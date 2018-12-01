Graphic Source: Compugen Ltd.

Introduction: What is Compugen Ltd.?

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) is an early-stage biotechnology company developing cancer immunotherapies from predictive computational discovery platforms. Compugen boasts three promising partnerships with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) ($12M strategic equity investment), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) substantiating what was a difficult early development. Since then, Compugen's strategy has been to selectively enter into collaborations for novel-drug targets in the early phases of development under various revenue-sharing arrangements.

Founded in 1993 and operating with 61 employees across its HQ in Israel and clinical-activities in California, Compugen has grown to a market cap of $858M. This is no small market cap for early-stage biotechnology companies and showcases the value investors see. With a promising pipeline, great partnerships, and plenty of financing, Compugen is a great biotechnology company to look into.

Products/Pipeline

Compugen has an early-stage pipeline of three computationally-discovered therapeutic programs (COM701, COM902, and BAY 1905254) targeting immune checkpoints across various combination and monotherapy trials for various cancer-indications. Compugen's lead therapeutic, COM701 (Phase 1/2), is an anti-PVRIG antibody (PVRIG - NK cell immune checkpoint receptor) aiming to treat solid tumors and run under a clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb. Compugen's second therapeutic, COM902 (Phase 1), is a TIGIT-targeting antibody (TIGIT - immune receptor on NK/T Cells) being evaluated for advanced malignancies in an independent Phase 1 study. Lastly, Compugen's final disclosed therapeutic is BAY 1905254 (Phase 1), an ILDR2-targeting antibody licensed to Bayer for treating advanced solid tumors. Compugen’s therapeutic pipeline also includes an early-stage immuno-oncology program for primarily myeloid targets and since 2018 a licensed program to AstraZeneca for developing promising bispecific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody-products.

Management

Compugen has been led since 2010 by CEO and President Dr. Anat Cohen-Dayag, an experienced R&D specialist who joined Compugen in 2002 and transitioned the company from a service provider (computational-biology software/services) to its current therapeutic discovery/developer role. During her time at Compugen, she worked as VP of R&D advancing Compugen's innovative immuno-oncology pipeline. Before Compugen, Dr. Cohen-Dayag was Head of R&D at Mindsense Biosystems Ltd., a developer of biomarkers for mental disorders. Her specialization in R&D and the plan put forth for early-stage collaborations to aid development is a promising strategy for Compugen and Dr. Cohen-Dayag seems to be a good fit to lead it.

Financial position

Compugen is currently financially stable with cash at $124M as of FYE 2020 or ~3-years of cash burn (2021 Expected Cash Burn: ~$40-$42M) on top of minimal accounting-classified debt (FYE 2020: $3M) and minimal liabilities $19M (2020). Although not revenue-producing now (early-stage pipeline), Compugen is expected to produce revenues (late-milestone rewards) in 2024 with revenues estimated at $45M. Thereafter, revenues are expected to grow at a 5-year CAGR of 95% reaching gradually $1.26B (upon full therapeutic commercialization) by FYE 2029. Profitability is expected by 2026 with an EPS target of $0.1/share growing to $5.3/share by FYE 2029.

Risk discussion

Compugen is not riskless, and although the growth dynamics are very favorable and the pipeline is broad, there is no guarantee of swift commercialization across any of its therapeutics. Compugen has sufficient funding (more than most biotechnology companies), but small dilutions are expected to continue most likely as Compugen reaches later stages of therapeutic development (e.g. in 2023-2024) when the cost of trials increases, albeit partnerships (e.g. Bayer's), will reduce the total pipeline R&D cost substantially. Investors should be cautious and watch cash balances and therapeutic results closely.

Investment thesis

Compugen Ltd. is an up-and-coming biotechnology company, and its new business strategy should prove fruitful. Management possesses the right R&D expertise needed for the early-stage pipeline and its computationally derived targets seem to provide a differentiating factor that shows potential. The commercial expectations alone are incredible but are still several years away from being realized and much clinical data will need to be followed to reconfirm the value of Compugen. As of now though, Compugen is an up-and-coming biotechnology company and investors would be wise to follow. In summary, the author projects Compugen Ltd. as a "buy" at a 4-6 year price target of $40.5/share (+334% upside).

