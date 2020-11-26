TSM Image

The car sector has been used to the fact that the whole supply chain is centered around cars. What has been overlooked is that semiconductor makers actually do have an alternative. -McKinsey partner Ondrej Burkacky, via Reuters

Last In Line

To understand why we are seeing a massive shortage in automotive chips, and not other types of chips, we have to start here:

Now compare those numbers on the right with these:

Now put yourself in the shoes of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), the most advanced contract foundry. Apple (AAPL) is your largest customer, about one quarter of revenue. They come to you in 2018 or 2019, and tell you they are going to need all your top-end 5 nanometer 2020 production for iPhone 12 and the M1 Macs. Also, about half your 5 nanometer capacity in 2021.

You of course say “yes” to your best customer, even though they keep cutting into margins.

Then Qualcomm (QCOM), AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) come a-calling. Qualcomm wants another quarter of your 2021 5 nanometer capacity for their 2021 5G chip, and AMD and Nvidia want about half of your next-best 7 nanometer capacity. They have fancy gross margins throw around. Qualcomm gets tired of waiting for AAPL to finish up in 2020, and sends their smartphone chips to second-best Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) for their 5 nanometer nodes. Huawei, Broadcom (AVGO), MediaTek, Texas Instruments (TXN) and Sony (SNE) round out their big customer base.

Then come the auto chips. They have lower margins to throw around than the aforementioned. These chips range from sophisticated systems-on-a-chip to basic microcontrollers, but mostly the later. You don’t have a lot of incentive to invest in capacity for those low-margin microcontrollers. Also, this has been happening the last 10 years:

Let’s zoom in on vehicles, which have been pretty flat in units sold for about 5 years. We get very detailed data here from BEA:

Auto chipmakers were idling capacity in 2018 and 2019 because of that flat line. Why would they build more? Whom would you prefer as your customer? Whom would you send to the back of the line? That line is into the street now.

There are many players here, but three giant international foundry operations:

Intel (INTC): They have one customer, Intel. They do not sell excess capacity.

Samsung: They take on contract work, but prioritize their own chips. They do not lean nearly as heavily on their own chips as they used to, mostly because they went with Qualcomm’s 5G solution for now. At some point this year, likely Qualcomm will be both a customer (foundry) and supplier (smartphones) for the same chip. Samsung has only more recently gotten their 5 nanometer production up and running.

TSM: Contract only, and considered by most to have the most advanced foundry. They are already well into their 5 nanometer process being up and running.

Node size, measured in nanometers, is very important. Smaller transistors mean less power consumed for the same operation, and reduces the need for heat dissipation. It also allows Apple to put 16 billion transistors on the small slice of silicon that is the M1, the only 5 nanometer laptop chip:

Ken Shirriff collects, and takes very nice photos of 1960s-80s technology, if that sort of thing interests you (photo on left from Ken; right from Apple).

You see 35 years of progress in those photos. But everything in that left photo is CPU. The M1 not only has very powerful CPU and GPU cores like other laptop chips from Intel and AMD, but those only takes up about half the die. 5 nanometer allows them to put all this other stuff on:

16 machine learning cores

Dedicated units for photo, video and audio

All I/O including Thunderbolt

Secure enclave and crypto accelerators

All these increase performance in these tasks by offloading them from the CPU and GPU, and being able to put them on the die means it keeps power consumption in check. Qualcomm chooses to use that extra space and thermal headroom to add 5G to its smartphone chips, making them a unique offering. This is why companies making top-end chips want the smallest node size available.

So TSM’s continued lead here over their rivals, especially Intel, is key to why they are out of capacity.

Winners and Losers

The big winner for years has been TSM, though it’s only been recently that they’ve established such a firm technical lead over rivals. They remain the only large pure-play foundry, and get their own section, so let’s talk about everyone else.

Starting with Samsung, this is all very good news for them, because they were already picking up TSM’s 5 nanometer slack last year, and that will continue. It’s hard to judge their foundry operations in isolation. In the first place, this is a company with 7 pages listing their international divisions with 50%+ ownership, and a handful of minority stakes. The foundry is part of the Semiconductor subdivision, but that also includes their own memory products and chips.

For what it’s worth, the Semiconductor division was 31% of revenue, but 52% of operating profits, with a company high 25.8% operating margin, versus 10.5% for everything else. So Samsung’s very profitable semi division gets a bit drowned out by the rest of their low margin businesses like display panels and consumer electronics. Their IT & Mobile division only has an 11.5% operating margin. The point being that it’s hard to make an investment thesis for Samsung just based off the foundry, a close second to TSM's.

The other large foundry operates in isolation from the rest of the ecosystem. Intel has so many issues here, they get their own section as well.

But capacity shortages, even if short-lived and pandemic-related, will have a big impact down the line. Apple gets in line first because of their scale. Qualcomm, Nvidia and AMD are next in line, but they also have to wait for Apple, which persuaded Qualcomm to switch foundries for 5 nanometer.

