Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCPK:PANHF) [1833:HK].

ARK Investment Management revealed that The Ark Fintech Innovation ETF initiated a new position in Ping An Healthcare, which sparked a share price surge that was short-lived. Ping An Healthcare was likely to be chosen as an investment candidate over its other Chinese internet healthcare peers, because of the company's relatively higher revenue exposure to online medical services. Separately, Ping An Healthcare's FY 2020 results were good, with robust revenue growth, improved gross profit margin and narrowed net losses.

Although Ping An Healthcare's recent FY 2020 results are good and its long-term growth prospects are exciting, I still view Ping An Healthcare's current valuations as too rich, and see a Neutral rating for the stock as justified. Ping An Healthcare trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 10.9 times and 8.1 times, respectively.

Investors can trade in Ping An Healthcare shares listed in the US and Hong Kong. But Ping An Healthcare's Hong Kong-listed shares are more liquid with a three-month average daily trading value of $140 million, while the average daily trading value for its OTC shares listed in the US is much lower at around $100,000. US stockbrokers with foreign markets access like Interactive Brokers or international brokers such as Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities can be used by investors seeking to invest directly in companies with shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Company Description

Established in 2014 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in April 2018, Ping An Healthcare calls itself "a pioneer in the PRC Internet healthcare market" which runs China's "largest Internet healthcare platform in terms of average MAUs (Monthly Active Users) and daily average online consultations" in its 2018 IPO prospectus. As of December 31, 2020, Ping An Healthcare had 373 million registered users, 72.62 million MAUs, and 3.98 million monthly paying users on the company's platform.

Ping An Healthcare is one of the three major Chinese internet healthcare companies alongside Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited (OTCPK:ALBHF) [241:HK] and JD Health International Inc (OTCPK:JDHIF) (OTCPK:JDHIY) [6688:HK]. Chinese insurance giant Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCPK:PNGAY) (OTCPK:PIAIF) [2318:HK] is Ping An Healthcare's parent with a 38.4% equity interest, while Alibaba Health Information Technology and JD Health are backed by Alibaba Group (BABA) and JD.com (JD), respectively.

ARK Investment Management Discloses New Position in the Company

On February 11, 2021, Bloomberg published an article highlighting that "The Ark Fintech Innovation ETF bought 497,800 shares of Ping An Healthcare on Wednesday (February 10, 2021)."

While the investment was "worth about $6.8 million (based on the stock's closing price on the day of purchase)" and accounts for "less than 0.2%"of the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF's assets under management according to Bloomberg, Ping An Healthcare's share price surged by +21% from HK$105.70 as of February 10, 2021 to HK$128.00 as of February 11, 2021, Ping An Healthcare's share price subsequently rose by another +8% to reach an all-time high of $138.70 as of February 17, 2021.

The company's share price last closed at HK$116.80 as of February 24, 2021, with its shares dropping by -16% in the past week in line with the "tech sell-off" in the market as reported by Reuters.

While ARK Investment Management is a name familiar to most investors for its bets on Tesla (TSLA) and other thematic stocks, it is not wise to follow ARK Investment Management's moves blindly. Instead, it is worthwhile to consider why ARK Investment Management invested in Ping An Healthcare, instead of its other two more prominent Chinese internet healthcare peers, Alibaba Health and JD Health. The answer could possibly lie with the revenue mix of Ping An Healthcare vis-a-vis its peers.

Ping An Healthcare derived 23% of the company's FY 2020 revenue from its online medical services segment. The consumer healthcare & health mall and other health management & wellness interaction businesses contributed the remaining 74% and 3% of the company's top line last year, respectively. In contrast, Alibaba Health generated approximately 97% of the company's 1H FY 2021 (YE March 31) revenue from pharmaceutical direct sales & e-commerce businesses, while sales for the pharmaceutical retail business (including direct and third-party platform) represented 94% of JD Health's 1H 2020 revenue.