Pipeline & partnerships (expanded)

Graphic Source: Compugen Ltd. - February 2021 Investor Presentation

Compugen's early-stage pipeline of three computationally-discovered therapeutic programs (COM701, COM902, and BAY 1905254) targeting immune checkpoints across various combination and monotherapy trials for various cancer-indications shows great promise. The pharmaceutical partnerships (Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer, AstraZeneca) provide substantiation to the therapeutic programs. With novel-discoveries of targetable receptors, the pipeline becomes differentiated from other biotechnology companies. The science of the main therapeutics functions as follows:

Graphic 2 Source: Compugen Ltd. - February 2021 Investor Presentation

As can be seen above, COM701 and COM902 both function to inhibit their respective novel receptors (PVRIG, computationally derived from Compugen, and TIGIT, Compugen+others) which allow DNAM the activatory receptor to activate T-cells thus creating an anti-tumor response, in a very basic sense.

Lead Candidate (1): COM701

Compugen’s lead candidate is COM701 (Phase 1/2), a promising immunotherapy targeting PVRIG, a novel/blockable NK cell immune checkpoint receptor discovered computationally by Compugen's team. COM701 has shown promising albeit early Phase 1 results across its first two trials as both a monotherapy and combination therapy demonstrating initial signs of antitumor activity, supportive disease control rate, response durability, and good safety and tolerability in patients who have undergone several unsuccessful lines of therapy. The most promising application of COM701 is in its triple combination Phase 1/2 study (COM701 + Opdivo® + BMS-986207) which is expected to show exceptional results in Q4 2021, contingent on the "triple pathway hypothesis" being accurate to pre-clinical research, which essentially covers blocking three receptors: PVRIG, TIGIT, PD-1 pathway for anti-tumor activity stimulation.

COM701's three ongoing programs are as follows:

Phase 1: COM701 (PVRIG) - monotherapy undergoing cohort expansion for NSCLC, Breast, Ovarian, Endometrial, and Colorectal Cancer, indication-specific cohort (cohort expansion group) updated data expected in Q2 2021

Phase 1: COM701 + Opdivo ® (PVRIG & PD-1 blocker) - combination therapy with Bristol-Myers Squibb for Ovarian, Breast, Endometrial, and Microsatellite-stable Colorectal Cancer, all-comers (SOC-progressed) updated data expected in Q2 2021

(PVRIG & PD-1 blocker) - combination therapy with Bristol-Myers Squibb for Ovarian, Breast, Endometrial, and Microsatellite-stable Colorectal Cancer, all-comers (SOC-progressed) updated data expected in Q2 2021 Phase 1/2: COM701 + Opdivo® + BMS-986207 (PVRIG & PD-1 & TIGIT) - promising triple combination therapy ongoing with Bristol Myers Squibb for Ovarian, Endometrial, and High PVRL-2 expressing tumors, all-comers (SOC-progressed) initial data expected in Q4 2021

Next Update: Q2 2021 updated data for COM701 monotherapy Phase 1 and COM701 + Opdivo®

Promising Candidate (2): COM902

COM902 (Phase 1) is an anti-TIGIT immunotherapeutic antibody. It functions by blocking a recently validated immune checkpoint, TIGIT (discovered by Compugen & Others in 2009), but was designed to broaden the clinical potential of PVRIG inhibition, introduced above in COM701 in an effort for combinational blocking through parallel inhibition (TGIT+PVRIG) of the DNAM axis (pictured in Graphic 2 above). This creates a modulated immune cell response against tumors. It's quite an impactful theory being tested and if successful will unlock substantial value for patients who've failed or progressed under various other treatments.

