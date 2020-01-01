Background image source: Rosneft

Despite a tough year and low dividends, Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) manages to attract more investors who feel increasingly more enthusiastic about Vostok Oil's perspectives. Taking into account the recent developments around Vostok Oil, I'm getting cautiously bullish on the project as well, but the share price and risks hold me back from upgrading Rosneft to a Bullish rating.

Full-Year Results Overview

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Revenue fell by 33.6% YoY to 5,757 billion rubles due to an obvious reason: 2020 was a bad year for the oil market. The decline is unsurprising amid a fall in oil prices, a decrease in oil production because of OPEC+ restrictions, and shattered demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Net income amounted to a record-high of 324 billion rubles due to the positive effect of transactions on the Vostok Oil project. Also, positive exchange rate differences of 64 billion rubles had a favorable effect on net profit vs. a loss of 161 billion rubles in Q3 2020. The positive result in Q4 2020 led to positive yearly earnings of 147 billion rubles.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Capital expenditures decreased by 8.1% YoY to 785 billion rubles. The management continues to optimize capital expenditures in line with the previously announced plans. The decrease in capex, however, doesn't look dramatic: as you can see, capital expenditures for 2020 are still higher than in 2016, a year which wasn't that bad for oil producers.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Free cash flow stayed positive and amounted to 425 billion rubles. No magic here: once again, the same positive factors that affected the company's net income have also led to positive FCF.

The debt load of the company remains the highest among Russian O&G majors with a Net Debt / EBITDA ratio of 2.3x. The company, however, considers such debt load as comfortable.

Shuffling Assets

Let's discuss the recent developments around the Vostok Oil project.

Rosneft sells unprofitable assets to purchase Vostok Oil fields: This February, Rosneft paid its former President Eduard Khudainatov $9.6 billion for the company called Taimyrneftegaz, which holds a license for oilfields within the Vostok Oil project. To finance the deal, Rosneft sold some of its barely profitable assets with an annual production of about 10-14 million tons. During the latest earnings call, Rosneft's Vice President Eric Liron said that the company's annual production in 2021 may decrease by 5% YoY because of these sales.

Negotiations on stake sales to continue: According to Reuters, Vitol, Glencore, and Gunvor are considering investing in Vostok Oil. After selling a 10% stake in Vostok to Trafigura last year (discussed in my previous article), Rosneft is now seeking to attract other companies to the project to secure long-term contracts for the sale of its Arctic oil.

For reference, Vostok Oil is Rosneft's megaproject for the development of oil fields in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. The resource base is estimated at 6 billion tons of oil. The company expects to produce up to 100 million tons of oil per year from Vostok Oil by 2030.

Analysts estimate the NPV of Vostok Oil at ~$70 billion and start including a portion of the project's NPV into their share price targets. Further share price forecasts of sell-side firms will largely depend on how successfully Rosneft executes the project.

Dividends

Rosneft finished 2020 with some profits, which allows the company to pay dividends in line with the current dividend policy. If the company pays 50% of its net profit under IFRS, then dividends for 2020 will amount to 6.94 rubles per share, which corresponds to a 1.4-1.6% dividend yield.

The Bottom Line

As my regular readers could notice, from a fundamental standpoint, I've never been a fan of Rosneft. Once again, it's mostly about the company's risk-profile: high debt and Vostok Oil execution risks. Valuation looks saturated relative to Russian peers: Rosneft shares have already reached pre-covid levels (at least in ruble terms), while other Russian oil producers continue to lag behind.

Nonetheless, taking into account the new tax incentives for the Priobskoye field and the Vankor cluster, Rosneft will be the least affected by tax changes among Russian oils. Even the high leverage can be interpreted in a positive way: indebted commodity stocks tend to stronger react to price changes of commodities they supply. Future agreements on Vostok Oil with foreign companies will also be one of the main stock catalysts in the next two years.

In the end, I slightly reworked my Summary Cards to make them even more useful for readers. Now every card of every Russian stock will include an aggregated target price based on estimates of Russian banks and sell-side firms.