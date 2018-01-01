Thesis

At the end of 2020, Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) owned 130 net leased properties across 29 states that were 98.3% occupied. Its current investment strategy is to acquire or develop Class A, primarily single-tenant warehouse/distribution properties in Sunbelt and Midwestern states.

This has not always been LXP's focus. Five years ago, LXP's property portfolio was much more mixed, with heavy exposure to office as well as industrial. Today, 91% of real estate assets are industrial properties, up from 71% in 2018. Disposing of its office properties will continue to provide a capital source for expansion of the industrial portfolio.

As with other real estate portfolio transitions, LXP's transition has been slow and painful, including a dividend cut. But it has also positioned the REIT for future success, with a clear and undiluted focus on a stable asset class, a strong balance sheet, an adequately low cost of capital, and a respectable cash pile to put to work.

But, then again, LXP is late to the logistics real estate party, and cap rates have compressed significantly in recent years. As such, despite the positives listed above, growth is likely to be slow going forward.

LXP is trading at 14.9x estimated 2021 AFFO and offers a well-covered dividend yielding 3.89%. In order to reach the threshold of a 7% yield-on-cost in ten years that I usually like to target (as a minimum), the dividend would have to grow by about 6% per year on average. I don't see that happening, and thus LXP is a pass for me.

Image Source: Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

Portfolio & Investment Strategy

LXP seeks to own and/or develop a certain class of industrial property - the huge, empty shell warehouse/distribution facility that can easily be retrofitted to fit the particular needs of various tenants. The REIT's portfolio has a weighted average remaining lease term of 7.4 years, and 50.8% of it is leased to investment grade-rated tenants.

In 2020, LXP purchased $611.8 million of properties, and they invested another $60.2 million in development projects.

The ability to develop properties in its target space is an important asset, because development yields are typically higher by a point or two than the yields of stabilized properties purchased on the open market. Development yields typically range from 5.25% to 6% but have sometimes gone as high as 7.5% for shorter-term leases. Of course, these higher yields are offset somewhat by LXP's use of third-party merchant builders, who charge percentage fees (usually 4% of costs).

Source: Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

In other words, LXP is evolving toward the likes of Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) or Stag Industrial (STAG) - both industrial REITs largely focused on warehouse/distribution-type facilities. It is seeking to tap into the growing trend of e-commerce and high-demand for logistics and distribution space. And, like STAG, LXP's target markets are in growing cities in the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the country.

Source: Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

On the other hand, LXP is a bit more like MNR in its focus on the newness of its properties, in terms of building age. The average age of the buildings LXP acquired in 2020 was two years, while the average age portfolio-wide is 12 years. This ensures that the facilities are state-of-the-art and will have long useful lifespans, but it also means that the prices paid for them were quite high.

This can be seen by looking at average cap rates LXP has paid for properties over the last five years (orange line below).

Source: Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

Over the last five years, LXP has disposed of 127 non-industrial assets for $2.5 billion and purchased 60 industrial properties for around the same amount. And yet, both revenue and FFO have continued to slide downward over this time period. This is primarily because LXP was disposing of its non-industrial properties at higher cap rates than what they paid for the industrial properties.

This is the opposite of accretive capital recycling, regardless of whether it proves to be smart in the long run. CEO Will Eglin does believe it is the smart long-term move, as he said in the Q4 conference call:

While we continue to experience some near-term dilution as we sell these assets, we believe that industrial property is demonstrably superior in terms of long-term cash flow growth.

On the plus side, LXP's industrial leases tend to come with handsome rent escalations. Approximately 86% of leases have built-in escalations, and of those the average annual increase is 2.1%. This offers upside despite the low entry cap rates.

Source: Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

That said, in 2020, LXP's dispositions (mostly of non-industrial assets) were completed at an average cash cap rate of 5%. I must admit, this is an excellent result and should keep revenue and cash flow roughly even as the proceeds are reinvested into industrial properties.

LXP expects to market for sale, if not outright dispose of, most of the remainder of its office and other non-industrial assets, consisting of 18 properties, in 2021. The end of the portfolio transition is in sight. In the next year or so, LXP will be a pure-play single-tenant warehouse/distribution REIT.

It should be noted, though, that the remaining non-core properties are the "scraps," so to speak. Management stated on the recent conference call that they will likely dispose of these assets in the low-double-digit cap rate range, which would be meaningfully less attractive than the dispositions carried out in 2020.

The reason for the lower market value of these properties pertains primarily to remaining lease term. About 58% of leases expire by the end of 2024.

Turning back to the core portfolio, we find that it conforms to LXP's goal of targeting Sunbelt and Midwest markets, and it is also concentrated in largely defensive tenant industries.

