Today, we take a look at name I have not done a deep dive on in years. A full investment analysis is as follows.

Company Overview

Tracon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) is a San Diego based clinical-stage pharmaceutical concern focused on the development of cancer therapies. It currently has four product candidates, including lead asset envafolimab for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. The company was founded in 2004 and went public in 2014, raising net proceeds of $35.0 million at $100 per share – accounting for a 1-for-10 reverse stock split in 2019. Its former lead compound, endoglin antibody TRC105, flunked three mid-to-late-stage trials in brain cancer (2017), renal cell carcinoma (2018), and angiosarcoma (2019), prompting a pivot to its current portfolio. The stock trades just under $9.50 a share currently, equating to a market cap of ~$170 million when the effect of 3.6 million pre-funded warrants is considered.

Approach to Business

Despite its failures – Tracon and business partner Santem Pharmaceutical also discontinued DE-122 for wet age-related macular degeneration in March 2020 – management boasts a development model that emphasizes capital efficiency, in-housing its clinical operations as well as regulatory and database aspects of its business; thus, eliminating the need for costly contract research organizations. Tracon has also used grants and resources from the National Cancer Institute [NCI] to test its compounds in clinical trials.

Pipeline

Source: Company Presentation

Envafolimab (KN035). Tracon’s current lead asset came courtesy of a December 2019 collaboration with 3D Medicines and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals to develop envafolimab, a single-domain PD-L1 antibody that is administered via subcutaneous injection, for the treatment of soft tissue sarcomas. The agreement has multiple commercialization scenarios, but under the most likely setup, Tracon has the right to develop and commercialize envafolimab for North America in return for compensating 3D and Jiangsu with teens to mid-double-digit royalties.

Source: Company Presentation

Returning to soft tissue sarcoma, it is a group of rare heterogenous connective tissue tumors with each subtype exhibiting variable clinical behavior and treatment response. The two subtypes Tracon is currently pursing are undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma [UPS] and high-grade myxofibrosarcoma (MFS), which between them afflict 4,500 patients in the U.S. annually. They are treated with chemotherapy (doxorubicin) with a poor objective response rate (ORR) of ~17%. The only second-line agent approved by the FDA – for UPS – is Novartis’s (NVS) tyrosine kinase therapy Votrient. Prescribed predominantly for renal cell carcinoma, it features a meager 4% ORR against refractory UPS. With a five-year overall survival < 5% for patients with advance or metastatic UPS/MFS, there is clearly a demonstrated need for more efficacious therapies.

Source: Company Presentation

PD-1 and PD-L1 antibody treatments have offered more promise with Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda – demonstrating a 23% ORR in refractory UPS/MFS – having a compendium listing for UPS. It and other PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors are prescribed off-label for UPS, including Bristol-Meyers Squibb’s (BMY) Keytruda, AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Imfinzi, and Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBF) Tecentriq. Also, the combination of Bristol-Meyers’ antibody therapies Opdivo (PD-1) and Yervoy (CTLA-4) demonstrated a 29% ORR in patients with highly refractory UPS. Even though the FDA has been exceptionally lenient with regard to refractory solid tumor treatments – approving several PD-(L)1 therapies with ORR rates in low to mid-teens – especially in diseases with high unmet needs, Tracon is the only company conducting a pivotal study in sarcoma with a PD-[L]1 inhibitor. It is this clinical trial lacuna and envafolimab’s novel subcutaneous administration – all other PD-(L)1s are IV administered – that provide Tracon the chance to capture a significant share of the second-line opportunity in UPS/MFS. A third-party assessor put peak revenue for Tracon at $200 million, with another $100 million for other soft tissue sarcoma indications.

In 4Q20, the company initiated a pivotal two-cohort, 160-patient trial (ENVASARC) to assess ORR in UPS/MFS patients who have progressed on prior chemotherapy with no prior checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Patients are being randomized 1:1 to receive either envafolimab or envafolimab plus Bristol-Meyers’ CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody Yervoy (ipilimumab). Tracon hopes to receive approval for both indications based on monotherapy ORR of ~15% and combination agent ORR of ~30% with a majority of patients demonstrating a duration of response greater than six months, with a similar or superior safety profile versus other PD-(L)1 therapies. A response from just 9 of 80 patients in each cohort (11.25% ORR) would produce a lower bound of the 95% confidence interval that would exclude Votrient’s 4% ORR. Interim data is anticipated in mid-2021. If positive, Tracon will use those results to apply for a Breakthrough Therapy designation with the FDA. Tracon is also awaiting an Orphan Drug designation decision in mid-2021. Assuming timely and positive trial outcomes, the company anticipates filing an BLA with the FDA in early 2023 with an eye on approval later that year.

