Jackie Cossmon - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

Gerrit Klaerner - Founder, President and CEO

Geoff Parker - Chief Operating Officer and CFO

Jessica Fye - JP Morgan

Jackie Cossmon

Thank you, Michelle. Good afternoon. And thank you for joining the Tricida fourth quarter 2020 financial results and business update conference call. In today’s call, Gerrit Klaerner, our Founder, CEO and President, will discuss the response from the Office of New Drugs or OND of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA to our formal dispute resolution request or FDRR, also referred to as the Appeal. And Geoff Parker, our COO and CFO, will then discuss our financial results for the fourth quarter and our financial guidance.

Please note that in today’s call, we will be making various statements that include forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include our anticipated activities related to our ongoing clinical trials VALOR-CKD, which we’ll refer to as VALOR, our interactions and communications with the FDA, our plans and expectations regarding the potential pathway to approval of veverimer by the FDA, including potentially available through the accelerated approval program and our expectations regarding our financial runway.

Management’s assumptions and expectations and opinions reflected in these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by such forward looking statements. Tricida can give no assurance that these statements will prove to be correct and we do not intend and undertake no duty to update these statements.

We also urge you to read the risks and uncertainties associated with our business that are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We issued two press releases this afternoon just after the close of market. For copies of our press releases, please go to www.tricida.com and follow the link to our Investor Relations page.

At this time, I’ll turn the call over to Gerrit.

Gerrit Klaerner

Thank you, Jackie, and thank you all for joining us today. Our primary goal for this call is to discuss the response from the OND to our FDRR that was submitted in December of last year. I’ll move right into the decision and the key points from the Appeal denied letter or ADL from the OND.

By way of background, we submitted the Appeal solely requesting that the ONB find that the magnitude of serum bicarbonate change seen in the TRCA-301 and TRCA-301E trial, which I refer to as 301 and 301E, is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit in the treatment of metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD and that trial can therefore serve as the basis for accelerated approval.

In summary, the OND denied our Appeal. In the letter the OND address the issue of magnetic of serum bicarbonate change we had focused on but also addressed other deficiencies identified in the serum, namely, the reliability of the data from the 301 and 301E trial due to the non-dis -- due to the disproportionate impact of data from a single high-enrolling clinical site on the trial’s results and the applicability of the trial results to the U.S. patient population given that the majority of the subjects in the trial were enrolled in sites outside of the United States or were in regions that the FDA does not consider U.S.-like, such as Eastern Europe.

On the issue that was the focus of our FDRR, the OND concluded that the magnitude of increases in serum bicarbonate levels shown in the 301/301E trial were not of sufficient size or durability to establish the treatment of the veverimer would be reasonably likely to provide a discernible reduction in CKD progression.

In addition, OND found that they intend confirmatory trial VALOR-CKD, was underpowered to confirm a 13% and slowing of CKD progression. That level of risk reduction was derived from two pieces of information and the initial NDA submission specifically the original Predictive MA Model and the placebo-subtracted LS mean change from baseline to week 52 in serum bicarbonate observed in the 301E trial. I’ll come back to the topic of the power of our CKD little later.

In addition, OND indicated that there were concerns that are particularly relevant in an NDA supported by a single registrational trial such as assurance of adequate blinding. The disproportionate impact of a single high-enrolling site on the trial’s results and the majority of sites being in Eastern Europe, with differences in patient management, such as concomitant medications and diet, might affect the treatment response to veverimer and raise a concern of the applicability to a U.S. patient population.

I would note that with regard to the highest-enrolling site, the FDA has completed an inspection of the site and there was no FDA Form 483 issued from that inspection. Also, with respect to blinding, the OND does not suggest that there was a specific unblinding issue in the 301/301E trial. But noted concerns around adequate blinding and that, while the measures in place to protect the study blind in the trial were reasonable, they may not have optimally protected the blind.

