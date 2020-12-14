SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) should benefit a fair amount from the rise in commodity prices as it (at last report) didn't have any hedges for oil or NGLs. SandRidge's reported PV-10 (at 2020 SEC prices) for its reserves is likely to be quite low, but at strip prices its reserve values are likely to be noticeably higher than its current enterprise value.

SandRidge's investment potential will largely depend on whether its recent lease operating expense reductions are mostly permanent or not. SandRidge entered 2020 with lease operating expense guidance of over $9 per BOE. It managed to reduce this to around $4 per BOE during Q2 2020 and Q3 2020. This makes a massive difference for a company without much oil production (especially after its North Park Basin asset sale).

Notes On Oil

Oil represents a relatively small percentage of SandRidge’s production now that it has sold its North Park Basin assets. In Q3 2020, SandRidge’s production would have been 14% oil, 35% NGLs and 51% natural gas without the North Park Basin.

On a revenue basis, oil still remains fairly important to SandRidge as it may still end up contributing the highest amount of revenues among those three commodities.

Natural Gas Prices

Mid-Continent natural gas prices temporarily soared to hundreds of dollars as the blast of Arctic weather both increased demand and caused supply declines from freeze-offs. However, due to the impact of freeze-offs and the potential for some of SandRidge's production to be sold at monthly bidweek prices, the positive net impact from the temporary spike is likely to be relatively limited.

That being said, SandRidge should end up with a significantly better realized price for its natural gas in 2021 compared to recent years though. Mid-Continent natural gas strip prices are around $2.75 for the remainder of 2021, and SandRidge typically realizes around $0.70 less than that. A realized price of $2.05 would be better than what SandRidge has realized in recent years, as it realized $1.85 for its natural gas in 2018, $1.33 in 2019 and $0.79 during the first three quarters of 2020. I estimated that SandRidge realized around $1.70 for its natural gas in Q4 2020.

Prices For NGLs

SandRidge is also benefiting from improved prices for NGLs. The price of C3+ NGLs (propane, butane, pentanes) is up substantially in Q1 2021, although ethane prices haven't seen as strong a recovery. Based on strip prices, I estimate that SandRidge may be able to realize in the high-teens per barrel for its NGLs in 2021, including potentially over $20 per barrel during Q1 2021. My estimate for SandRidge's realized price for NGLs in Q4 2020 is $10 to $15.

This assumes ethane recovery, with the economics between ethane recovery and ethane rejection looking fairly close at current strip.

Valuation

SandRidge previously indicated that its Mid-Continent assets had proved developed reserves with a PV-10 of $220 million at the end of 2019. This was based on $55.69 WTI oil and $2.58 NYMEX natural gas. The oil strip is higher than that for 2021, but lower beyond mid-2022. SandRidge's realized price for natural gas (based on strip for the next few years) is probably going to be a decent amount higher than what it assumed for its 2019 reserve calculations.

Source: SandRidge Energy

Thus I could see its current proved developed reserves ending up with a PV-10 of around $220 million at strip despite production reducing the amount of proved reserves. This assumes similar lease operating costs to what SandRidge used in its 2019 calculations. If the majority of its lease operating cost reductions can be maintained over the long-term in a $50s oil environment, then it could end up with $250 million to $300 million in proved developed reserves at strip prices.

SandRidge now appears to be valued (net of cash on hand) at approximately 0.6x estimated proved developed PV-10 at strip prices (without lease operating cost reductions) or 0.5x estimated proved developed PV-10 (with some permanent lease operating cost reductions).

Companies with assets outside of prime areas are typically being valued at a discount to PV-10 at the moment. If SandRidge is valued at around 0.7x PV-10, it may be worth around $6 to $7 per share if it can permanently reduce its lease operating costs. Commodity prices have improved to the point where SandRidge may have some limited development opportunities with its Mid-Continent assets, but its value is still mostly in proved developed reserves.

Conclusion

SandRidge's cost-reduction efforts have improved its value as it attempts to squeeze cash flow out of its producing reserves. The run-up in commodity prices since late December 2020 also significantly benefits its efforts in this area. Strip prices for later in 2021 aren't as strong as near-term prices, but based on strip, SandRidge's proved developed reserves could have a PV-10 of close to double its current enterprise value. This assumes that it is able to maintain a significant level of lease operating cost reductions as well. In such a scenario, SandRidge may be worth $6 to $7 per share based on current strip.