The big troubles start with Infineon, the leading supplier of automotive chips — mostly those lower end integrated microcontrollers. They have their own capabilities, but lean on TSM for surge capacity, and that’s not there right now. They are not competing with the Apples and Qualcomms of the world for 5 nanometer capacity. I’ll let them describe the kind of thing they are up to:

These are made on older foundry equipment, and have much lower margins than the 5 nanometer chips. Why would TSM or any foundry invest in more capacity for automakers when they are looking at this in the US:

If TSM is going to build more capacity, it’s going to be to accommodate more chips from Apple, Qualcomm and the rest, not the automakers. TSM is building more capacity.

And they have plenty of cash flows to cover it (operational cash flows minus CapEx):

There's much more CapEx planned for 2021 and 2022 including a new plant in Arizona, and I don’t expect any of what comes out of it to be suitable for auto microcontrollers for your seat adjustment. They are in a cyclical business, and auto revenue is not reliable, and is low margin. Infineon has likely already rung up Taiwanese UMC (UMC) and other smaller players, who lack TMSC’s advanced capabilities, and I guess they are full up too. The foundries with less advanced production tend not to spend a lot on new equipment:

So that leads us to the automakers, who are the big losers here in the short term, and the long term. Right now, they are shutting down production lines for lack of chips. To guarantee this doesn’t happen again in the future, they will have to pay more one way or another in the future. It could be by guaranteeing purchases, or by investing in new capacity in joint ventures, or some other structure, but in the end, it means more money and thinner margins.

When inventories get tight in the auto business, the surplus from rising prices goes largely to dealers, not to the automakers. This is going to be a challenging few months for the automakers, and they will have to do something to prevent these sorts of things from happening again. They are already lobbying for government help, and Taiwanese government officials are getting lots of calls from Washington and Berlin.

Chipmaking capacity may begin to fall into national security concerns.

Intel Is The Wild Card

Intel is the wild card here, because they could be another foundry adding to capacity. Right now, their production problems have become almost legendary. They finally launched their 10 nanometer process in September after a couple of years of delay. They have also pushed back their own 7 nanometer process to at least 2022, leading to much dismay from analysts. TSM will likely have 3 nanometer nodes by then. TSM is will likely even beat them in 2021 CapEx, despite the stakes for Intel.

Pat Gelsinger has only officially been CEO for 2 weeks now, but he is a man with a lot on his plate. One option is to IPO the foundry operations to let Intel focus on its other large problems, largely the threat from ARM chips, while a different CEO focuses on fixing their foundry.

This could create another competitor to TSM on the scale of Samsung long term. Gelsinger has a lot of decisions to make, and this is one of the biggest. Many are recommending they move production to TSM while they work out their foundry issues, but at issue is whether TSM could even take on orders that large right now.

So an independent Intel foundry operation the biggest threat to the long-term thesis on TSM.

The Long-Term Thesis on TSM

I have had a small position in TSM since 2012. I’ve never sold a share, but stopped adding to it around 2016. The reason is because I thought for sure by now someone would be more competitive with them, but they have maintained this lead pretty firmly for a few years now. I credit their focus on doing one thing, and doing it very well. Their closest competitors have a lot of other things going on.

Like many companies, they have run up considerably, now trading at over double its average PE since I owned it.

The reason it had a PE in that neighborhood all those years is because this is a very cyclical business. It’s good times right now, but those don’t tend to persist for long in the semiconductor business.

So I view TSM as either a short-term play to capture a cycle like we are in now, or a long-term play to capture the long-term growth in chip production. This has been going on since the smartphone revolution, and IoT will only accelerate it. Whatever other winners there are in these spaces, TSM gets their cut.

Since 2012, their revenue CAGR is 13.4% and their EPS CAGR is 16.2%. They’ve averaged a 49% gross margin in that time, and a 38% operating margin. I expect those averages to continue into the future.

But despite the very strong 2020 and 2021, it looks to me like that unless we are entering a new valuation regime like we did in 1983, the gains from 2021 are already baked in. It will be very hard for them to keep that up in 2022, when Apple’s demand will likely fall off.

So if you are looking to hold on to TMC for the next ten years, just about any time is a good time to buy. But sitting at over twice its historical P/E, it is hard to make a short-term bull case, despite the cycle they are in.

But again, the incredible increase in household wealth in the top quartile of households during the pandemic is inflating assets as diverse as stocks, bitcoin, junk bonds and residential real estate.

Should all or most of that 2020 savings remain there post-pandemic, we may be entering a new valuation regime, and TSM’s P/E will not seem high, except by historical comparison.

I am not about to tell you what TSM stock is going to do next, because the environment is far too unusual. I can tell equally compelling stories for a 40% selloff, or full steam ahead in the next 6 months. But if you believe that this episode is just another indicator that chips, and the capacity to manufacture them will only continue to become more important over time, TSM remains the best way to play the pick-and-shovel side of that.

Summary Bullets