The OND also discussed the physical functioning results in the 301/301E. It’s stated that the trial results showed improvement and two patient reported measures the KDQOL Physical Functioning Survey and the Repeated Chair Stand test and OND noted that the results if eventually established by one or more additional trials, would indicate a potentially meaningful benefit of veverimer treatment especially in CKD patients who have physical functional -- functioning impairments.

However, the OND viewed this data from the 301/301E trial with skepticism and the absence of data from a second trial that similar results and noted that both endpoints would require rigorous bonding to support robust conclusions.

I would also note that separate from the ADL we previously received feedback from the Division of Clinical Outcome Assessment that reliance on these physical function endpoints for approval may require further validation.

Now moving to the path forward, based on the feedback from the OND, we believe that we now have greater clarity on the potential path for approval of veverimer through the accelerated approval program, the OND suggested that we meet with the division to discuss submission of week-52 serum bicarbonate results from the full randomized trial population of VALOR and that the trial should include a substantial proportion of patients from the United States or from regions with U.S. like patients.

If the results of this analysis from VALOR-CKD were to demonstrate that the veverimer provides a meaningfully larger treatment effect and that’s seen in the 301/301E then the VALOR trial along with the 301/301E data could address the deficiencies raised in the serum.

However, the OND said that whether the extend of increase in serum bicarbonate in any subsequent submissions based on VALOR-CKD would support accelerated approval remains a review issue and will in part reflect the divisions assessment of the adequacy i.e. power of VALOR to detect anticipated treatment effect of CKD progression in a reasonable timeframe.

Moreover, based on the concerns expressed, we believe that the FDA could require additional trial, trials to confirm the magnitude durability of effective applicability to the U.S. population for resubmission of the veverimer NDA to the accelerated approval program.

One important point that I’d like to clarify is that the OND did not review or evaluate the outdated powering assumptions for the VALOR trial included in our protocol amendment from Q4 last year, that provide us with greater confidence that the trial will successfully achieve its primary endpoint of slowing CKD progression based on DD40 that is renal death, ESRD or confirmed grading for 40% reduction in eGFR.

We’ve discussed this during the year end update call, but to recap our following assumptions now rely on Time-Dependent Predictive Model based upon a cohort of more than 24,000 U.S. patients with metabolic acidosis in CKD. The results from this model show an 8.4% lower risk of CKD progression for each 1 milliequivalent higher serum bicarbonate.

Also, as we’ve described before, we believe that the magnitude of the veverimer treatment effect in the 301/301E study is not best described by the between little difference in hours means because the data not normally distributed. In this case, between group difference in the mean a more appropriate the week-52 medium placebo-subtracted treatment effect was 3.15 milliequivalent per liter in 301E.

Based on the mean treatment effect of that magnitude and using the Time-Dependent Predictive Model, we predict a hazard ratio of 0.76 for the VALOR-CKD confirmatory outcome trial. So with a sample size of 600 subjects and 511 primary endpoint events the trial is 87% power to show a 24% difference in primary endpoint events.

Therefore, we believe that VALOR-CKD is adequately designed and is currently powered to confirm the clinical benefit of a veverimer treatment in slowing CKD progression. These current assumptions for the powering of the VALOR trial were not considered by the OND and their response to Appeal and we have not yet received FDA comments on this revised protocol.

As such, we continue to believe that the development of a veverimer until VALOR trial is warranted. But we now believe that the timeline to meet the requirements described in the ADL for accelerated approval may not result in the most rapid development path for veverimer. As discussed previously, our current VALOR protocol and interim analyses for early stopping for efficacy after accrual of 150 and 250 subjects with primary endpoint event.

As of February 22, 2021, the VALOR trial has randomized 1,433 of 1,600 subjects with an average treatment duration of approximately one year and as accrued 69 subjects have positively adjudicated primary endpoint events.

