combination of Pavlik’s experience and the EU’s desire to help the company succeed look promising as a means to lock down regulatory approval for the company. While lithium mines are rarely halted by the permitting process anyway, I feel confident in assuring readers that this will be a non-issue for the company moving forward.

As with all lithium producers, European Metals carries the risk of weakened prices for the metal they are selling. However, unlike most lithium producers, European Metals has the capability to produce a mix of hydroxide or carbonate depending on what market conditions are favoring. Both maintain the low production cost associated with their project. With the higher density NMC batteries still not completely mainstream, this eliminates the risk if the chemistry is unable to support EV usage. However, this is becoming increasingly unlikely with Tesla (TSLA) already utilizing hydroxide in their batteries. As a result of the new producers, however, lithium hydroxide is expected to rise from approximately 20% of the global lithium demand in 2020 to 55% by 2025. All of this while the demand for lithium overall triples by the same year. With a supply shortage on the horizon, the growth in the market looks set to produce healthy prices that the producers will benefit from. The bolstering of the company’s future operations from this phenomenon turns this risk into an asset.

European Metals is relying upon more than just their lithium sales to keep their margins high, however. By-product sales are one of the components that allow the company to mine with their rather low operating costs. However, in order for these by-product costs to bolster the company’s margins, they too must be sold. Fortunately, thanks to the primary by-product being tin, this seems to be a non-issue for the company. As Keith Coughlan explained in an interview, selling tin is far easier than lithium. Whereas lithium is dealt with in closed-door transactions, where prices can vary from deal to deal, tin has a standard sales unit similar to that of gold. Furthermore, tin is currently in a supply deficit, which is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

The final risk, one that must be mentioned, is that the project can fail. While at this stage, having two separate PFS releases under their belts, it seems highly unlikely for this to be the case, without operations up and running yet it remains a possibility. While this could also come from the inability to obtain necessary permits, which I believe is more likely than a complete project failure, the mine’s inability to proceed for any reason would be detrimental. As the company’s only asset, it would likely result in insolvency as they have no means of generating any sales. However, even if lithium fails, the company still has tin production to rely upon meaning, again, the likelihood of a complete failure at this stage is next to nothing.

Valuation Discussion

The company’s greatest growth horizon is the long-term play, but that doesn’t mean the shorter horizon doesn’t have its share of potential. There are a few major catalysts that European Metals is approaching. The completion of their DFS, finalization of permits, and the finalization of an offtake agreement are all possible by the end of this year. The securitization of most major permits tend to be finalized before the release of the DFS, as the failure to secure permits for the planned operation would cause material changes to the company’s plans. Therefore, I would expect these to be completed by the middle of the year. From this, the company would likely see a 15% jump in its value. This will be the smallest of the three milestones.

Moving on to the announcement of an offtake agreement, the relative size difference between the milestones becomes rather apparent. Looking at the performance of other companies, such as Piedmont (PLL) and Core Lithium, the company is looking at the potential to surge 400% after a deal is announced. While part of this is undoubtedly due to the hype that came from a supply contract with Tesla, it does serve as a fair precedent to judge the company, especially with Tesla as a potential customer. I don’t believe investors should expect such a jump, but it does remain a possibility. However, a measly 75% jump can be expected as the company reduces its risk.

Finally, the release of the company’s DFS will likely see the company’s value rise by around 60%. The release of the DFS is a significant step in de-risking the company with the cementation of future operations. With these future revenues secured, and a secured buyer for a portion of the offtake, the risk for the company will have dropped significantly. The three catalysts, combined, will lead the company to rise by at least 150% by the end of the year. But, again, this isn’t where the lion’s share lies.

When we take a look at the company’s future operations, it’s clear why the long-term play holds the greatest potential for investors. I expect that European Metals will be turning out an EBITDA of $266.946 million, a figure that dwarfs the company’s current market capitalization of just around $180 million. While 150% growth would ultimately take the company’s value to $450 million, or around $2.50 per share, an earnings multiple of 1.69x is still fairly low -- even if expansions weren’t in store for the future.

The ceiling for the mine is estimated to account for a 10x expansion, based on the current plan’s coverage of just 9.3% of the total indicated reserves. While the company is unlikely to be able to extract 100% of the resources reserves in an economical manner, it does bode well for future expansions. Once the company has production up and running, expansions become far less risky as a stable source of income is already present.

The materials sector has a median forward enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 9.13, though larger lithium companies differ strongly. Livent (LTHM) is a bit of an outlier, posting a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 50.58, while Sociedad Química y Minera (SQM) and Albermarle (ALB) had a combined average of 26.37. Still, to air on the side of caution, a 10x multiple for the company’s EBITDA upon the start of production would see a value of $2.669 billion for the company. This would correlate to a per-share cost of around $10. This $10 per share value would correlate to 500% growth from the company’s value at the end of this year. Exploring the company’s value past the start of production isn’t yet possible as further plans beyond the initial step to production are unknown at this time. This isn’t to say that the growth will be minimal, only that it is unknown at this time.

Investor Takeaway

This company does not come without risk. Many of its affairs are unsettled as of now, but that’s what provides the attractive discount. If you’re willing to take on a little bit of unsureness, European Metals could be a lucrative option. For short-term holders, initiating a position now could provide strong returns over the course of the year as it clears a host of important developmental milestones. However, the long-term play remains my focus.

Personally, the rumors of a listing on the NASDAQ have caused me to wait to initiate a position. I would rather purchase the security domestically, though if it seems that the offtake agreement and DFS will come after this, I will likely decide to initiate a smaller position before then. While I do believe that the company will ultimately prove successful, it is still important to note the chance that they are not. The risk is what creates the discount, but the discount obviously exists for a reason.