Preclinical data have shown that COM902 enhances T cell activation and increases anti-tumor responses. Further data has shown its synergistic impact with other checkpoint inhibitors, particularly COM701 and PD-1.

COM902 has one ongoing independent clinical trial:

Phase 1: COM902 (TIGIT) - monotherapy trial for advanced malignancies in patients who exhausted available treatment options, all-comers/adv. malignancies initial data expected in Q4 2021

Next Update: Q4 2021 initial data for COM902 monotherapy Phase 1

Promising Candidate (3): BAY 1905254

BAY 1905254 (Phase 1) is an antibody targeting ILDR2 for advanced solid tumors. BAY 1905254 functions by blocking the immunosuppressive activity of ILDR2, a novel immune checkpoint target with unique functionality (effects on immune cell priming). BAY 1905254 is licensed to Bayer who is conducting the Phase 1 studies both as a monotherapy (dose-escalation) and combination therapy (+PD-1). The agreement with Bayer has already provided >$30M in upfront and milestone payments with a potential for >$250M in future milestones alongside mid-to-high single-digit royalties on product sales.

Bay 1905254's has two on-going trials:

Phase 1: BAY 1905254 (ILDR2) - monotherapy for advanced solid tumors.

Phase 1: BAY 1905254 + Keytruda® (ILDR2 & PD-1) - combination therapy for Head & Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Next Update: Updates are expected to come from Bayer

Other therapeutic updates

AstraZeneca Partnership: $12M in upfront and milestone payments have been paid to date with potential for up to $200M in milestone payments and tiered royalties for the development of bispecific and multi-specific I/O mAb candidates.

For more information on updates regarding the science and priorities of the therapeutic line, please see Compugen's February 2021 Investor Presentation.

Financial position (expanded)

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - CGEN

Revenue/costs

Compugen operationally is fine, and with its early-stage pipeline, no serious changes are expected before FYE 2024 whereby revenues are projected to reach $45M thereafter growing to $555M by FYE 2027 and $1.26B by FYE 2029, based on further therapeutic commercialization. Profitability is expected in FYE 2026 at an EPS target of $0.1/share growing to $5.3/share by FYE 2029. Cash burn is expected by the company to be ~$40-$42M for FY 2021 highlighting no serious risk.

Balance sheet composition

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - CGEN

Compugen is sufficiently funded to move their pipeline forward with cash at FYE 2020 of $124M and a cash burn expected for 2021 of ~$40-$42M. This emphasizes approximately 3 years of funding. Liabilities are minimal reaching only $19M with $3M in total debt. Operations are expected to be funded moving forward by milestone payments as the pipeline progresses with potentially small dilutions in FY 2022.

Valuation

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - CGEN

Compugen is still very early-stage and with it comes large deviations between forecasted valuation and reality. By taking analyst estimates (4-6 analysts), a relative expectation of future value is derived. Industry multiples are utilized (PE: 20-25x) and average EPS targets. This outlines the massive potential of Compugen's pipeline presenting a 334% upside by FYE 2027 for a price target of $40.5/share.

Upcoming Catalysts (1-12 months)

Q2 2021: COM701 Phase 1 monotherapy updated data

Q2 2021: COM701 + Opdivo ® Phase 1 updated data

Phase 1 updated data Q4 2021: COM701 + Opdivo ® + BMS-986207 initial data

+ BMS-986207 initial data Q4 2021: COM902 Phase 1 monotherapy initial data

Conclusion

In conclusion, Compugen possesses great upside, but it is farther away from realizing that upside than other biotechnology companies. The management seems sufficiently experienced for clinical development and the business strategy fits the operational needs while increasing the likelihood of a stable increase in value for investors in a typically volatile industry. The partnerships offer significant value for investors in terms of milestone payments and short-term catalysts as well as clinical R&D support. Investors would be wise to follow Compugen's upcoming catalysts, though investors have time to be patient about deciding if, when, and how to invest.

In summary, the author projects Compugen Ltd. as a "buy" at a 4-6 year price target of $40.5/share (+334% upside).