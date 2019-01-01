Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is a leading developer of CNS medicines. Its approved product is Zulresso, the only FDA-approved treatment specifically for postpartum depression or PPD. Zulresso is an intravenous brexanolone injection. The rest of its pipeline looks like this:

Lead candidate is zuranolone or SAGE-217 targeting Major Depressive Disorder and PPD in phase 3 and 3 other indications in phase 1-2. SAGE-324, in partnership with Biogen, is targeting a number of neurology diseases in phase 2 trials. In total, SAGE has 5 New Chemical Entities across 9+ indications.

Partnerships

SAGE owns US rights to some of its products targeting postpartum depression and major depressive disorder, where the target market is 18 million patients. It partners with Japanese major Shionigi in that country, targeting another 4 million patients. Sage has a global partnership with Biogen, the CNS leader, where the target market totals 450 million patients.

The Biogen deal started in September 2020 and involves multiple indications for two products, 217 and 324. Sage will co-develop these in the US, while Biogen will be the sole developer outside the US. This was a huge deal under which Biogen paid Sage a $875mn upfront fee and will pay additional milestone and royalty payments as follows:

$650M equity investment in Sage from the purchase of ~6.2M newly issued common shares at $104.14/share.

Sage is also eligible to receive contingent milestone payments of up to ~$1.6B.

Biogen and Sage will share responsibility, costs as well as profits and losses for commercialization in the U.S. on a 50-50 basis.

Tiered royalties based on net sales of the Licensed Products in the Biogen Territory of high-teens to low-twenties percentages.

The Shionogi deal was smaller in scope. Shionogi made an upfront payment of $90.0 million in 2018, and Sage will be eligible to receive additional payments of up to $485.0 million if certain regulatory and commercial milestones are achieved by Shionogi.

The Biogen deal is a gamechanger for Sage which went down from $180s to less than $25 at one point after the failure of SAGE-217 in a phase 3 trial in Major Depressive Disorder. That reaction was exaggerated, however Sage has slowly recovered in the last few months, with the Biogen deal making the peak of its recovery. Biogen is a well-respected name in CNS, and its support for the Sage pipeline has been a blessing.

Zuranolone's recovery

Zuranolone was once SAGE-217, and in December 2019 the molecule failed the phase 3 MOUNTAIN trial in MDD. The whole story was unfortunate, because it appeared, in a post hoc analysis, that 9 patients did not take the drug as directed, and were non-compliant, with no measurable drug concentration in their body. In the broad population, at day 15, the drug failed to separate from placebo, with a p of 0.115 in the HAM-D scale at the 30 mg dose. However, if we excluded these 9 non-compliant patients, the drug would not have failed, with a p value of 0.048.

The 20 mg dose did not work at any point of time. The 30 mg dose, even in the broad population, had a statistically significant difference from placebo at days 3, 8 and 12. However, since the trial failed to meet the primary endpoint, the stock plunged.

It appears that Biogen has understood that this was a fluke, and therefore it has invested this highly in Sage.

Future trials of the molecule in the same indication - the SHORELINE trial - has validated that. This was a successful trial in MDD.

Before the Biogen deal, Sage was having a bad year in 2020. In April, it went for a major cost cutting move by retiring 53% of its workforce, saving $170mn per year. The main reduction was in the Zulresso marketing team. Zulresso was never meant to be a big revenue earner, with less than $2mn in sales in the Q3. However, the poor show was not helping the stock. So the reduction in workforce may have been justified; however, it was still a lot of negativity.

However, a spate of successes in developing the pipeline worked for Sage. First came the discussions with the FDA, following which Sage planned to initiate three new short-term clinical studies of zuranolone in 2020, if successful, for three distinct indications: PPD, acute rapid response therapy in MDD when co-initiated with a new standard antidepressant, and episodic treatment of MDD.

Then in October came the interim data from the SHORELINE study, which really spruced up the stock. Key points were:

725 MDD subjects were treated with a first dose of zuranolone 30 mg once daily for 14 days, with a mean total score of a metric called the Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAM-D) of 25.3.

At Day 15 of the initial course of patients who only received 30 mg, the mean change from baseline for HAM-D score was -14.9 (n=640); 71.6% patients achieved response and 255 achieved remission with HAM-D score ≤ 7.

42% of patients were on pre-existing antidepressant therapy (ADT) which continued, and no meaningful differences in efficacy outcomes between the two groups were observed.

In patients who received zuranolone 50 mg after having received 30 mg previously (n=48), higher rates and levels of intensity with AEs of >5% (sedation, somnolence) were noted.

Topline data from the 50 mg cohort will be released in late 2021, but Biogen certainly didn't wait for that to take a position. The WATERFALL study will also have data in 1H 2021. Here's a catalyst chart for 217:

Financials

Sage is a $4.68bn company with a cash reserve of $668mn and very low debt. The company is heavily institution owned, with 88% ownership. It has an outstanding patent estate, with zuranolone composition of matter patent extending till 2034, brexanolone patent till 2033, and a host of other patents. The company recorded $1.1 billion in net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020, consisting of $1.1 billion of collaboration revenue from Biogen and $1.7 million from sales of ZULRESSO.

Bottomline

Sage had a tough year in 2020, but then in the last quarter of the year it was really successful with a variety of positive news. The stock has moved up, but it has been a steady rise instead of sudden spikes - which we do not prefer. It has a strong deal with Biogen and a number of catalysts this year. The stock has still not recovered from its own post-failure depression, so there is a way to go, which presents an opportunity. This looks like a buy the dip kind of stock for those interested in CNS disease companies.