Management expects envafolimab to perform in line with Keytruda (23% ORR) with a superior safety profile – no infusion related reactions – and a clearly more convenient method of administration. The company is confident of the trial’s outcomes based on data from pivotal trials in China where envafolimab in the treatment of MSI-H/dMMR (High levels of MicroSatellite Instability/deficient MisMatch Repair) cancer demonstrated a 43% ORR in the 103-patient population with a 12-month duration of response of 75% and 12-month overall survival of 75%. In the 41-patient colorectal cancer [CRC] cohort who had failed chemotherapy agents fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan, envafolimab posted a 32% ORR, in line with the 33% ORR reported for Keytruda and 28% ORR for Opdivo in its trials of MSI-H/dMMR CRC patients who had failed the same chemotherapy.

On the back of these results, Tracon’s corporate partners filed an NDA for envafolimab in the treatment of MSI-H/dMMR cancer with the National Medicinal Products Administration in China on November 16, 2020 and were notified on January 19, 2021 that their compound will be receiving a priority review with an approval decision expected in late 2021.

TRC102. Tracon’s second most advanced asset is TRC102, a compound designed to reverse resistance to chemotherapy by inhibiting base excision repair. It is being evaluated in combination with several chemotherapy agents in the treatment of lung cancers and solid tumors. All four current trials are sponsored and funded by the NCI although Tracon retains all development and commercial rights. Prior data readouts suggest promise, with a TRC102/chemoradiation combo producing 3 complete responses and 12 partial responses in 15 advanced non-squamous, non-small cell lung cancer patients with a two-year progression free survival rate of 49%. The 100% ORR compares favorably to 31% and 56% ORRs achieved in prior chemo-only studies. The goal of the current early-stage trials is to identify biomarkers that correlate with response to treatment from TRC102/chemo combinations. Additionally, TRC102 was granted Orphan Drug status by the FDA in malignant glioma (brain cancer).

TJ004309. The company holds the North American rights to CD73 antibody TJ4309, which is being assessed in a Phase 1 safety and preliminary efficacy study as a monotherapy and in combination with Tecentriq in the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors. TJ4309’s development is being conducted in collaboration with Chinese biotech I-Mab. CD73 is expressed on stromal cells and tumors, converting extracellular adenosine monophosphate to highly immunosuppressive adenosine. Data from the study is expected in mid-2021.

TRC253. Tracon also retains the rights to prostate cancer remedy TRC253, a small molecule androgen receptor inhibitor discovered and developed by Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Janssen division. After reviewing Phase 2 results, Janssen elected not to exercise its worldwide rights to TRC253, leaving the program in limbo as Tracon searches for a development partner in China.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

The company ended 2020 with just over $35 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. The company raised total proceeds of $13.8 million from two direct offerings in late December, extending its runway through the second half of 2022. Tracon posted a net loss of $4.3 million in the fourth quarter.

HC Wainwright is most recent analyst firm to offer commentary on Tracon. In December it reiterated its buy rating and raised its twelve-month price target from $7 to $12, citing its increased confidence in positive data being produced by envafolimab in the pivotal ENVASARC study. It reissued that view on Friday. Just over two weeks prior, Maxim Group initiated the shares as a new Buy with a $24 price target. The only other analyst firms to chime in over the past seven months are Wells Fargo with a Hold rating and $5.50 price target and Jefferies with a Buy rating and $6 price target

Beneficial owners Opaleye Management and Ikarian Capital added to their substantial positions on the direct offerings, now owing 17% and 18% stakes (respectively), not accounting for the effect of pre-funded warrants. The CEO of the company made a nearly $100K buy late last week as well.

Verdict

Trading below $2 a share as recently as September 1, 2020, Tracon has enjoyed more than a four-bagger move in the past five months. Although some of the data from TRC102 is encouraging, the only asset capable of generating meaningful revenue by 2025 is envafolimab.

If the somewhat de-risked data is positive (i.e., equal to Keytruda), it paves the way for approval in late 2023. At that point, Tracon’s commercial effort must overcome any effort by Merck’s to maintain doctors’ inertia to prescribe something new that is only equally effective – even if it’s the only PD[L]1 therapy approved for those specific soft tissue sarcoma subtypes. The subcutaneous administration should eventually carry the day and if ORRs are greater than the current 17% provided by chemo, it stands to reason that envafolimab could eventually muscle into a first-line option. but with a peak revenue opportunity (if approved for both indications) of ~$200 million, significant royalty obligations to its partners, and a current market cap pushing $200 million, Tracon seems fairly valued.

I will admit I might be a bit jaundiced on this name as I took a loss buying it a few years ago. The fact is the company has destroyed a lot of shareholder value since it came public. However, I would be okay with it as a small covered call candidate, but option liquidity is not quite good enough to make that strategy viable at this time. I offer up this analysis for others that might find Tracon's investing case a bit more compelling than I do.

