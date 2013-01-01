There is considerable difference between experience and expertise.”― David Stuver

Friday, biopharma Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) reported fourth quarter results which triggered a minor sell-off on its stock. The company had a solid year and quarter despite the impacts of the pandemic in 2020. Sales managed to grow for its organic product portfolio and the company made a smart 'bolt on' acquisition during the year as well. The company did offer up conservative guidance in 2021, which should put in place a 'lowered bar', Supernus should easily step over in the coming year. In addition, the company has a huge cash hoard on its balance sheet that sometimes investors tend to overlook. We update our investment thesis on Supernus given results and guidance in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Supernus is based out of Maryland. The company is nicely profitable with an approximate market cap of just over $1.6 billion and the shares trade right at $27.00 currently. Supernus has two FDA-approved drugs that it developed. These are Oxtellar XR and Trokendi XR. Both medications are once daily anti-epileptics, both approved in 2013.

Almost a year ago, Supernus used some of its considerable cash hoard and acquired (for an upfront payment of $300 million as well as $230 million in additional potential commercial milestones) the central nervous system portfolio of US WorldMeds. This added the drugs APOKYN®, MYOBLOC® and XADAGO® to its existing product portfolio.

The company refiled its New Drug Application or NDA for SPN-812 in the treatment of ADHD in pediatric patients in early February after addressing manufacturing issues contained in a previous FDA complete response letter. Provided this is approved, the company plans to submit a sNDA for SPN-812 sometime in the second half of the year.

The ADHD market is large (Approximately $10 billion) but also quite fragmented. The FDA has an action date on the resubmitted NDA of early April. The company posted solid data from a Phase 3 study in January that should support the application for SPN-812 and garner it FDA approval.

The company also plans to refile its NDA for SPN-830 once it addresses all FDA concerns in a recent CRL. Management believes additional testing of the device will be necessary to support the SPN-830 NDA resubmission. The company will meet with the FDA soon to discuss the requirements needed to address all CRL concerns. This product is an Apomorphine Infusion Pump which has peak sales potential of at least $100 million

Fourth Quarter Highlights

The company posted net earnings of 57 cents a share in the fourth quarter which translates into just under $31 million. For FY2020, the company had net operating earnings of $2.36 a share or $127 million. Supernus had net operating earnings of $2.10 a share in FY2019. Fourth quarter 2020 net product sales came in at just over $140 million. This was an increase of 44% over the prior year period.

Revenue growth was driven by the addition of $39.5 million of net product sales from the commercial products acquired with the US WorldMeds purchase and $3.3 million in net product sales growth from Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR. For FY2020, the company had net product sales of just under $510 million. Management offer net product revenue guidance for FY2021 in the range of $550 million to $580 million.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Despite its over $1 billion market cap, Supernus gets little notice from Wall Street (perhaps partly because it has no need for capital raises). In the past six months only two analyst firms have chimed in on Supernus. On August 19th, Cowen & Co. maintained its Outperform rating and bumped up its price target two dollars a share to $35. On February 3rd, Piper Sandler reissued its Buy rating rating on SUPN and also lifted its price target to $35 a share from $30 previously with the following commentary from its analyst

After conducting a survey of 25 psychiatrists who manage significant numbers of adult patients with ADHD. A significant majority of respondents found SPN-812 to have an efficacy/safety profile that is at least as strong as that of Strattera. The feedback was suggestive of a receptive audience to SPN-812 as not only an alternative to Strattera but as an alternative to stimulants, says the analyst. He continues to believe that contribution from SPN-812 positions Supernus for "significant" EBITDA growth beyond the loss of Trokendi XR exclusivity in early 2023."

It will be interesting to see if we see additional analyst commentary next week on Supernus following its fourth quarter update. The company ended FY2020 which just over $770 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet against approximately $400 million in debt.

Verdict

The company has done an impressive job building its product portfolio over the years. This has led to consistent increases in sales and earnings. This should continue as SPN-812 should be approved in April and an NDA for SPN-830 will likely be resubmitted by Supernus sometime before the end of this year.

The stock is cheap on a PE basis even before accounting for the over $350 million of net cash on its balance sheet. I added some exposure to my core stake in Supernus doing its 9% post-earnings sell-off. I did so via executing covered call orders. I utilized the September $28 call strikes for this strategy. I achieved a net debit (share price - option premium) of $20.00 a share. This provided nearly 30% of downside risk mitigation for my new shares through option expiration of September 17th and also 40% of potential upside even the shares does little before the calls expire.

