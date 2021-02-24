Noranda Income Fund (OTC:NNDIF) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2021 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Liana Centomo - Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, The Fund's Manager

Paul Einarson - Chief Financial Officer, Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, The Fund's Manager

Conference Call Participants

Ben Franklin - Riverstyx Capital

Daniel McConvey - Rossport Investments

Steven Lin - ABC Capital Management

Liana Centomo

Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Also joining me this morning is Paul Einarson, Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, the Fund's Manager.

Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to Slide 3 of the presentation regarding, forward-looking information. During the course of today's presentation, we will be making a number of forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and subject to a number of risk factors, outlined on this slide.

As a result, Noranda Income Fund cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize. And you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Please note, that all dollar amounts in this presentation are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Let's begin with a brief overview of the year. 2020 was a year like no other and I'm incredibly proud all that the Fund's and the processing facilities team has achieved in a complex environment. Early in the pandemic, our operations were recognized as essential by the provincial government, allowing us to maintain our operations, although the way we work today has evolved significantly since March 2020 with the implementation of various safety and security protocols and with many remaining in place for the foreseeable future.

In this context, the Fund forged ahead with its strategy aimed at improving our corporate structure, bringing stability to our operations and fund and making strategic investments in our facilities to adapt our operations with an aim to increase production, reduce cost per tonne and ultimately, improve the Fund's profitability. We made incredible progress on this front in 2020, despite the challenging circumstances.

In May, the Fund successfully amended its ABL, bringing additional financial flexibility. In late July, we secured a $40 million stream financing agreement under favorable terms for the Fund with BaseCore Metals. Following the reception of the initial upfront payment, we began to work on our two key strategic expansion projects and met our first milestone by the end of the year, triggering our second of three advanced payments.

Since announcing the stream, we have received $24 million, the majority of which is going towards our ongoing CapEx projects aimed at improving filtration and cooling. In addition, the Board of Trustees successfully amended our agreements with Glencore Canada ahead of schedule and through to April 30, 2025. The extension avoids any near-term uncertainty regarding our source of feed supply. We can focus on our operations and on safely moving forward with our expansion projects.

Finally, on the operational front and despite our ongoing CapEx projects and added on-site challenges due to COVID-19, we achieved the top range of our 2020 annual production and sales targets. We also significantly reduced operating expenses by maintaining stability and reducing unplanned maintenance events.

Looking at our financial performance, as the Fund derives its revenue on market terms, our financial results are subject to changing market dynamics including those impacting treatment charges, zinc and sulphuric acid prices. These are key profit drivers which exhibited significantly volatility throughout 2020 due to the pandemic.

As a result, our financial performance was negatively impacted by a dramatic decline in market terms on concentrates throughout the year and while zinc prices increased sharply in the second half of the year, these were not completely realized due to our hedging program.

Looking at earnings before income taxes. We registered a loss both in the quarter and for the year. This loss is primarily attributable to lower treatment charges, lower by-product sales and lower asset netbacks for sulphuric acid prices sales volume, partly offset by higher zinc price. Market terms on concentrates declined as global mine supply decreased during the last half of 2020 due to the pandemic and created a tight concentrate market in the second half of the year. However zinc prices continued to increase in Q4, driven by broader market influences even as refined zinc production continue to exceed demand.

Adjusted net revenues for the year increased to $200.6 million from $180.8 million in 2019 and adjusted EBITDA increased to $50.1 million compared to $23.4 million in 2019. The Fund also decreased its unit production costs, reflecting decreased production costs offset by higher volumes compared to 2019. As you will recall, we faced a number of production challenges in the first half of 2019, which were addressed in the second half. Finally, in late December, the Board declared a special 2020 cash distribution of CAD 0.03 per unit payable to unitholders.

Looking now at our production and sales. For Q4, zinc metal production and sales decreased slightly, whereas sulphuric acid sales volumes decreased 5%. This primarily reflects lower sulphur in the feed mix slightly offset by lower internal consumption. For the year, production and sales were at the top range of 2020 zinc metal production and sales guidance of between 260,000 and 270,000 tonnes, despite a complex operating environment, whereas sulphuric acid sales volumes for the year remained relatively flat compared to 2019.

Looking at our production and sales for 2021, as discussed last quarter, our target remains between 260,000 to 270,000 tonnes of zinc metal. As a reminder, until the completion of our expansion projects, which are slated for commissioning in the first quarter of 2022, our ability to increase production remains limited. However, once we have completed our filtration project, we will be in a better position to process a more varied and higher impurity concentrate feed mix.