Source: Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

And despite characterizing the portfolio as being focused on warehouse/distribution facilities, it should be noted that 15% of properties are used for manufacturing and another 5% for cold storage.

Source: Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

Top tenants for LXP are high-quality, recognizable corporations that are often large and publicly traded. LXP's second largest tenant by base rent is the e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN). FedEx (FDX) and Walmart (WMT) can also be found amongst the top ten.

Source: Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

Due to the evident quality of its assets, management boasts that in 2020, they secured renewal leasing spreads of 17.5%. That is huge percentage growth in rent rates!

However, there's a catch. In order to secure this high leasing spread, LXP had to invest in substantial tenant improvements - basically, renovations to facilities in order to enhance them or retrofit them specifically for a new tenant - to the tune of $2.57 per square foot for new leases and $3.45 per square foot for renewals. Keep in mind, LXP's buildings are massive behemoths, hundreds of thousands of square feet in size. Such tenant improvements cost around six months of rent for the average warehouse/distribution property, with annual rents per square foot in the mid-single digit range (say, $4-6 PSF).

Moreover, in 2020, rent collection was not a problem for LXP. The REIT collected 99.8% of contractual rent, which is as much or more than the average industrial REIT collects in a normal, non-pandemic year.

Balance Sheet Improvements

In the last year, LXP has made several improvements to its balance sheet, including deleveraging after a few big dispositions and paying down some of its higher interest rate debt.

In 2020, LXP issued $400 million of 10-year senior notes (bonds) at slightly above a 2.7% interest rate, which is surprisingly low. The attractiveness of LXP's cost of capital is certainly a strength to keep in mind when considering the high desirability of its asset types.

What's more, over the course of 2020, LXP also paid down $236 million of 4.5%-rate debt, $61.2 million of 4.25%-rate debt, and $51.1 million of 4.4%-rate debt. These are steps in the right direction, as far as cost of capital goes.

Also in 2020, LXP repurchased 1.3 million common shares at an average price of $8.28 per share - not a bad use of spare cash, considering the low AFFO multiple on that price. That price is pretty much right at the bottom reached in March, 2020, during the peak of pandemic panic. I certainly approve of the timing of this share repurchase program more than most public companies' rather cavalier use of share repurchases.

LXP enjoys a low net debt to EBITDA of 4.8x (or 5.1x including preferred equity), largely as a result of its deleveraging efforts over the last few years. And a little over two-thirds of the REIT's total capitalization is equity.

Source: Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

About That Dividend...

Now let's talk about the dividend.

In 2020, AFFO per share came in at $0.76, while the annual dividend was a fraction of a penny over $0.42. That marks a very low payout ratio of 55.6%.

In 2021, management has guided for AFFO per share of $0.72 - $0.76, and they recently declared an annualized dividend of $0.43 - a 2.4% raise from 2020's payout.

That makes the payout ratio 58.1% based on the midpoint of 2021 AFFO per share guidance. With this low payout ratio as a base, management has made clear their desire to continue growing the dividend on an annual basis going forward.

This goal of annual dividend growth comes off of a decidedly unimpressive dividend growth history. After cutting the dividend once during the Great Recession, LXP ended up cutting it again at the beginning of 2019 when it remained persistently too high for accretive equity issuance.

In an ideal world, LXP's share price would rise until its AFFO multiple matched that of its industrial REIT peers, and management would raise the dividend a little bit faster than AFFO until the payout ratio reached the typical 70-80% range. Bringing the dividend to a 75% payout ratio would raise it to $0.555 per share annually, or a 5.0% dividend yield based on the current stock price.

Assuming 2.5% average annual dividend growth going forward, even a 5% starting yield would result in a mere 6.4% yield-on-cost after ten years. That's not bad, but it doesn't meet my minimum threshold of a 7% 10-year YoC for conservative dividend growth investments.

What's more, I'm not sure whether to consider LXP a "conservative" dividend growth stock at this point or not. Given its checkered past, some additional margin of safety is probably prudent. Since the REIT lacks that margin of safety right now, I consider it a HOLD.

The Bottom Line

LXP is making some positive, smart moves to reposition its portfolio for the future. But it is doing so at a time when single-tenant, net leased warehouse/distribution properties are richly valued with relatively low yields. This focus on high quality / low yield assets will likely result in low single-digit growth going forward, which translates into similar dividend growth.

Even with a low payout ratio today, low projected growth results in mediocre dividend growth prospects. LXP would become a more interesting opportunity if it became clear that the REIT is capable of sustained mid-single-digit growth. That may become the case at some point, but I don't see it right now.