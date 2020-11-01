Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) may still fall into the "pre-revenue" bucket, but with the business model further maturing, deal activity picking up, and up-front cash payments from utilities now coming in, the balance sheet is becoming increasingly de-risked. While the outlook for clearing costs remains unclear at this juncture, the Ameren (AEE) and San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) deals shed light on the underlying spectrum valuation potential as well. Using the $1.07 $/MHz-pop price of the Ameren deal as a baseline, for instance, would imply a valuation of ~$70, while assigning credit to the company's transition toward an operating model implies a stock valuation of >$110. Given the increasingly optimistic long-term outlook for the stock, the risk/reward strikes me as bullish at these levels.

Cash Position Better Than Expected in 3Q21

Given Anterix remains a "spectrum stock" (as opposed to an operating business), the modest revenue miss in 3Q21 was less of a concern, in my view, as it was largely a reflection of the legacy businesses (vs. the utility spectrum leases). But operating costs were up for the quarter on ~$2.7m in share-based compensation, with other key opex items (General & Administrative and Product Development costs) also higher. That said, the ~$108m cash position, while down YoY, signals a deceleration in the burn rate and offers the company ample runway for spectrum-related purchases going forward.

Source; Company Filings

For 3Q21, Anterix spent ~$3m on intangible assets purchases (mainly spectrum licenses) and, from here, sees a significant step up in spectrum clearing spend given it has a customer contract in hand. That said, management reiterated that the company is still on track for the ~$130-160m in overall spend previously guided, which is a key positive.

Ameren Deal Gets Anterix Off to a Great Start

Prior to earnings, Anterix had been buoyed by the finalization of its contract with Ameren - its first deal with a utility. Per contract terms, Ameren will prepay ~$48m, with ~50% coming in by June 2021 and the rest by 2026, for the exclusive use of 6 MHz of 900 MHz spectrum across a ~7.5m population across Illinois and Missouri. On a straight-line basis for the initial 30-year term, this implies an annual revenue run-rate of ~$1.8m.

The key takeaway, in my view, was the implied spectrum valuation - based on the terms of the Ameren deal for 6 MHz of spectrum and 7.5m people covered, this gets us to ~$1.07 $/MHz-pop, highlighting the wide premium to the ~60 cents paid in the prior 600 MHz auction. Thus, I see the closing of this deal as a positive step, supporting the case for the company to hit its guided revenue run-rate of ~$125-150m exiting FY24 (and ~$250-500m in FY29). Assuming the pace and the magnitude of signings see a healthy step up over time, I see ample room for Anterix to reach its targeted 6-11 customer base.

Source: Investor Presentation

SDG&E Deal is a Potential Game Changer

Post-earnings, Anterix also announced the sale of its 900 MHz spectrum to Sempra (SRE) subsidiary SDG&E for ~$50m. For context, the service coverage area spans a ~3.6m population in San Diego County, Imperial County, and parts of Orange County, with Anterix proactively clearing the spectrum for the agreement. The decision to sell the spectrum (rather than enter into a long-term lease as it did with Ameren) is key, in my view, as it paves the way for the company using disposals as a solution to similarly complex deals going forward.

Per the deal terms, Anterix will receive an initial payment of ~$20m, with the remaining ~$30m to be paid by FY23 as the spectrum is delivered. While this has clear benefits for the balance sheet, I think the key takeaway from this deal is the implied spectrum valuation of $2.31/MHz/Pop, which far exceeds the Ameren deal at $1.07 /MHz/Pop. It also makes a case for a valuation closer to the AWS-3 auction (~$2.69/MHz/Pop) than the 600 MHz incentive auction (~$0.93/MHz/Pop). While the differing terms (i.e., the spectrum value coverage and the lease vs. purchase terms) likely played a part, the sheer magnitude of the premium bodes very well for the valuation case, in my view.

Source: Investor Presentation

An Improving Setup into FY21

While the focus over the next year or two will likely be on additional customer signings, I think post-SDG&E deal, investors should start to look beyond this hurdle as well. With more utilities opting to procure spectrum from Anterix, for instance, the case for growth opportunities such as the "Networks of Networks" concept appears to be strengthening.

Source: Investor Presentation

And with investor day on the horizon, I expect further detail on the financial impact of up-front license payments, as well as a potential upgrade of its financial objectives (currently at ~$125-150M in revenue by FY24). Based on current disclosures, the cash flow impact of the pre-payment structure also strikes me as very favorable, and I expect the investor day will help quantify the benefits of deal structure on the P&L going forward.

Implied Valuation Premia Skews the Risk/Reward Favorably

Extrapolating the implied spectrum valuations from the recent deals would imply significant upside to the stock. Taking the implied ~$1.07/MHz-pop spectrum price of the Ameren deal, for instance, implies the value of Anterix's owned spectrum is ~$1.3bn adjusted for ~$145m of clearing costs (or ~$70/share). I would note that this valuation could prove conservative given average spectrum prices implied by the AWS-3 and 600 MHz auctions are closer to ~$1.50/MHz-pop. Thinking long-term, though, if Anterix successfully transitions to an operating model and commands a similar ~20x EBITDA multiple (in line with tower comps) on an ~80% EBITDA margin profile, the stock will likely be worth >$110/share, in my view. With the range of outcomes for the company turning increasingly optimistic, I am bullish on the risk/reward.