Increased filtration capacity together with increased cooling is expected to allow us to increase our production capacity by about 20,000 tonnes to a target of 290,000 tonnes annually.

Before I turn it over to Paul, let's take a quick look at some of our key drivers in Q4. Zinc concentrate and secondary feed process increased compared to the same period in 2019. Zinc grade and recovery were both higher and consistent with the prior quarter as well. Average LME zinc price was at $1.19 a pound slightly higher than the same period last year and also a continued increase compared to prior quarters. By-product revenues were slightly lower largely reflecting the impact of lower sulphuric acid netbacks. Finally the average exchange rate stood at $0.77.

I'll now hand the call over to Paul to discuss our financial results in more detail.

Paul Einarson

Thank you Liana, and good morning everyone. On Slide 10, we have adjusted net revenues. Adjusted net revenues for the year increased by $20 million year-over-year to over $200 million, reflecting higher market terms on concentrates and higher volumes compared to 2019, partially offset by lower zinc prices.

Lower adjusted net revenues in the fourth quarter primarily reflects lower market terms on concentrates, slightly offset by higher zinc price compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The quarter was also negatively impacted by lower sulphuric acid prices.

Throughout 2020, the fund maintained a positive adjusted EBITDA trend. Adjusted EBITDA for the year reached $50 million. This significant increase over 2019 reflects higher market terms on concentrates for the full-year period and higher volumes compared to 2019 offset by lower zinc prices and lower production costs.

Lower adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter reflects lower market terms on concentrates and lower sulphuric acid price slightly offset by the higher zinc price compared to the same quarter in 2019. The downward pressure from treatment charges was fairly insulated by inventory volumes through the first half of 2020, while was felt more through the second half of the year. This pressure was somewhat offset by the higher zinc prices.

CapEx for the quarter came in at $12.5 million compared to $7.8 million for the same period last year. $3.6 million was spent on acid plant and roaster equipment, $2.1 million on purchase of anodes, $1.5 million on maintenance of operations and the balance on other sustaining capital. This also included $3.4 million on strategic expansion projects, most notably the filtration improvement.

For the full-year, about $4.6 million in total CapEx has gone towards the strategic expansion projects, which began in the second half of 2020, and which mainly accounts for the year-over-year increase. CapEx will increase compared to our usual run rate in 2021 as construction on the belt filters and new cooling towers follow their course with the majority of the expansion project costs to be incurred in 2021.

Turning now to liquidity and capital resources. First, cash flow from operations excluding change in working capital, interest and tax payments was negative $1.1 million in Q4 2020 compared to a negative $2.1 million in the same period last year. The first half of the year benefited from the processing of higher treatment charge concentrates with lower treatment charges insulated by inventory volumes on half.

Our hedging strategies also delayed the impact of declines in zinc prices throughout the first half of the year. Zinc prices then increased sharply creating hedging losses and increasing the margin in inventory in the second half of the year.

Looking now at our ABL facility. At year-end, there was $164 million drawn down when letters -- when including letters of credit leaving an excess availability of $16 million. Working capital excluding the ABL was $214 million compared to $216 million at the end of 2019. The slight decrease reflects an increase in inventories and receivables more than offset by an increase in payables and net changes in various other elements.

Looking at our senior secured metal liability agreement or stream agreement with BaseCore Metals, the fund received $24 million of the advanced payments in 2021. This includes $12 million paid upon closing this past summer and then another $12 million received upon completing the structure of the belt filter building this past December. The remaining $16 million will be paid upon the completion of other project milestones and no later than June 20, 2022.

Currently and based on our progress to-date on our expansion projects, we anticipate that we will receive this payment in the second quarter of 2021. Throughout 2020 treatment charges and zinc prices both exhibited a lot of volatility. We saw spot treatment charges swing from over $300 a tonne entering the year to falling below $100 a tonne by December of 2020.

As for zinc prices these decreased throughout the first half of the year before increasing sharply through the second half. On the supply-demand front both mine supply of concentrate and refined zinc metal consumption decreased during the year although smelter production has been relatively unaffected with modest growth forecast for 2021.

Going into 2021 concentrate supply concerns remain due to ongoing impact of COVID-19 outbreaks in mining facilities globally. As such, tightness in the concentrate market is expected to continue negatively impacting treatment charges, while zinc prices are expected to be supported by investor confidence, infrastructure spending and a weaker US dollar.

In this context, our focus is on executing our long-term strategy to decrease our production costs and increase long-term profitability. We also remain vigilant and are monitoring the situation closely, as it evolves to mitigate any impact on our operations. Contingency plans covering different scenarios are in place. We are working diligently to maintain our strong operational execution and production cadence in what continues to be a complex environment.

We were successful in 2020 and our objective is to stay the course in 2021 as the pandemic persists. We are also moving forward with the strategic expansion projects, while maintaining all required COVID-19 protocols. These projects are progressing well and will help to further strengthen our position as a leading North American low-cost refiner of zinc metal.

That concludes our remarks. Operator, back to you for the Q&A. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. We will now take questions from the telephone from analysts and investors. [Operator Instructions]. There are no questions registered at this time. Thank you for your participation. We ask that you please disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you. I'm sorry, we do have a question from Gordon Ball [ph] Private Investor. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning everybody. Could you give us an idea of what the impact of the expansion project will be on your unit costs once the project is fully on-stream?

Paul Einarson

We would expect to add, as we've mentioned in the press release, we'll add another 20,000 tonnes. The target is another 20,000 tonnes of zinc production, and therefore on 300,000 tonnes or 290,000 tonnes of total production you can see a 3% to 5% reduction in unit costs.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Paul Einarson

Sorry, just do the math here. So more closer to 10% to 15% Gordon.

Operator

Your next question is from Ben Franklin with Riverstyx Capital. Your line is open.

Ben Franklin

Hi, guys. As far as I understand when Noranda shifted to market terms and correct me if I'm wrong here, there was a change and the company started taking possession of seaborne concentrate inventory after it had left port instead of when it arrives on site. Has this had a material impact to the increase in inventory levels on the balance sheet?

Paul Einarson

For any material that would be in transit, it would increase your inventory levels as we would take material into our inventory on our balance sheet five to 10 days after it leaves port versus when the ship actually arrived. So yes there would be an increase in your inventory level and conversely also on your payables in the event that the shipment has not been paid for yet.

Ben Franklin

Okay. Have you gone back and looked or tried to quantify what that impact has been?

Paul Einarson

No. But -- no, we haven't quantified what the impact is from a financial point of view. But in our negotiations or in our -- as supporting the independent trustees, we do provide them with some of those calculations on what the impact would be for different levels of -- for different inventory levels.

Ben Franklin

Okay. And one last one, can you tell us what the amount was seaborne during the year?

Paul Einarson

It's quite -- the amount of seaborne?

Liana Centomo

Yeah, that was about 40%.

Paul Einarson

Around 40% of our stock was from offshore.

Ben Franklin

Okay. Thank you guys. I appreciate it.

Operator

Your next question is from Hugh Cooper [ph] with -- he’s a Private Investor. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Good morning guys. I've noticed that Vedanta's Gamsberg mine is just reopening now. That's 250,000 tonnes a year, which is very bullish backdrop for the smelter market. And I noticed a number of other mines are also starting to reopen. In addition, I see a number of zinc miners getting ready to bring their mines into production as well. This is a pretty bullish backdrop for you guys. And also zinc -- and despite that, or notwithstanding, that like zinc prices are more hovering around $1.30. So we're in a beginning of a pretty bullish commodity market. It should be very, very positive for you guys.

So first question, have you started to see the treatment charges going back up yet, or we're going to see that later? The second question have you considered using an issuer course by a bid right now to buy back some stock as your stock is like extremely cheap at a little over $1 a share? You could buy back 10% of your company for $5 million. Maybe you don't do it today, but I believe that's a very good tool to have to actually announce an issuer bid. You might buy it back a little bit later, but I don't want to see you waiting like two or three years and having your stock at $3 or $4 or $5 and deciding to do that. Have you thought about that yet on behalf of the shareholders?

Paul Einarson

Thanks, Hugh. Just to get some more context on the TC side of things. Yeah, we're seeing some mines like Gamsberg come back online. Carbo [ph] is another example. From what I've read and talked to people about on the overall concentrate market there's still -- they're still coming into the pandemic there was a surplus of concentrate on the market and that surplus has been eaten down by the smelters. So there's no backlog in the system at the current time.

And what we're seeing now as we come off of the Chinese New Year there's some restocking occurring from the smelter side of things, building back up their stock. So that's drawing concentrate as well out of the market. So the market is still very tight from a concentrate point of view. Time will tell what happens as we go through 2021. But from what I've read again, I'm not really necessarily novel from what I've read the market seems to be -- will remain tight for the rest of the year.

From some of the other conversations and stuff that I’ve read, it does appear that there are some folks that are entering into longer term contracts at prices less than spot, so in the $60 to $70 range, whereas, we're finishing December at $85 and I think we hit $75 or $77 in January. So certainly looking as if the whole treatment -- the whole side of things from a treatment charge from a constituent point of view may be less than bullish from what I've read.

But again we'll see what happens as the pandemic comes goes through. And if those mines are able to survive, certainly from a miner's perspective, the situation is very positive right now with low TCs and high zinc prices. So theoretically this should encourage more mines to come online and/or increase production, which should attempt to -- or should result in some sort of rectification of the supply and demand curve at the current time. So that should see some push upwards of those treatment charges. But again we'll have to see how the year unfolds. The forecast, the analyst consensus et cetera that I've looked at have not been tremendously positive with respect to increases in the treatment charges throughout 2021. So that's on the TC and on the concentrate side there Hugh.

With respect to the issue, of course, buyback we certainly have looked at some of those elements Hugh. We've had discussions with that at the Board level as well. So there has been some discussion about that.

With respect to decisions going forward on how to use excess cash that we haven't come to those conclusions at the current time. And so all of this of course then rests upon basically having that additional cash that will be available to do that. And as we've stated in the past when time comes that we have excess cash available, I mean there's a number of ways that we can use that cash through strategic investments, through payment of distributions, which does appear to be top of people's minds. And this is another option as a buyback. So we are investigating that option as well.

Unidentified Analyst

I understand you have to pay out a certain dividend if you make money every year. But I do think the issue of course did and the stock buyback be a lot more beneficial for shareholders than a dividend.

Paul Einarson

It’s time…

Unidentified Analyst

The pandemic cycle.

Paul Einarson

It's under consideration Hugh as well, like I mentioned in the mix of all of the other different elements.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks so much.

Paul Einarson

Thank you, Hugh.

Your next question is from Daniel McConvey with Rossport Investments. Your line is open.

Daniel McConvey

Yes. Good day. Thank you. I think you just answered one of my questions. And just the earlier comment on the reduction after the expansion in cost, it's 10% to 15% is it? I just want to clarify that. Is that right?

Paul Einarson

Yeah. No that's if you've got 20,000 tonnes of extra metal on 290,000 tonnes, Liana has done the math here quickly for us. It's coming from 727 where we're at to-date down to 695 would be our projection on that.

Daniel McConvey

727 to 695.

Paul Einarson

Yeah.

Daniel McConvey

Okay.

Paul Einarson

And there's a lot of assumption that go into that, but that would be the quick and dirty math on that.

Daniel McConvey

Okay. Thank you. I just -- a bit of an opposite question a bit rusty. Not everyone with close to the company in a year or so. But the -- I'm glad to hear that under consideration is a share buyback would cause, just gives me -- and it probably answered the question I was going to ask you and that is just your confidence level going forward in the next year or two with low TCRCs for the next year that you feel confident that your balance sheet, can get you through this drought without having to go the other way and issue new shares. Is that -- is your comfort level fairly high on that right now based on your assumptions?

Paul Einarson

Yes. From an overall liquidity point of view, I would say, the simple answer would be yes. I mean just sort of further to the conversation with Hugh, I mean the first step for us is having additional cash to do something with.

And certainly from the trustees point of view, from management point of view and from everyone here at the site, everyone is very conscious of the economic situation that we're in and working very hard to control costs, to better manage cash, to increase production, to make sure that we've got stable operations, to make sure that those costs per tonne remain low and if we can get them lower so that we can move through some of these difficult economic times that we're in now.

And certainly treatment charges are a very important element of our revenue stream and therefore, our overall profitability and cash flow. And when we're in a situation with low treatment charges where we're at today, it certainly doesn't help the overall liquidity situation.

On the other side, increasing in the zinc prices, it's certainly beneficial. But, with volatility of the zinc prices, it does provide some level of complication with respect to cash flow management because of the derivative instruments and the impact of fluctuating zinc prices that have on those derivative instruments and the payment of the gains and losses.

So, we've had a lot of discussion about that in the past and the impact. There's a lot of noise quarter-to-quarter on the zinc prices. We don't talk necessarily from a quarter-to-quarter basis as much on the treatment charges, but they are a very important element to our overall profitability.

So looking forward to this year, we are focused again on stable operations on making sure that we can keep our costs down, keep our cost per tonne as low as possible. We have trimmed as much as we can on a number of different fronts.

Our CapEx spend to control it as much as possible while not putting the operations or the stability of the operations at risk. So we're very conscious of all elements where cash is going out the door. And again, this is -- we just went through our quarter end board meetings of course, and through our budget recently very top of mind from the trustees point of view, also from management and everyone on the site's point of view we just rolled out.

