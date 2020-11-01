Source: IEdunote

Property & Casualty insurance model

Insurers (and reinsurers) make money in two ways. The obvious way is through underwriting risk, their core activity. By selling policies, they agree to take on risks that the buyer of the policy wishes to transfer to someone else. For the trouble, policyholder pays a premium to the insurer. Therefore, one way to make money is to set a price on your policies so that, over a large enough group of similar policies, you will make money on average. That is, your losses (payments to policy owners) and costs to service those losses are lower than premium collected.

The less obvious way they make money is through investments. Because policies constitute a promise to pay if some risk materializes at a later time and premiums are collected up-front, there is the potential to accumulate cash in the bank. The more premiums grow, as long as underwriting is at least breaking even, then cash will continue to accumulate. In industry jargon, this is called "float" (the cash that will eventually go out to pay out policyholders, but that is still in the company´s balance sheet). This cash can be invested, and the returns from these investments constitute the other way to profit in the business.

Both sides of the business faced pressure in recent years. Capacity came in to underwrite from new institutional entrants using new models (like insurance linked securities, catastrophe bonds, etc.) that facilitated the placing of capital. Attracted by potential higher -and uncorrelated- returns than those available in traditional markets.

Low rates have also been a huge headwind for their investment portfolio. The value of float (the privilege of being able to invest other people's money) is very much linked to the level of returns that are possible in financial markets. The yield compression became acute in 2020, when 10 year yields fell significantly below 0.7%.

Heading into 2021, both headwinds are turning into tailwinds, with rates raising fast in anticipation of better economic growth, improving the prospect of investment portfolios. On the underwriting side, a few years of bad catastrophe losses (combined with COVID-19 losses last year) are already pushing premiums higher.

One of my favorite companies in the space, Everest Re (NYSE:RE), is also a long time holding of mine. For the following reasons, I believe it is very well positioned as a long term compounder:

Its growth in premiums Management experience Top AM Best ratings Conservative capital allocation Current valuation at book value

Underwriting performance and outlook

Since 1995, the year of its IPO, the company has increased book value per share at close to 12%. A long record of underwriting means the company has wherewithal to survive, which always comes first. In fact, the company is a spinoff from Prudential (called Prudential Reinsurance then), its then CEO (Mr. Joseph V. Taranto) still chairs the board. The good pace of growth in value per share means no material dilution has occurred on a net basis.

Underwriting performance has been good. For the last five years, up to 2019, combined ratio averaged 96%, with 3/5 years under 100%. A combined ratio of 99% means underwriting profit as percentage of premiums was 1%. So, on average, the company made 4% on premium during this fie year period. Importantly, premiums also grew nicely, from less than $6Bln to more than $9Bln during this time, increasing float and therefore the size of its investment portfolio.

Last year, the combined ratio was 103% and premium written grew again, to $10 Bln.

Looking forward, it is important to recognize that the P&C industry is cyclical in nature. In some ways, although not completely, policies are commodities and pricing is driven by the level of capacity in the system at any given time. Barriers to entry are not that high; high premiums attract fresh capital, which then puts pressure on premiums. Eventually, premiums get too low and losses cause direct capital reductions and exits, paving the way to the next upswing in prices. It seems we are in this "next upswing" period right now.

Here are some predictions from Willis Tower Watson, the insurance brokerage firm (the term "worsening" depends on one's point of view):

Property rate increases are still worsening; for non-challenged occupancies, the predictions for 2021 are +15% to +25%, up from 10% to +20% in the spring.

General liability predictions jumped to +7.5% to +15% from +2.5% to +7.5%, more than doubling.

Umbrella/excess predictions are even more eye-popping than in spring: the lowest expected increases are now 30% (for low/moderate hazard umbrella); and the highest remain at a staggering 150% (for high hazard excess).

Workers compensation, a long-time place of possible respite from rate hikes, is still better, but no decreases are expected.

Forecasted auto rate increases rose to a range of +8% to +15% from +6% to +12%.

All categories of D&O are forecast to go up double digits, some by as much as 70%.

Cyber insurance rate hikes are anticipated at +10% to +30%, up from +10% to +15% earlier this year.

These are some very large increases being forecast. Especially in the excess of loss portion which is the bread and butter of reinsurance.

Investment performance and outlook

Driven by the growth in premiums, investment portfolio (including cash) has grown to $26 Bln from $17 Bln in 2015. Despite the terrific growth, investment income grew only from $475m in 2015 to $642m in 2020. Due to the vast majority of the portfolio held in fixed income instruments, the company has starved for yield like everyone else.

Fortunately, things are slowly changing on this front as well. Using the 10yr treasury for reference, yields have already increased from 0.7% in the darkest days of 2020 to 1.4% today. How much is 70bps worth if you have $26Bln invested in treasuries, almost $200m.

Everest's portfolio duration is lower than 10 years, and rate increases inside of ten have been smaller, however, the trend is favorable and it will not take much of a "normalization" to really boost earnings power for the industry. This trend may take longer to develop, the Fed Chairman is doing his best to stress the board is in no hurry to even consider rolling back QE let alone increasing short term rates from zero. But higher growth and some inflation will nevertheless help eventual normalization. The timing is unknown, the direction seems fairly certain.

Capital structure/share counts 2014-2020

Everest has lower debt than most of in the industry. As of December 2020 it had approximately $1.6Bln in debt maturing from 2044 to 2067. This is after the company raised $1.0 Bln in October at a coupon of 3.5% maturing in 2050. I will state it a little differently, 30 year money at fixed cost of 3.5%.

These debts represents a little over 16% of its shareholder equity of almost $10 Bln, a ratio that is conservative for the industry. All of this translates to A+ (Superior) rating by AM Best, a key selling point especially for large risks.

Source: Everest Re investor presentation

Share count has been reduced by roughly 25% in the last ten years or so. Recently, share purchases were reduced during large cat loss years in 2017 and 2018 and again in 2020 due to COVID-19 uncertainty.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

At around $240, the shares trade essentially at book value. There is little goodwill or intangibles, so book value and tangible book value are the same. Purchased at this price, the new investor is essentially buying the business without any premium. Despite the track record in growing per share earnings and book value, management expertise, etc. The valuation remains low given the headwinds cited above.

The chart below shows the multiple of book value at 1 today, it is still around the low of its historical range.

Data by YCharts

With regard to its peer group, a few observations:

Low dispersion, valuations have become tighter in a range of 1 to 1.35.

All suffered due to rate suppression by the Fed in 2020.

Everest Re, with a higher proportion of business in reinsurance commands a low end premium to book value, but a premium nevertheless, which has all but disappeared since last year.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Everest Re should command a premium to book value while it continues to grow book value at least in line with historical double digit pace. The current valuation simply does not account for the shift from headwind to tailwind in both sides of the business.