Based on the current rate of event accrual, we believe the trial will have accrued 150 events in the second half of this year and 250 events sometime in mid-2022. Our approach to interim analyses was to keep the majority of the alpha for the final analysis and direct meaningful alpha to the 250 event analysis. It’s very little alpha directed to a 250 event in terms should be seen as dry run for 250 events. This is in line with the limitations of early interims due to high random variability of so few events.

As I said earlier, our powering assumptions viewed at the hazard ratio 0.76 based on the placebo subtracted treatment effects observed at week 52 in 301E and the Time-Dependent Predictive Model and that hazard ratio we have a 1% chance of stopping at 150 event and a 21% chance of stopping at interim two the 65% power remaining for the final analysis, which is when 511 primary end point are adjudicated.

So the first two interims, the cumulative probability of stopping by finalizes of 87%. The interim looks for stopping for efficacy a most relevant in the context of us on estimating the veverimer’s ability to slow progression of CKD. That is, as a true hazard ratio, for example, were 0.7 instead of 0.76. This would double the probability of stopping away from approximately 20% to 40%.

Also, to illustrate what we would have to observe at each interim analysis to be successful. If we observe a hazard ratio of less than 0.5 in 150 events, we can stop the trial earlier. If we observe a hazard ratio of 0.67 or less, we could stop the trial at 250 event. Given some of the academic trials and now own 301E study we considered interim two of worthwhile look in our overall event.

If either of the planned interim analysis for early stopping for efficacy in the VALOR trial result in positive renal outcomes data, this data could be available before the 52-week serum bicarbonate data from the fully enrolled VALOR trials suggested by the OND. That is why I said earlier that we believes that the timeline to meet the requirements described in the ADL for accelerated approval may not result in the most rapid development path for veverimer.

Given the extended timeline of we now are faced with for accelerated approval, we are evaluating several options with respect to the VALOR-CKD trial that are focused on obtaining prior to the end of 2022 additional data on the effect of veverimer on CKD progression, physical functioning and serum bicarbonate.

In addition, to the currently specified interim analysis for early stopping for efficacy, I’ve just discussed options also include the possibility of stopping the trial early for administrative reasons, which would allow analysis of data using all alpha remaining at that time.

To provide an example of this option, if a trial was stopped at 150 events, assuming a true hazard ratio of 0.76, we would have 39% power and if instead of stopping at 152 the trial has stop at 250 events, the power increases to 58%. To provide you with some still analysis of the treatment effect is actually larger and a two hazard ratios 0.7, the power is 59% and 81%, respectively, for the two interim analyses.

Switching from power to observed hazard ratio statistics, we could be successful in 150 events if we observed a hazard ratio of 0.72 or at 250 events if you observed a hazard ratio of 0.78. If stopping early for administrative reasons which give the positive result, it could potentially form the basis for resubmission of the NDA through the traditional approval pathway.

In summary, we believe data from our VALOR trial will be very important in furthering our understanding of a regulatory path for approval of veverimer treatment to accelerate our traditional approval pathways.

I would note, FDA’s acceptance of the VALOR data in support of an NDA resubmission including the acceptability of a data from non-U.S countries or regions will -- which will comprise a substantial proportion of the data from the trial will ultimately be a review issue. Further, the FDA may require additional clinical data beyond that provided by the VALOR trial.

In concluding my remarks, I would like to extend my appreciation to the full team at Tricida for their amazing work in difficult circumstances in 2020. Like all of you on this call, we’ve had to deal with enormous complexity for -- complexities of running a business during COVID from remote locations. This has led to days and weeks and months of Zoom calls.

Given our regulatory setback, we also had to work through a significant company restructuring last year. While our team today is small in number, our commitment to continue to develop the veverimer for patients with metabolic acidosis remains strong.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Geoff, our new Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer who has got expanded responsibilities in corporate and business development, and he’s going to tell you about our financial results and outlook.

Geoff Parker

Thank you, Gerrit, and thanks, everyone for joining us on the call today. Research and development expense was $27.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and $148.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

General and administrative expense was $21.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and $103 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Net loss was $264.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Non-GAAP net loss was $214.4 million for this period.

