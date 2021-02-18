On February 22, Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT), a company that fairly impressed me with astounding ~55% price returns it has achieved since my previous neutral note, presented its 4Q20 results. The share price cratered following the disappointing EPS miss, but it seems FRPT has a cohort of fervent bulls, as almost all the losses were recovered during the days that followed; anyway, the stock price is still well below an all-time high that has been reached this February.

Among other things, Oppenheimer recommended taking advantage of sluggish share price performance, citing "global growth prospects" together with "multiple sales drivers."

Even though FRPT is a textbook example of a pandemic play, its price rally did not lose steam in 2H20 when the great capital rotation emerged. And the inflation of its valuation did not abate, as Price/Sales is now sitting close at an all-time high. So, it seems that I underestimated its potential. But is there any upside remaining? Let us discuss.

Household penetration, buying rates bolstered sales

In 2020, Freshpet delivered an almost 30% increase in net sales. Fourth-quarter revenues of $84.5 million that rose ~29% YoY were in-line with the Wall Street consensus forecast. FRPT was winning on all fronts: both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar businesses were expanding rapidly. For example, e-commerce delivered a staggering 173% growth (slide 12).

For a broader context, the pet food industry overall fared especially well last year. For example, Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) reported a 10% growth in pet food sales. The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) that has just presented its FQ3 results reported a 6% increase in the U.S. Retail Pet Foods segment's revenues (but still overshadowed by a 7% decrease in the division's net profit).

One of the disappointments of the 4Q20 was a 2% decline in FRPT's adjusted EBITDA to $12.9 million. As Freshpet explained, among the culprits were "increased costs" that were up "temporary," and thus they would likely not impact profitability going forward (slide 5).

The full-year adjusted EBITDA remained robust, rose by a whopping 61% (the highest growth rate in four years), despite a few headwinds, namely beef prices inflation that took its toll on the gross profit.

If we take a look at the LTM net income, it appears that FRPT was thinly profitable in the trailing four quarters ended June and September 2020, but it failed to deliver full-year net earnings.

That was caused by multiple issues, including higher beef prices mentioned above and higher selling, general & administrative expenses (SG&A growth is typical for a company that is aggressively expanding). But it is worth paying attention to the fact that adjusted SG&A as a % of revenue decreased to 33.6% from 37.6% thanks to startling sales performance.

The outlook for 2021

FRPT is a growth stock, and while its past performance is not to be ignored, the market is pricing in not its past glories, but future successes.

The company shared an optimistic outlook for the current year: it sees a 35% sales growth rate, which is even higher than in 2020, while adjusted EBITDA is forecast to increase by 30% and touch $61 million. It has also revised its 2025 sales target up by 25% to $1.25 billion. That means FRPT is currently trading at ~5x Price/2025 Sales, slightly south of Tesla's (TSLA) 5.24x.

Profitability: FCF going deeper and deeper

Profitability remains FRPT's weak spot. In fact, while revenues are soaring, profits are not supervening. This is one of the major risks I consider relevant at the moment. If at some point the market realizes that the company is incapable of keeping expenses at bay, the valuation reset will materialize quickly. At the moment, high costs and expenditures are required to support capacity expansion, thus they are justified. But if growth will stall, while expenses will still be elevated, investors will be disappointed.

Expectedly, FRPT has a cash flow performance similar to any other company that is expanding rapidly: FCF is going deeper into the sub-zero territory. That is a burden of a growth company: invest more today to thrive tomorrow.

Does it pose a major threat? Well, I would not say that I am a fan of companies that outspend cash flows systematically, I have never been one, but FRPT's case is somewhat unique. The company has been increasing its revenues consistently, with a 25% CAGR since 2016, so it seems it is anything but squanders its cash flow on unnecessary assets.

According to my estimates, Freshpet's 2020 FCF was $(113.4) million vs. $(54.3) million in 2019. Higher capex was the principal culprit: capital investments almost doubled from $70.6 million in 2019 to $134.6 million in 2020. Working capital changes were healthy: accounts receivable even provided an inflow of $166 thousand. Certainly, net loss was also the culprit, but since it was partly caused by non-cash expenses (namely depreciation & amortization, stock-based compensation, etc.), it did little harm to FCF.

The essential takeaway here is that if Freshpet continues to deliver astounding top-line growth, at some point in the first half of the 2020s, it will ultimately reach cash flow neutrality.

Injection of fresh capital looming

It seems FRPT is exceedingly debt-averse since its end-2020 balance sheet was borrowings-free. The company does have some operating lease liabilities due in the medium-term (see page 40 of the Form 10-K), but they are meager if compared to its cash & cash equivalents of $67.2 million.

It also has a credit facility (that has been amended and restated recently, which the company mentioned in the press release), but it seems the company will use it very carefully, prioritizing equity financing rather than borrowings. The new equity offering that will allow it to benefit from its rich valuation and pour more funds into growth initiatives has been announced recently.

Valuation remains Freshpet's Achilles' heel

Since FRPT is unprofitable, a P/E ratio is unavailable. Even its Price/2021 Earnings is irrelevant since analysts are expecting the company to deliver only marginal profit this year.

Instead, we can use Price/Sales (Forward). Freshpet as an ~19.3x multiple. And it is extraordinarily expensive.

I think it is worth comparing Freshpet's P/S with a valuation of another market darling Chewy (CHWY). Certainly, their businesses are entirely different, as FRPT is a food producer while CHWY is an e-commerce company, but what they have in common is that the pet humanization trend is a catalyst that has been bolstering their market values.

So, CHWY, an FCF positive tech company, is trading a ~5.9x P/S (Forward), while FRPT is also trading at 5x ... P/2025 Sales.

Final thoughts

Does FRPT's growth story still have legs? Certainly. Is its valuation justified? I would not say so. There are fervent FRPT bulls, but I am not one.

Yes, its products are premium, minimally processed. Pet parents' growing focus on healthier foods does bode well for its revenue growth going forward. But it does not explain the Tesla-like valuation.

Two things can happen: P/S will compress gradually as sales will rose materially, while market capitalization will stagnate. Or the market cap will fall sharply in case a downside catalyst emerges. But inevitably, FRPT's valuation will return to normalcy, as its revenues certainly cannot expand with above 30% growth rates ad infinitum, and I see no reason for a cat & dog food company (even assuming its products are not conventional ones) to have such an inflated valuation in case its revenues are expanding in low single digits, for example.

To sum up, considering all pros and cons, I am neutral.