In other words, Ping An Healthcare is a better proxy for the growth of online medical services in China, while Alibaba Health and JD Health are seen as plays on the country's pharmaceutical retail industry.

Ping An Healthcare saw average daily medical consultations increase by +24% YoY to 903,000 in FY 2020, with the proportion of paying users for medical services growing from 28.7% in FY 2019 to 35.1% in FY 2020. The company also has the largest doctor network in China, boasting more than 20,000 external doctors and over 2,200 in-house doctors as of December 31, 2020. Ping An Healthcare has quoted industry estimates in its FY 2020 results presentation slides, which suggest that the penetration rate of online medical services in China could potentially expand from 5% in 2020 to 16% in 2025. This implies that Ping An Healthcare's online medical services business has a long growth runway ahead.

Good FY 2020 Results

Ping An Healthcare reported its FY 2020 results on February 2, 2021, and its financial performance was good last year with strong top line growth, improved profitability at the gross margin level, and narrowing losses.

The company's revenue increased by +36% YoY from RMB5,065 million in FY 2019 to RMB6,866 million in FY 2020. Notably, Ping An Healthcare's online medical services business segment saw +82% YoY revenue growth last year, which was much higher than the company's overall top line growth and the sales growth of its other business segments. This validates my earlier view with regards to the growth potential of the online medical services industry in China.

In terms of profitability, Ping An Healthcare's gross profit margin expanded by +410 basis points from 23.1% in FY 2019 to 27.2% in FY 2020. It is noteworthy that the company's online medical services business led the improvement in gross profitability. The gross profit margin of Ping An Healthcare's online medical services improved by +12.0 percentage points YoY to 56.2% last year.

A favorable revenue mix with an increased sales contribution from higher-margin online medical services drove Ping An Healthcare's overall gross profit margin expansion in FY 2020. In comparison, the company's health management & wellness interaction segment saw YoY declines in gross margin in FY 2020, while its consumer healthcare segment witnessed a +5.5 percentage points expansion in gross profit margin to 41.5% last year.

Furthermore, Ping An Healthcare's net loss adjusted for share option expenses and foreign exchange, was reduced from -RMB695 million in FY 2019 to -RMB516 million in FY 2020.

At the company's FY 2020 earnings call (webcast and transcript not publicly available), Ping An Healthcare attributed the strong growth in the online medical services business to a +88% YoY increase in electronic prescription volume, the growth in the proportion of paying users (highlighted above), and the launch of new membership products (sales of membership products grew +124% YoY to RMB925 million last year) such as those targeted at corporate employees created in collaboration with insurance companies. The company has also set a goal of its medical services business becoming profitable by 2024-2025.

Valuation and Risk Factors

Ping An Healthcare trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 10.9 times and 8.1 times, respectively, based on its share price of HK$116.80 as of February 24, 2021. The stock has traded between 3.2 times and 15.8 times consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue since its IPO in April 2018.

In contrast, the market values Alibaba Health at 17.3 times consensus forward FY 2021 (YE March 31) Enterprise Value-to-Revenue and 10.7 times consensus forward FY 2022 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue. On the other hand, JD Health is valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 14.7 times and 9.9 times, respectively.

Note that Alibaba Health is the only one of the three companies with its fiscal year ended in March, while Ping An Healthcare and JD Health have their financial years ended in December. Taking this into consideration, it is more reasonable to compare Alibaba Health's forward FY 2022 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple (10.7 times) with the FY 2021 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples for Ping An Healthcare (10.9 times) and JD Health (14.7 times). In that respect, JD Health is the most expensive of the three Chinese internet healthcare players, while Ping An Healthcare's and Alibaba Health's valuations are roughly on par with each other. All market consensus estimates are sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

The key risk factors for Ping An Healthcare are a slower-than-expected take-up rate of online medical services in China, a longer-than-expected time for the company as a whole and its online medical services business to be profitable, and changes in regulatory policies which are negative for Chinese internet healthcare players.