As of December 31, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $332.3 million. We currently have $75 million in a debt facility with Hercules which is interest only until April of 2022 and has a final maturity of April -- of October 2023 and $200 million in convertible senior notes due in 2027.

Tricida currently has the financial resources to fund its operations into at least mid-2022, prior to modifying any of its material agreements. We are in advanced discussions to modify certain of these agreements and if successful, would extend the company’s financial resources beyond mid-2022.

As Gerrit has discussed, we are evaluating several options with respect to the VALOR trials that are focused on obtaining prior to the end of 2022 additional data on the effect of veverimer on CKD progression, physical functioning and serum bicarbonate.

These options include the possibility of stopping the trial early for administrative reasons, which would allow analysis of the data using all alpha remaining at that time. Our goal is to obtain this data from the VALOR trial within the timeframe of our existing capital resources.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Gerrit for some final comments.

Gerrit Klaerner

Yeah. There’s obviously a disappointing outcome that does provide greater clarity from the FDA on the accelerated approval path. And I have to really highlight that the term accelerated here is a regulatory term and not a temporal term. I think that the message we want you to walk away with is that, providing on the basis of positive renal outcome data is really what this team here is truly believing in and this is working on, while keeping all other options viable.

So this is really a key time for the company and bringing help and belief to the 3 million patients in United States with metabolic acidosis and chronic kidney disease is our ultimate goal and we’ll continue to work towards that and be as excited and we stand by, I think, the strength of our data and our compound.

And with that, Operator, we can now open up the call to questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, everyone. This is Jack [ph] on the line for Graig. So I really appreciate all the color on the ongoing discussions with the agency. I’m curious though it sounds as if kind of the main concern with 301/301E was really the regional makeup of the trials, whether it was resembling the U.S. patient population or not. So, with that in mind, I mean, do you feel like serum bicarb change is still potentially an approvable endpoints or do you really think that these progression is the way to go at this point? And then I have follow-up.

Gerrit Klaerner

Jack, I mean, I think, we’ve characterized and I think our view has not changed that the key concerns and issues that we had to address from FDA were around the magnitude of effect, the durability of effect and the applicability to the U.S. population. I think that hasn’t changed.

And we think that the particular issue around the single side is part of that overarching kind of concern. We believe that -- there still is a path on the basis of serum bicarb as a surrogate. I think sort of what -- however, the current state of play per OND is that we would need all randomized subjects, 1,600 subjects with one year data, and in our book that as a likelihood that that could occur later than potential early readout from in terms of the interim analysis in terms of renal progression. So I hope that answers your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Yeah. That’s really helpful. And then maybe more specifically on some of OND’s concerns about sort of the powering assumptions behind VALOR. Let’s say, theoretically, they’re potentially right about there maybe not being as much legal room. How would that inform potentially stopping the trial early in 2022, if it turns out that the trial at that point might be 50% powered or less, would you still think about going that route or would -- if there’s some kind of threshold of percent powered, where you’d feel comfortable stopping the trial for administrative reasons?

Gerrit Klaerner

Yeah. Just to be clear, the powering assumptions is obviously and also the upfront assumptions. And what we’ve learned is that, unfortunately, we’ve always had a very interactive and iterative relationship with the Cardiorenal Division of advancing sort of the VALOR’s models.

However, the FDRR really has to focus on -- only on information that’s in -- that in the NDA -- in the original NDA submission. And so we really feel strongly that, that some of those earlier versions of the powering assumptions and the interpretation of the serum bicarb results were not the most up-to-date view of it. And that was the more up-to-date view, we are very confident that there’s a good probability of stopping our end.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thank you.

Jessica Fye

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess, first, I just talk -- want to follow up on Graig’s question. Do you have any plans to provide the FDA with 52 weeks bicarb data from VALOR i.e. is that still kind of on the table, if these interims don’t hit and you kind of get to that time point?