A lot of employee meetings here where we focused again on cost control and maintenance of the operation, so stressing that element very closely. We have a very good situation or a much better situation that we were in this year versus last year on our ABL with the improvements in those facilities. The BaseCore facility also helps quite a bit to bring in additional funding while not necessarily spending the money out right away with respect to those CapEx spend.

And then, we do have a good situation with the supplier of our concentrate and the purchaser of our metals that we can pull levers on working capital management with respect to payment of our invoices and the receipts of our zinc metal sales. So, we have levers that we can pull there as well from a working capital management point of view to make sure that our liquidity remains stable. That was a pretty long answer, I think but...

Daniel McConvey

Yeah. Well, I appreciate it, but -- yes, I appreciate it. Relative to where you were a year ago before COVID, are you pretty happy with what you've been able to do in terms of addressing the crunch and being -- and getting more competitive?

Paul Einarson

Yeah, we are. I think that there's been a lot. 2019, we had some unplanned maintenance events which negatively impacted our production. 2022, we had none of those. The production was very stable. We've managed to decrease the costs versus 2019 as well as a result of that impact. And a lot of that goes to keeping a very risk-based focus on our CapEx and making sure that we do have -- we are able to maintain the stability to the operations.

But, as soon as we move off on stability of operations, if we cut CapEx too much, it does have an impact directly on our production levels. If we're producing lead zinc, it does have an impact obviously on the bottom line, because our expense -- we still have expenses but don't have the same revenues. And as well, when things break and it's unplanned, it does cost us more money to fix them which we saw was the situation in 2019.

From a capital structure point of view, with respect to the improvements in the ABL, it's much better with respect to the baseboard deal. Again it is what it is. And what we saw in the first half of last year, when the TCs were higher -- were higher, we did see a lot more cash generation and that improved our overall situation quite a bit. And we see that helping us -- help us quite a bit during the last half of 2020. So the focus this year, with that improved capital structure is to maintain our operations stable, keep the cost low to enable us to move through the situation here from a low treatment charge point of view, while trying to take advantage of the high zinc price situation we have now and try to insulate ourselves through future decreases in zinc prices, if they were to come. So, there's other work to be done and lots of stuff that we're working on right now to assist us in getting through 2021.

Daniel McConvey

Yes. Thank you, very much for comprehensive answers.

Your next question is from Steven Lin with ABC Capital Management. Your line is open

Steven Lin

Good morning. I have two questions. The first one is for the $31 million secured metal liability sitting on the balance sheet. Did the Fund pay interest on this portion? And the second question is, could -- the sulphuric acid netback is currently at 40 per tonne. Could you give some color on the outlook and current market trend at the sulphuric acid netback? Thank you.

Paul Einarson

Thank you. Thank you, Steven. So on the stream sitting on the balance sheet of $30 million and you've got to kind of get back into the accounting of that to reconcile back to that number. We've received $24 million to-date. There's a lot of accounting that goes behind the number coming up to $30 million. We don't pay interest on the stream deal, Steven.

What we do is we pay 1% of our zinc production every quarter to BaseCore, to settle the stream deal and we'll do that until we've returned 68 million pounds of zinc to BaseCore which -- with our projections, with the expansion project, the target of 290,000 tonnes per year. We expect that to be in about 10 or 11 years. So we'll pay 1% of our production over that period of time. So the implicit interest rate will depend on the zinc price at the time when we deliver the zinc back to BaseCore. But the long and short is that, no interest is paid but we will carve out 1% of our zinc and deliver it back to BaseCore over a 10 to 11-year period.

With respect to the asset netbacks, this is very much pandemic related. We saw strong sulphur pricing coming into 2019. The -- we call sulphuric acid, a by-product, but it does generate a very good revenue for us. It's a very important contributor to our bottom line. And when we see it move from $70 per tonne to $40. It does have a quite a negative impact on our bottom line.

For 2021, the sulphur pricing is really very much related to industrial activity, industrial strength in the United States primarily or in the overall economy. So if we see a return to more robust economics in 2021, we should see that number float back up. But again, it is -- although we do have contracts on a lot of that market there, the end pricing does get influenced a lot by the spot market.

So we will just have to again like with the treatment charge wait and see how we move through 2021 with respect to the netback position to see if we see a return back up to $50 $60 or $70 level. So I think that the $70 comparison is a very high number for us to target for in 2021. But certainly, we should see numbers coming up higher than that $40.

Steven Lin

Perfect. Thank you, much.

