After one of its best years to record in 2020 capitalizing on the stay-at-home economy, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is facing some headwinds in 2021 in the form of tough year-over-year comps in 1H-2021, potentially slower subscriber growth as it tries to squeeze growth out of EMEA/APAC and higher content expenditure as production activity resumes. The silver lining is the maturity of Netflix into a recurring cash flow generator whose appeal as a defensive portfolio holding during periods of turmoil will continue even after the pandemic ends.

Tough year-over-year comps

Netflix management is guiding to 6.0 million new paid net additions in its subscriber base in 1Q-2021 vs 15.8 million net adds in 1Q-2020. This guidance is understandably below last year's record-breaking turnout because that was abnormally high when a large number of people stuck at home in lockdowns turned to streaming as the only available entertainment resulting in a manifold increase in Netflix subscribers. The guidance is below the historical run-rate of quarterly subscriber additions because the management is trying to cautiously under-promise/over-deliver thinking that some future demand was pulled forward into 2020 due to lockdowns. If management apprehensions are true, subscriber growth could be taking a breather in 2021.

Source: Letter to Shareholders 4Q-2020

Traditional markets saturated, growth to come from new markets

Netflix reached 60% penetration in US and Canada (UCAN) as of 4Q-2020 which makes its largest market quite saturated. Further subscriber growth in UCAN is likely to be slower than past years and will be driven by factors like population growth or some of the people graduating from sharing a Netflix account with someone to opting for their own account, etc.

During 2020, 83% of the paid net additions came from the global market which is the reason for management looking for future growth to come from outside the UCAN region. In my view, subscriber growth from outside UCAN adds to revenue growth at a slower pace as average revenue per subscriber in non-UCAN markets is lower than UCAN as Netflix prices its offering depending on the purchasing power in each market. Also, growth outside the US exposes Netflix to exchange rate volatility which can be significant in emerging markets like Brazil, Argentina or Turkey.

Source: Letter to Shareholders 4Q-2020

Higher content spending

During 2020, Netflix's spending on new content was muted as live action studio productions were on pause during 2Q-2020 and 3Q-2020 due to COVID-19. However, 2021 is likely to be a catch-up year for content spending for Netflix because production activity has resumed in most regions and Netflix is planning to release at least one original new film every week in 2021.

Competition is heating up

Netflix pioneered the subscription video on demand (SVOD) streaming business model which others are now using as a template. Disney+ (DIS), launched in late 2019, is expanding to newer markets. Other up and coming competition is Discovery (DISCA), Paramount+ (owned by ViacomCBS (VIAC) (VIACA)), Apple TV+, HBO Max (by WarnerMedia) and Peacock (by NBCUniversal division of Comcast (CMCSA)). Despite the mushrooming of new streaming services, I think there is still room for multiple SVOD subscriptions in a household's budget as they cut the cord on their cable subscription and replace it with a bunch of streaming services.

Full-year 2021 guidance

Netflix is not providing its customary subscriber addition guidance for 2021 saying that "it's a bit impossible to predict" and "the underlying metrics are strong in the business, but [we] don't want to provide false precision on a 12-month target" (per 4Q-2020 conference call).

However, it has issued its updated management forecast for 1Q-2021 subscriber additions and earnings plus a full year operating margin guidance and some directional guidance on free cash flow.

Source: Letter to Shareholders 4Q-2020

For FY2021, Netflix is targeting a 20% operating margin, two percentage points higher than 2020 actual and higher than management's previous forecast of 19%, due to a more favorable revenue outlook. It also intends to continue to grow its operating margin each year at an average rate of three percentage points per year over the next few years, but anticipates some lumpiness with some years being a little over (like in 2020), some years a little under (like in 2021), but they are trying to keep on an average three percentage points per year long-term trajectory.

There was a significant upgrade to guidance on cash flow generating ability of Netflix. Management believes that it is very close to being sustainably FCF positive. For the full year 2021, it anticipates that non-GAAP free cash flow will be around break-even (vs. its prior expectation for -$1 billion to break-even). Management also believes it no longer has a need to raise external financing for its day-to-day operations. After 1Q-2020 debt maturity, management intends to maintain $10-15 billion level of gross debt to maintain a track record in the debt market and will explore returning cash to shareholders through stock buybacks. I think the announcement on stock buybacks in the back half of 2021 could be the next trigger for Netflix stock price.

Fundamental view

Netflix stock price is likely to take a breather in 1H-2021 given the lingering impact of subscriber demand pulled forward into 2020. The stock price could climb higher in 2H-2021 on the back of expected cash flow breakeven and potential stock buyback announcement by management. Despite its potential positive impact on investor sentiment, I don't see buybacks as a game changer as they do not have any bearing on the fundamental DCF valuation equation. The Street is positive on Netflix with an average price target of USD605 (approx. 12.5% upside from the Friday close of USD538.85) and most analysts rate it as a buy. For a simple company like Netflix, I don't think there is any need for looking at the Street's view with skepticism.

NFLX Wall St. Analysts' Rating

Source: Seeking Alpha

Achieving cash flow breakeven is likely to change the status of Netflix in the eyes of investors from a growth play on video streaming to a mature utility with recurring subscription-based cash flows. Growth investors are already betting on the new kids on the block like Disney+, Peacock and Paramount+ which have outperformed Netflix in the last six months (see chart below). Utility-like characteristic has its takers in the form of investors looking for defensive and stable cash flow generating assets who may stick to Netflix after the growth shines off especially during periods of market turmoil.

Source: BarChart.com

Trading view

Netflix stock has traded in a broad range of USD460 to USD593 in the past six months and has struggled above the USD555 level. Even though the stock is trading above its 200-day moving average, the uptrend has lost strength as it's not making higher highs. Netflix is likely to go into a consolidation phase here between USD500 and USD575 and it may take a while before a compelling trading opportunity emerges.

Takeaways

Netflix is likely to remain a lackluster stock as growth investors are moving on to new SVOD plays. As a mature streaming platform on the verge of becoming free cash flow positive, it's not easy to dismiss Netflix as it has its takers among defensive cash-flow-loving investors, so I see the stock price consolidating in the USD500-575 range. Announcement of a stock buyback program later in the year could improve sentiment but it's not going to change the fundamentals a lot. Netflix could offer a nice shelter during a market going through turmoil.