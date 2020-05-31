In this article, I have to cover a stock that I should not have sold. During the COVID-19 sell-off, I reminded investors that the company was attractively valued and that they should remain long. I did not sell because I didn't trust my own judgment but because I had to make significant changes in my own long-term portfolio for other reasons. In this article, I am going to tell you why I put the stock on my watchlist again and why Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) investors are in a great spot to benefit from increasing dividend payments and a very solid business.

Paychex Has Become A Trustworthy Dividend Stock

Let's address the elephant in the room. I sold Paychex last year because I made significant changes in my long-term dividend portfolio. I got some money from selling my third-party-managed funds and moved my assets to another - cheaper - broker. Since June, I have put 95% of my net worth into a new long-term portfolio managed by myself. All stocks are listed in my Seeking Alpha bio. And again, almost my entire net worth is invested in these companies, that's how much confidence I have in these stocks and my own ability to pick the right investments.

Anyway, my goal is to keep these stocks 'forever' as I want to buy good value and benefit from years of dividend increases.

As I focused on industrials and basic materials first, Paychex slipped my mind.

With this in mind, let's quickly reiterate what Paychex does in case you're new to this stock - the odds are high that you are given that Paychex is flying under the radar.

Basically, Paychex is a company that gives employers the ability to efficiently manage payroll and related operations in an increasingly complex business environment.

We are a leading provider of integrated human capital management ("HCM") solutions for human resources ("HR"), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses. Our purpose is to allow our customers the freedom to succeed. The workplace is evolving, and we lead the way by making complex HR, payroll, and benefits simple for our clients. - Paychex

The company's success is supported by both acquired growth and organic growth. The list below shows the company's history of acquisitions, which started more than 20 years after the company was founded in 1971.

As the company has matured, they started to benefit from an advanced SaaS product portfolio and low capital expenditures ("CapEx"). While economic disruptions hurt the company's ability to generate cash - lower employment means a lower need for HRM support - free cash flow has soared to $1.2 billion over the past twelve months. This was supported by $1.3 billion in operating cash flow and steady CapEx at roughly $120 million.

The company uses this free cash flow to focus on two things: paying dividends and managing acquisitions without hurting the balance sheet.

As the graph below shows, the company has increased its dividends in years that showed improved employment numbers. During the Great Financial Crisis, the company maintained a $1.24 per share dividend. However, since then, growth has accelerated as dividend growth was close to 10% for more than 4 years until growth declined to 7.8% in the 2020 fiscal year.

Source: TIKR.com

Dividend growth is good, however, it gets better. As I just discussed, the company generated roughly $1.2 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months. Only $890 million of this went towards shareholders through dividend payments. Share repurchases were valued at roughly $29 million, so let's call it $910 million in shareholder payout. That leaves the company slightly less than $300 million after 'satisfying' shareholders. The company invested roughly half of this in markable securities and issued new debt worth roughly $40 million. This caused net debt to fall slightly to $27.7 million - yes really, it's that low.

However, before I start discussing the company's balance sheet, it's important to mention that analysts expect to gradually increase to $1.3 billion in 2023. At this point, I always have to add that it's extremely hard to predict what's going to happen one quarter from now, let alone 2 years. Therefore, my point is that we should expect that the company will be able to use its abilities to further increase dividend payments. It needs to be seen if the company is able to outperform analyst expectations.

With this in mind, a stock cannot be a trustworthy dividend stock when it exposes its investors to an unsustainable debt load - at least for an extended period of time. Well, long story short, Paychex has done a tremendous job managing its balance sheet. As of November 30, 2020, the company has long-term debt worth $800 million, which is just $110 million above the company's cash holdings of $690 million. This is the reason why net debt is only $27 million as the current portion of long-term debt is zero. As a result, and not completely unexpected, net-debt/EBITDA is at a mere 0.02.

Going forward, net debt is expected to remain close to zero, which gives the company room to continue its acquisitions - if they desire to do so - or to engage in other projects as I doubt that the company will quickly turn into a company that aggressively hikes its dividend AND share repurchases.

Valuation

This section causes the most controversy among my readers - and it's not even close. I noticed that my readers range from young dividend growth investors to retirees looking for either a very fair price or a high yield.

Unfortunately, while I like the stock, I do not think it's a great place for retirees. I, of course, appreciate all comments trying to prove me wrong, but I think 2.7% isn't a great yield and the company's cyclical characteristics make it unsuitable for investors relying on both a steady cash flow and the need to liquidate in case more cash is needed. Adding to that, the company is trading at 20.8x EBITDA, which is based on an enterprise value of $32.8 and $1,673 million in 2020 EBITDA. This valuation drops to 19.0x when using the expected EBITDA value of $1,730 million in 2022. Needless to say, moderate growth is only moderately reducing the valuation.

Data by YCharts

Based on this context, Paychex is not overvalued. I believe the valuation reflects the company's potential. There's no real need for investors to give the company a 'cheap' valuation. Regardless, I believe waiting for a bigger correction opportunity is the way to play this stock. As the graph below shows, the company has become more mature compared to its early stages in the years prior to 2000.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

Paychex has turned into a dividend growth stock with both organic and acquired growth. The company maintains an extremely healthy balance sheet and free cash flow, allowing management to keep raising dividends and even start share repurchases in case the company decides to refrain from further acquisitions.

The company has matured a lot, showing a similar price performance as the S&P 500, but with a higher yield.

Source: FINVIZ

I believe the stock is a good addition to dividend growth portfolios. Unfortunately, I am not a fan of the valuation given the company's cyclical behavior. I think the company is a good buy on 'any' 10% sell-off. This allows new investors to either add to their positions or to initiate a position.

Let me know what you think!