Quick Take

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) has filed to raise $86.25 million in an IPO of its voting common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The company is a clinical stage biopharma developing treatments for neurological diseases.

LBPH has seen positive results in its Phase 1 safety trials for its lead candidate, LP352.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

San Diego, California-based Longboard was founded as a group within parent firm Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) to develop a portfolio of treatments selective for 'specific G protein-coupled receptors' implicated in epilepsies and other serious neurological conditions.

Management is headed by president and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Lind, who has been with the firm since 2020 and was previously Chief Financial Officer of parent firm Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Below is a brief overview video of medically refractory epilepsies:

Source: SLUcare

The firm's lead candidate is LP352, an oral superagonist in Phase clinical trial being developed to treat various encephalopathies including Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company SEC Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $56 million and include Zone II Healthcare, Cormorant Asset Management, T. Rowe Price Associates, HBM Healthcare and Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Market Research Future, the global market for epilepsy treatment is expected to exceed $9.5 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.2% from 2018 to 2023.

A key element driving this expected growth is an increasing prevalence of the disease among children and adults.

Also, a rise in the number of elderly persons, who are at great risk of seizures, will lead to an expansion of the market demand over the medium term.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF)

Lundbeck (OTC:HLUKF)

Pfizer (PFE)

LivaNova (LIVN)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Novartis (NVS)

Others

Financial Status

Longboard’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its pipeline development efforts.

Below are the company’s recent financial results:

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2020, the company had $55.3 million in cash and $3.1 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Longboard intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its voting common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although this element may become a feature of the IPO if disclosed in a future filing.

The company will have voting common stock which is being offered to the public and non-voting common stock, which may be converted to common stock, subject to the requirement that any such holder conversion would not result in the shareholder owning more than 9.99% following the conversion.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund our development of LP352, including through the completion of our planned Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in DEEs; to fund our development of LP143 for neurodegenerative diseases associated with neuroinflammation caused by microglial activation, including through the completion of a Phase 1 clinical trial; to fund our development of LP659 across a range of CNS disorders associated with neuroinflammation, including through the completion of a Phase 1 clinical trial; and the remainder for additional discovery and preclinical development of additional product candidates and potential additional development of our existing product candidates, as well as headcount costs, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Citigroup, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities and Cantor.

Commentary

Longboard is seeking public funding to advance its programs for the treatment of neurological disorders.

The firm’s lead candidate, LP352, is in Phase 1 safety trials and management expects to initiate Phase 1b/2a trials in Q1 2022, assuming Phase 1 trials continue to produce no serious adverse events.

LP352 was developed by parent firm Arena to be a ‘safer and more effective 5-HT2c agonist’ than lorcaserin.

The market opportunity for treating refractory epilepsies is expected to reach $9.5 billion by 2023 and to have a longer-term growth profile due to increasing geriatric population with an increasing incidence of seizures.

Management has disclosed no collaboration relationships with major pharma firms or research institutions, so is pursuing a go-it-alone approach at this time other than through its parent firm relationship with Arena Pharmaceuticals.

The company’s investor syndicate includes active late stage investment firms.

Citigroup is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 48.6% since their IPO. This is a middle-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.