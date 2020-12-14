DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

The Other Grade-A CyberSecurity Stock

As everyone knows, CrowdStrike (CRWD) is the best name in town when it comes to cybersecurity. Right? High quality earnings, big growth, long-range revenue visibility and although it comes with a price tag that causes a little spluttering over morning coffee, that price tag is actually better value than most in the cloud cohort once you dig into the fundamentals. We've written extensively about CRWD here on Seeking Alpha, we own the stock in staff personal accounts and continue to rate it a Buy even through the present market turbulence. Our latest note on the name is here.

But there's another one, that gets less attention, less followers, less hardened opinion - Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS). It's hardly an uncovered diamond of course, but it has around 24k followers here on Seeking Alpha and around 11k followers on StockTwits - CRWD has 64k and 24k respectively. (Go ahead, laugh. Followers don't matter, right? We beg to differ. In this new world where nothing is real? The one thing that is real is followers. Even bot followers. If you have some algorithms doing the trading, you likely have some bots doing the following. If we don't see the machine becoming sentient soon we will be the more surprised).

ZS is an absolute machine of a company. Forget the stock price for a moment and let's look at the fundamentals. We believe ZS is a highly compelling long term buy, and here's why.

ZS Summary Financials, Quarterly

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

As one wag put it in our chatroom last night - what's that strange color above? That's right. Green! Green means up, up consistently quarter after quarter means accelerating, accelerating means good.

On every earnings call we listen to right now, the number one question from the sellside community is, will your growth sustain now that the work-from-home thing is on the wane. For some companies the answer is of course no; but in the best cloud software companies, growth is accelerating out of the crisis, as enterprise customers deploy more distributed infrastructure and rely less on in-office facilities. We've commented over and over that we see this trend continuing - if you listen, you can hear company after company telling you that they are going to work this way. Not a surprise, perhaps, from a Facebook (FB) or a Twitter (TWTR) whose founders created the company on a mere laptop; but when you hear big ugly military-industrial types like Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) say it - then you had better believe it.

Cybersecurity software capabilities are permanently behind hacker capabilities - that's been true since the dawn of the computer age. The recent SolarWinds (SWI) hack has simply brought this gap up to the consciousness of the C-suite. Good IT managers have been shouting this for decades - now they're finally getting the budget or, rather, cyber is now a budget controlled by the C-suite not by IT. And that means the budget is bigger. And that's what's behind the acceleration in growth you see at ZS and, for that matter, at CRWD. If you own a cyber name that's not accelerating you need to think about why that might be.

Doubleplusgood

The highlights for us in the ZS numbers above are:

Recognized revenue growth accelerating

EBITDA and cashflow margins moving up

Deferred (prepaid, yet-to-be-recognized) revenue growth accelerating - faster than recognized revenue growth - that means the flywheel is spinning up, not down, and since deferred represents fully 83% of TTM recognized, the flywheel has enough heft to spin up the rest of the machine. Meaning, the deferred growth rate is a clue that recognized growth should continue to accelerate.

Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - that's the total contracted but yet-to-be-recognized book of business, including the prepaid deferred revenue element but also including the contracts which have been signed but are yet to be paid for - again, growth accelerating faster than deferred, and quantum is greater than deferred.

Guidance still looks conservative vs. growth trend even after raised guidance. The company guided to 47% revenue growth for FY7/21, but since that implies a major slowdown in the next two quarters, which means the flywheel would have to be slowing not speeding up - we think their guidance is cautious indeed. We expect beats in Q3 and Q4.

If we were to sum up the company performance - not the stock, the company, they're different things as you know - in one word we would say: doubleplusgood.

Stock Attractive Relative To Other Cloud Names

As for the stock? Valuation is lofty on an absolute basis.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

But as a function of growth it's below the cloud cohort valuation - as is CRWD.

Source: Company SEC filings, Google Finance, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Relative valuations tell you nothing about the absolutes. If cloud valuations collapse, we expect ZS' valuation to do the same. We don't know of a real reason why cloud valuations are likely to collapse and stay collapsed, but of course, anything can happen. So one has to be careful of relative valuations. As it happens we're bullish on cloud and so we view these relatively more attractive stocks as just that - attractive.

We Remain At Buy - Long Term Hold

We were at Buy before earnings, held substantial allocations going into earnings in two portfolios (our 'Cloud Decade' and 'CyberSecurity-36' baskets - we have a 10 year and 3 year horizon respectively), and we remain at Buy - Long Term Hold. Markets are tense right now - short term anything can happen of course. But we're bullish for the market in 2021 and beyond and we're bullish on ZS for 2021 and beyond.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 26 February 2021