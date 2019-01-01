We're nearly two-thirds of the way through the Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and the most recent name to report its results is Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS). Previously, the company was of the few miners that couldn't generate positive annual earnings per share [EPS] in either FY2018 or FY2019, but a shift in strategy has paid off. This pivot was the decision to divest its high-cost Prestea Mine and focus on Wassa, a much better asset with costs in line with the industry average. Based on this decision, the company has returned to positive annual EPS in FY2020 and is set to grow annual EPS by more than 40% in FY2021. While single-asset miners in Tier-3 jurisdictions are quite risky, I continue to see the stock as a Speculative Buy below $3.40, given that it would trade at barely 6x earnings.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Golden Star Resources released its Q4 and FY2020 results this week and reported quarterly gold production of 40,900~ ounces, pushing annual gold production to 167,600~ ounces from continuing operations. This translated to a rare beat in the sector in a year that was made more challenging due to COVID-19, with Golden Star coming in nearly 5% above its guidance mid-point of 160,000~ ounces. Looking ahead to FY2021, the company is guiding for another consecutive increase in annual production, with the guidance mid-point set at 170,000~ ounces, or a roughly 1% increase year-over-year.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Golden Star has seen production drop off massively, and a trend like this would typically be a reason to avoid a miner. However, it's important to note that one-third of Golden Star's production was coming from a high-cost asset, Prestea, which was a massive drag on the company's margins due to its underperformance. The company finally sold the asset last year to focus on its best mine, Wassa, and it looks like the right decision. This is because Golden Star has transitioned back to being free-cash-flow positive due to a focus on quality vs. quantity in its production, with the higher gold (GLD) price also helping to drive significant margin expansion. Let's take a closer look at solely Wassa below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Wassa had another solid quarter in Q4, even if Golden Star's results did show as down materially over the period. During Q4, Wassa produced a total of 40,900~ ounces, which was down 1% year-over-year, but in line with the mine's 2-year average of 40,500~ ounces per quarter. The slightly lower production on a year-over-year was driven by a much lower underground head grade of 3.38 grams per tonne gold, vs. 3.78 grams per tonne gold in Q4 2019. However, higher throughput offset what would have otherwise been a nearly 6% decline in production. This was due to the company electing to process more low-grade stockpiles, which was more feasible due to the higher gold price.

(Source: Company Website)

While the lower-grade stockpiles helped pad production, they also translated to higher costs, with all-in sustaining costs increasing from $968/oz in Q4 2019 to $1,069/oz in Q4 2020. However, FY2020 costs came in at much lower levels of $1,003/oz, which were actually below the industry average of which was closer to $1,015/oz in FY2020 due to COVID-19 related cost escalations. Besides, the company's average realized gold price increased to $1,626/oz, up more than 25% year-over-year, so this more than offset the increased costs at Wassa. Assuming the gold price remains above $1,800/oz in FY2021, the company will look at continuing to process roughly 1,000 tonnes of low-grade stockpiles per day, which will be a slight drag on costs in FY2021. It's worth noting that higher royalties also affected costs, with an extra $20/oz headwind related to increased revenue.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Moving over to Golden Star's financial results, annual revenue increased by 34% year-over-year to $272.5 million, vs. $203.9 million in FY2019. This was mostly related to the much higher average realized gold price. While Golden Star does have hedges in place as a condition of its amended Macquarie Credit Facility, these hedges only affect roughly 11,000~ ounces of gold per quarter or just over 25% of total gold sales. The hedges have a floor price of $1,600/oz gold, and a ceiling of $2,176/oz gold in FY2021, and $2,188/oz in FY2022. I don't see this being a major issue for Golden Star in terms of profitability, even if it does cap some upside because FY2021 cost guidance is set at $1,038/oz at the mid-point. This means that even if Golden Star's average realized price comes in below $1,725/oz for FY2021, it's still enjoying solid margins.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Given the sharp increase in revenue combined with higher margins, Golden Star has finally returned to positive free cash flow and profitability, with three consecutive quarters of free cash flow generation. Meanwhile, the company's annual EPS has improved from net losses per share in FY2018 and FY2019 due to Prestea to $0.35 in annual EPS in FY2020 with a sole focus on Wassa. This is a massive improvement and is one reason I have taken the stock off of my Avoid list. Looking ahead to FY2021, higher gold sales combined with a higher average realized gold price should translate to continued earnings growth in FY2021. As of right now, FY2021 annual EPS estimates are sitting at $0.56, but they could fluctuate between $0.48 and $0.64 depending on what the gold price does this year. I have used the mid-point for the estimates.

So, what's the investment case here?

When it comes to single-asset Tier-3 miners, they are very risky, and I prefer to stick with more established producers in safer jurisdictions. This is because less favorable jurisdictions like Africa can be more volatile in terms of potential terrorism and increased government royalties, and a single asset means minimal diversification. However, at the right price, one could argue that most of the risk is priced in.

(Source: Company Presentation)

With Golden Star trading at less than 6.5x FY2021 earnings estimates in a market where it's hard to find companies trading below 15x earnings, let alone 10x earnings, the valuation here is becoming compelling. This is especially true given that Golden Star has the potential to significantly increase production if it can find new higher-grade ore sources, with its plant having installed capacity that's 40% higher than its current throughput rate (7,800 tonnes per day vs. 4,500 tonnes per day). This means that at minimal extra cost, Golden Star could graduate from 150,000-ounce producer status to upwards of 200,000 ounces per year if the company can hunt down higher-grade ore near its current mine plan. Longer term, a new discovery elsewhere on the property could grow production even further.

(Source: Company Presentation)

With several producers sitting on net cash positions and paying competitive dividend yields, I believe there are much safer options out there than Golden Star. However, in terms of a trading vehicle, Golden Star's valuation is starting to get compelling, trading at below 6.5x FY2021 earnings estimates, or just 7.5x the low-end of estimates. Therefore, if this weakness continues, I would view the stock as a Speculative Buy below $3.40. Obviously, valuation alone does not mean that Golden Star has to bottom out and emerge from the violent correction we've seen since August. However, with significant additional installed capacity in its plant, a 10-year reserve base, and improving margins, the stock looks like a decent bet if it drops closer to 6x earnings at $3.40.