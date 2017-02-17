Source: Unilever Investor Presentation

Unilever (NYSE:UL) stock price performance has been far from satisfying since I first covered in back in July of last year. Over the course of these 8 months the company's total return was close to negative 1%.

In the current environment of higher inflation expectations and spectacular returns in many other high flying names, it is hard to see how anyone would consider an investment in Unilever, but I think there are some good reasons for it and that's why I recently increased my position in the company.

If you haven't read my detailed investment thesis from a few months back, I would highly recommend you to do so since it will help you understand the bigger picture and why I consider UL a good long-term investment.

What are margins telling us about valuation

On a cross sectional basis, gross margin does a fairly good job at explaining differences in Price-to-Sales multiple valuations of companies in the Consumer Staples space.

Based on the relationship above and Unilever's estimated gross margin of 43.5% for FY 2020, the company's implied Price-to-Sales multiple comes at x3.5 which is significantly higher than its current multiple of x2.3.

Similarly to its peers, Unilever's gross margin was also impacted by Covid-19 related costs during the year.

COVID costs such as factory hygiene protocols and temporary labor reduced gross margin by 50 basis points, while our particular COVID-driven sales mix created a drag of a further 40 basis points on the gross margin. Source: Unilever Q4 2020 Earnings Transcript

Even though Unilever sells disinfectants, which saw a surge in demand during the pandemic, the company's overall sales mix suffered during the past year.

On the last conference call, management did elaborate on why gross margin fell that much during 2020. In a nutshell, higher margin Beauty and Personal Care and out-of-home ice cream, which have higher margins saw lower volumes in favor for the lower margin skin cleansing and in-home ice cream categories.

And we also had 40 basis points of adverse mix from the categories, and those which are constrained through channel closure. A couple of examples of that, our skin cleansing business has a gross margin which is about 10% lower than the rest of Beauty & Personal Care. So as skin cleansing surges relative to the rest of BPC, that gives us negative mix. And similarly, our in-home ice cream business has a gross margin is about 10 percentage points lower than out-of-home ice cream. And therefore, as we saw a switch from out-of-home to in-home that gives us negative mix. And all in, that's been negative 40 basis points of mix. And we also -- I should remind everybody, we made €100 million of donations of product in 2020 and had about a 10 basis point impact on margin. Source: Unilever Q4 2020 Earnings Transcript

If we compare Unilever's operating margin of each of its three divisions - Personal Care, Home Care and Food with the respective division performance of its major competitors, we could see that UL is among the leaders in the Personal Care and Food.

It lags in profitability only in Home Care, where Procter & Gamble (PG) and Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY) are absolute leaders. Colgate-Palmolive's operating margin of 28.7% of its Oral, Personal and Home Care division should also be mentioned as the company is by far the most profitable one.

Moreover, Unilever is focused on transforming its portfolio by divesting some of its lower margin businesses and targeting higher price premium ones, where its strong existing brands and distribution network could solidify its competitive advantages.

All that makes a solid case for Unilever's profitability improvement over the coming years, even in the face of higher commodity inflation expectations and foreign exchange headwinds.

We are seeing quite a bit of commodity inflation and a larger foreign exchange impact as we go into 2021, particularly in Latin America, in Turkey, in India and in South Africa. And we've got some commodity inflation coming through, in particular, tea in India, in palm oil, in liquid oils and in food ingredients. Source: Unilever Q4 2020 Earnings Transcript

Foreign exchange rates have a significant impact on Unilever's performance as the company is one of the most heavily exposed large cap consumer staple companies to many Emerging Markets, such as China, India, Indonesia, Turkey, Vietnam and many more.

However, these annual fluctuations are next to impossible to forecast and are of little use to long-term investors as changes in exchange rates tend to have little impact on long-term performance. Moreover, temporary headwinds caused by lower FX rates could present attractive entry opportunities for long-term oriented investors.

Considering dividends and free cash flow

Starting with dividends, Unilever's dividend yield used to trail that of its major competitor PG for a very long time. Since 2019, however, the strong share price performance of PG led to a very wide gap in dividend yield of the two companies.

As Unilever continued to increase its divided and share price performance lagged behind that of the sector, the company now has one of the best yields for large cap consumer staple business of 3.4%.

It should be noted, however, that the payout ratio is close to 80%, which is high both relative to Unilever's historical performance and to its major peers.

However, this high payout should not be viewed in isolation as Unilever's capital allocation policy does differ from that of its peers. UL has largely avoided share buybacks in the past and did engage in a more meaningful share repurchases only during 2017/18 period, with zero amounts being spent during 2019 and 2020.

PG on the other hand spent $7.4bn on share buybacks over the course of its fiscal year 2020, which was close to the amount it spend on dividend payments.

Unilever is actually at odds with most of its peers in the Home & Personal Care sector as it does not engage in share repurchases.

Other companies that did not engage in share repurchases were Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY) and Beiersdorf (OTCPK:BDRFY) which have very conservative capital allocation strategies, while Reckitt Benckiser has been facing problems and corporate restructuring.

As far as Unilever's free cash flow is concerned, it has grown significantly over the past two years, reaching EUR 8.1bn in 2020.

This in combination with the poor share price performance has resulted in the company trading at the highest free cash flow yield for the past 15 years. As of today Unilever's free cash flow reached 7% which is exceptional for a highly profitable and stable business.

It should be noted, however, that over the past few years Unilever's Capital Expenditures has been significantly lower than the Depreciation & Amortization expense which has helped fuel the free cash flow growth.

Once we normalize the free cash flow to reflect Capital Expenditure being 100% of Depreciation & Amortization expense, it comes at EUR 6.8bn. Thus normalized free cash flow yield comes at 5.9% which still the second highest since 2009 on a historical basis.

Finally, the currently low share price is now close to the value that Warren Buffett and its partners at 3G capitals made a $143bn bid for Unilever back in 2017. The bid came from Kraft Heinz and valued Unilever's U.S. listing (ADR) at around $50. This is slightly lower than Unilever's current price of $52.5.

While it is true that Buffett himself later admitted that he has overpaid for the Kraft Heinz merger and this could imply that the Unilever bid might have been a potential mistake too, Unilever has significantly improved its business since 2017.

The business is on a significantly stronger footing that it was back in 2017, on a free cash flow basis as we saw above, through key divestment of non-core brands and solid underlying sales growth and margin improvements.

The company has also been increasing its market share, in spite of the pandemic impact on certain product categories, and has also become one of the most environmentally friendly consumer staple companies in the world.

Conclusion

Unilever has been a relatively challenging company to hold, if one is to focus on short-term performance. While the overall consumer staples sector has been performing poorly, Unilever's share price performance has been lagging behind even some of its key large cap competitors.

This, however, presents a good opportunity for long-term oriented shareholders to increase positions and this is what I am doing as well. Current management has been solidifying some of the business existing competitive advantages thus improving margins and free cash flow. As a result the company now trades at very attractive levels, both on historical basis and versus peers.