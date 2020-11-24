Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) reported results for 2020 on February 16. The company's earnings saw significant growth year over year and come as the company is positioning itself for another strong year. The new debt restructuring points to the likelihood of an imminent dividend re-initiation and the macro environment suggests another strong year for Danaos.

Fourth Quarter and Year in Review

Danaos reported a net income of $43 million, or $2.07 per share, for the fourth quarter, a 27.6% increase year over year. For the full year, the company reported a net income of $153.5 million, a 17% increase year over year. The company's fleet utilization remained strong for 2020 at 98.3%, with the majority of the increase in net income for 2020 coming from a decrease in interest expense.

The company's balance sheet also materially improved, with its debt load dropping to $1,463 million from $1,528.6 million a year ago. Meanwhile, amidst an increase in asset values across the board for shipping and new ship acquisitions, Danaos' asset value rose $31.4 million to $2,714.4. This is all before accounting for the company's ZIM shares, which are now valued at $202 million (though a $63 million increase in bond values was recorded for the fourth quarter).

Looking Forward

With the delivery of its new 9,000 TEU vessels, Danaos seems to be backing off from making acquisitions and focusing on making the company more profitable and financially sound by paying down debt and rechartering its ships at more attractive prices. Given the continually rising state of the charter market for container ships, this strategy puts the company in an excellent position for the coming year.

With 19 ships due to be rechartered within the year, new vessels, and a longer period to appreciate the added revenue of already-rechartered vessels, Danaos is guiding for a $100 million increase in revenue for 2021.

Additionally, the big news is the company's dividend, the re-institution of which will likely be announced on the next earnings call-anticipated in May. Given that the company is in the progress of restructuring its debt, for the first time since 2018, with the goal of moving the bulk of its debt maturities to 2028, which should give the company greater freedom in the near-term to employ its free cash flow to pay a dividend. Further, considering an overwhelming management stake in the company, re-instating the dividend seems solidly aligned with both their and common shareholders' interests.

If the company does decide to pay a dividend, I anticipate it will initially be a smaller amount, possibly around $2 per share, so that it can commit to a sustainable, fixed dividend with future growth potential. A $2 dividend would be a ~5 percent yield on $40 per share, at only a 15% payout ratio based on 2021 earnings estimates. The company's cash flow was $78 million in 2020, which suggests the company now could conceivably pay out all of its free cash flow as a ~$3.74 per share dividend if it wanted to do so. Any dividend announcement is apt to be great news for shareholders, both in terms of receiving the payment and the increased attractiveness it would lend to the company's shares.

Valuation

Since I last wrote about Danaos, just over a month ago, the company's share price has appreciated 33%. For the valuation below, I'm using a year-end debt level of $1,261.1 million, consistent with my last valuation, while again accounting for $200 million in cash value for ZIM. I think, again, as charter rates continue to rise and now with an estimate of a $100 million revenue boost over the coming year, I can raise my EBITDA estimate to $350 million with some safety.

EV/EBITDA Share Value Percent Increase 6.5 $62.80 57% 7 $71.50 78.75% 10 $124.00 210%

The company currently evaluates its net asset value at $51.6 per share, just under the $56.34 I projected it would be with ZIM equity added in. In light of this, I think a $54 valuation for the company remains reasonable in the short term. If the company does announce a dividend, and considering the significant earnings growth expected in 2021, the company's shares could easily reach a much higher valuation, $75 or possibly higher.

Risks

Danaos' run has been incredible for the past year and the underlying conditions that supported the charter market in 2020 look to be hanging around at least through the first half of 2021. However, the charter market is unpredictable especially with an end to COVID-19 coming into sight, so there remains the potential for a significant slowdown in the charter market which would undoubtedly negatively affect Danaos-though the company's long-term charters provide some safety.

Additionally, the company is currently restructuring $1.25 billion in debt. While this is also anticipated to be overwhelmingly positive for the company, the possibility does remain that this process will go poorly and result in higher-than-expected interest rates and other complications.

Conclusion

Danaos had an extraordinary turnaround in 2020. As a result, the company is in a great place going into 2021. With charter rates still rising, some TEU classes up 10% in just a month, and a full-year to capture the benefits of 27 vessels rechartered in the fourth quarter with 19 more coming up in the year, Danaos is looking to see significant growth in its earnings. Additionally, a returned dividend and successful debt restructuring should give the company some breathing room. Overall, the company is not as cheap as it used to be, but it looks to have significant upside left.