Gerrit Klaerner

Yeah. I mean, definitely, I think, that’s something that is one of the potential options or paths that we’re pursuing. It’s more, I think, what we want to highlight is sort of the misnomer of accelerated in the context of timing of a potential readout. So it doesn’t mean that we don’t believe in it or we wouldn’t pursue it, it just means that we think that the interim analysis might happen earlier.

Jessica Fye

Okay. Got it. And maybe related to that, is there any reason to expect a stronger treatment effect on serum bicarb in VALOR than what you saw in 301/301E?

Gerrit Klaerner

Yes. We’ve improved screening criteria to ensure that we have truly acidotic patients in the study and there are other reasons that we can’t comment on because it’s an ongoing trial, but we’re confident that we would see significant the increase in bicarb effects similar or larger bicarb effects in the median of 3.15.

Geoff Parker

And Jess, it’s Geoff. I would comment that for our powering assumptions, though, we don’t need to assume anything greater than 3.15. So what was actually observed in the median difference in the 301E study of 3.15. That goes into our analysis. We’re not assuming anything greater than that, when we think about either the interims or the stopping.

Gerrit Klaerner

Right.

Geoff Parker

The differences is the percent reduction in renal events per one mil equivalent, that really is the factor that maybe you need to take into account and based on the time dependent model, of course, that’s 8.4%.

Jessica Fye

Okay. Got it. And maybe just the last one, given what seems like a large proportion of ex-U.S. patients enrolled in VALOR already, how do you think about the FDA’s willingness to accept those results if successful. For example, if you do hit on one of these interims?

Gerrit Klaerner

Yeah. I think, having done this before a couple times and the team -- may have the team members here in clinical development, I’ve worked on the alpha program that relied to greater than 90% on Eastern European data and really having looked at patient by patient, patient level data in 301/301E, we believe that those are patients that have the same underlying disease and the same comorbidities and treatments as U.S. like patients.

But let’s be clear, the feedback from OND is quite definitive on that concern and we can’t assume that this is only going to be in the context of accelerated approval. And that’s -- I think that’s why we are focusing on recruiting additional U.S. like patients here in the remaining 150, 200 subjects.

Jessica Fye

Got it. Thank you.

Gerrit Klaerner

Thank you, Jess.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thank you so much for taking my call. I just had a question about the renal event rate with VALOR. Has it been consistent with expectations and what kind of factors could cause it to vary?

Gerrit Klaerner

Yeah. I think we -- with the current number 69 for 511 events, I think that’s in line with our expectations and that the keeps us on track for the timing in the second half of this year for the 150 and second half of next year for the 250.

Now, the expectation for our standing committee and the world experts who run most of these trials is that this wait is going to increase as patients are in the study for a longer period of time. It’s well known that in the first year or two, there are fewer renal events, because of better care or just being part of a study or being seen more often by a physician and then it really goes up significantly. And so our expectation is that, that we continue to see an increase in that rate and we will monitor it carefully and update on that periodically.

Things that can impact it. Of course, our study specific, we obviously have to make sure that we keep our patients in the study and we also monitor COVID related events. So those are all things that we work very carefully to ensure that our patients remain in the study, and, again, we accrued the right number of events to get interpretable data.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you. And then just to follow up from what you mentioned about COVID, has it affected your ability to monitor patients and also has it affected that maybe the timing of the interims.

Gerrit Klaerner

So on the timing of interims. We don’t believe it has affected it so far. And yes, we’ve put specific code measures in place early in the pandemic to allow sort of home delivery of study, drug and other things and we are managing that that very actively and I think that that’s obviously given that such a major worldwide pandemic, that high on the list of things to consider for all ongoing clinical trials.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Gerrit Klaerner

Thanks, Eva.

Jackie Cossmon

Thank you, Michelle, and thank you all for joining us on the call today. As always, if you have additional questions, please don’t hesitate to email us at IR at tricida.com. Thank you very much and good-bye.

