Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) experienced a contradictory Q4. As the recently released Q4 financial results show, the production declined and the production costs increased notably. Only the significant growth in copper prices helped to somehow improve the financial results. On the other hand, Taseko achieved major progress at its Florence copper project, therefore, the quarter cannot be marked as completely negative.

In Q4 2020, Taseko's 75%-owned Gibraltar mine produced 25 million lb copper. This represents a 13.5% decline compared to Q3 2020, and a 25.1% decline compared to Q4 2019. Also, the molybdenum production declined, to 549,000 lb. The main reason for the decline in copper production was not only lower recoveries (83.3% in Q4 vs. 85% in Q3) but especially lower copper grades (0.201% in Q4 vs. 0.228% in Q3). The ore grades declined as the mining operations moved to the Pollyanna pit, where the ore has lower copper grades and it is also harder. The mill should be fed by ore from this pit also over the next 2 quarters, however, in the second half of 2021, the mining activities should start focusing on the Gibraltar pit, where the ore is softer and the copper grades are higher. It is expected that the overall 2021 copper production should amount to 125 million lb (compared to 123 million lb in 2020), which equals 31.25 million lb per quarter on average. It is possible to expect that a bigger share of the production will be recorded in H2.

The copper production declined and the total operating costs sky-rocketed from $2/lb in Q3 to $2.82/lb in Q4. It means a huge 41% growth. Taseko blames it on several factors:

Total operating costs (C1) costs were US$2.82 per pound produced for the quarter. In addition to fewer copper pounds being produced in the fourth quarter, contributing to the increase in C1 costs was a decrease in capitalized stripping costs which was only $1.2 million compared to $3.6 million in the third quarter, higher operating costs due to mining rates returning to normal levels and a strengthening Canadian dollar.

It is possible to expect the costs to go back down as the production volumes return back up. The costs will probably remain high in Q1 and Q2, but they should return down to more normal levels around in H2.

Source: Own processing, using data of Taseko Mines

As mentioned above, the quarter was partially saved by significantly improved copper prices. While in Q3, Taseko's average realized copper price equaled $3.15/lb, it grew to $3.69/lb, or by 17.1%, in Q4. Therefore, although the copper sales decreased from 28.6 million lb to 25 million lb, the revenues increased from $65.9 million to $68.7 million. On the other hand, the operating cash flow declined from $23.3 million to $16.1 million. The net income increased from $0.7 million to $4.5 million. However, only due to an unrealized foreign exchange gain of $10.8 million. The adjusted earnings equal -$5.91 million.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Taseko Mines

Taseko's cash position improved from $57.3 million as of the end of Q3 to $69.7 million as of the end of Q4. Unfortunately, the growth is attributable to a $23 million equity financing made in November. The total debt remained almost unchanged, at $285.6 million. However, the net debt declined by 5.9%, to $215.9 million. Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Taseko Mines

After the steep share price growth, Taseko's valuation metrics increased significantly. The price-to-operating cash flow ratio stands at 5.91 and the price-to-revenues ratio at 1.82. Based on these numbers, Taseko seems to be quite reasonably valued. However, it is important to remember that the Florence project should increase Taseko's production by 85 million lb copper per year, at a C1cash cost of only $1.1/lb. Therefore, although Taseko is more expensive than it used to be, it still has significant upside potential left.

Source: Own processing

The most important Q4 event was the progress in the Florence copper mine permitting process. On December 8, Taseko announced that it received the Aquifer Protection Permit. This was the first of the last two missing permits. Taseko still needs the Underground Injection Control Permit. According to Taseko:

The other required permit is the Underground Injection Control (“UIC”) Permit from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”). The EPA’s technical review for the UIC permit has identified no significant issues and the Company expects to receive this permit in the coming months.

The management believes that Florence can get into commercial production by the middle of 2022. According to Stuart McDonald, Taseko's president:

We're planning to move forward with on the ground construction as soon as we have the final EPA permit in place, which we expect to happen around mid-year. That's schedule would put us in commercial production in the second half of 2022.

And it also seems that the Gibraltar mine expansion is in the play:

In a $4 copper price environment, there's also expansion potential at Gibraltar and that's something we're studying as well.

After the end of Q4, Taseko made a $400 million senior secured notes offering. The proceeds were used to redeem $250 million of the senior secured notes maturing in 2022. The remaining money will be used for the Florence project development. Therefore, the project is almost fully funded now. Following the financing, Taseko has cash on hand worth more than $200 million, with Florence's initial CAPEX estimated at $230 million. At the current copper prices, the financing gap should be covered from internal cash flows by the end of Q2 quite easily.

Another interesting news arrived on December 7 from British Columbia. Taseko and the Tŝilhqot’in nation extended the standstill agreement by another year. It provides both parties more time to find a solution for the disputes over the New Prosperity project. Only for a reminder, New Prosperity contains measured and indicated resources of 5.3 billion lb copper and 13.3 million toz gold. The mine is projected to produce 110 million lb copper and 234,000 toz gold per year on average, over 33-year mine life. If Taseko somehow finds a way to come to an agreement with the locals and to continue the project development, it would mean a great boost to its share price. However, although the extension of the standstill agreement is positive news, finding a common ground regarding the mine development is far from a sure thing.

As can be seen in the chart above, over the recent weeks, Taseko's share price experienced a strong growth fueled by strong copper prices. However, over the last three days, the share price declined from levels above $2 to $1.66. Although the 10-day moving average is still above the 50-day one and also the current share price is well above the 50-day moving average, the decline may continue over the coming days if the copper price doesn't stabilize. The next support is in the $1.5 area, where the 50-day moving average should be met. If it doesn't hold, the next support is situated around $1.15, and another one at $0.8. But it would take a huge copper price correction for Taseko's share price to get down to this level. Anyway, Taseko seems to be primed to offering some very attractive buying opportunities in the near future.

What I like about Taseko's Q4:

The Florence project reached a major permitting milestone.

The Florence project is almost fully funded now (although this occurred only after the end of Q4).

There appeared a little spark of hope regarding New Prosperity.

The Gibraltar mine expansion is being considered.

Given the current copper prices, Q1 2021 should be significantly better than Q4 2020.

What I don't like about Taseko's Q4: