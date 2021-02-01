This article looks at TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) following the firm's completion of the spin-off of Technip Energies, which was previously a TechnipFMC segment under the Technip Energies name.

TechnipFMC came into being through the merger of Technip and FMC in 2017, merging a top subsea engineering and construction business with a top subsea equipment manufacturer. The group is now one of the largest equipment and services providers to the global energy industry offering integrated deep-water offshore oil and gas development solutions and providing a full range of subsea equipment and subsea engineering and construction services. TechnipFMC also offers many surface equipment solutions used for onshore oil and gas drilling and production.

TechnipFMC now retains nearly 50% ownership of the new Technip Energies shares with the remaining holdings having been distributed to TechnipFMC's shareholders. Technip Energies shares now trade on the Euronext Paris stock exchange with a sponsored American Depositary Receipt program in the United States trading on the over-the-counter market.

The Technip Energies segment accounted for about $4.2 billion in enterprise value to TechnipFMC's prespin-off enterprise value accounting for roughly 30% of the total. As TechnipFMC is keeping a nearly 50% ownership stake, it means that about $2.1 billion in enterprise value has been transferred to TechnipFMC's shareholders, as new Technip Energies shareholders.

As there were practically no operational synergies between TechnipFMC and Technip Energies, no value will be lost by this spin-off. However, breaking up conglomerate does often unlock value through simpler organizations to manage at the company level, and analyze at the investor level.

TechnipFMC's stock price fell around 30% immediately after the spin-off accounting for the value of the Technip Energies holding distributed to TechnipFMC shareholders in the form of Technip Energies stock.

The Global Investor thinks a leaner, more simplified TechnipFMC is currently highly undervalued. The market looks to be highly pessimistic on the outlook for deep-water oil and gas activity, which is the company's bread and butter. Brent prices are already at $67 per barrel, and Goldman Sachs is predicting $75/bbl by summer. Incidentally, The Global Investor has been bullish on crude for a while, with our long United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) idea playing out nicely so far.

Business Strategy

Following the Technip / FMC merger, TechnipFMC was a rather unique entity in the offshore oil and gas industry, as subsea engineering and construction and subsea equipment were always provided by separate companies previously.

One of the main reasons for the merger was that by combining both subsea business large synergies via cost savings would create value for TechnipFMC and its customers. To be fair, TechnipFMC has done well with this strategy as the company won many new contracts since the merger that the separate companies may not have won before and the group has grabbed market share in a highly competitive sector. The Global Investor thinks this integrated strategy should create long-term outperformance versus its Oil & Gas Equipment and Services peer group for the Subsea segment.

The pandemic doesn't look like it will have much long-term impact on oil demand and indeed, if I look at my own behavior in the last year and for the foreseeable future, I am driving everywhere when before I was happy to take the train. So with higher oil prices, comes greater upstream oil & gas capital expenditures. Industry growth will lift TechnipFMC's revenues.

The Technip Energies spin-off means TechnipFMC is focusing on upstream oil and gas. Technip Energies, which remember TechnipFMC still owns about 50% of, has a leading onshore engineering and construction business that supports various midstream and downstream customers. Upside for Technip Energies will probably come from its strong presence in liquefied natural gas which is set to grow rapidly over the coming years. See Shell's LNG Outlook here.

Competitive Advantages

While some aspects of TechnipFMC's markets are commoditized, there are aspects of the business which TechnipFMC has demonstrated a competitive advantage to gain its market leading positions within its sectors.

The subsea equipment unit utilizes a range of important intangible assets in the form of patents, trade secrets, and engineering knowledge.

The subsea engineering and construction unit operates within a relatively concentrated market where only a small number of companies have the requisite expertise and scale to compete for major projects. TechnipFMC has a great reputation built upon a long track record in superior project execution and is well known for operating know-how and proprietary technologies.

In the surface business unit TechnipFMC also has strong intangible assets. The segment provides oilfield surface equipment, mainly surface wellheads and trees, mission-critical pieces of equipment for E&P companies.

TechnipFMC, mainly competes with Cameron, and Baker Hughes (BKR), and all three benefit from economies of scope between their surface segments and subsea equipment segments. The three companies control about 75% market share collectively, meaning they have a tight grip on the market.

These intangible assets give TechnipFMC a competitive advantage and some level of moat status, helping the company achieve sector leading returns on invested capital that should be sticky.

Risks

Like all Oil & Gas Equipment and Services businesses, TechnipFMC revenues come from the capital expenditure budgets of exploration & production and oil refining and gas processing businesses thus are sensitive to commodity prices and ultimately demand. Some oil companies have stated that oil demand is peaking but the outlook for gas seems to be very good as it's seen as the "bridge" fuel to a low carbon economy. This kind of macro risk affects all companies in the commodities supply chain though.

Perhaps more importantly in the near-term, TechnipFMC has business risk via its use of fixed-price contracts at the subsea segment. This means the customer pays a fixed price to TechnipFMC who then take the project execution risk on engineering and construction. this means cost overrides eat into TechnipFMC's margins, but better than expected performance boosts TechnipFMC's margin. As TechnipFMC will often rely on subcontractors, it means sometimes they have limited control on some aspects of performance. In 2015, the company’s previous onshore/offshore segment was hit hard because of cost overruns. To mitigate the risk TechnipFMC tries to use "cost plus fee" contracts, to lock in margins. The use of fixed-cost or cost-plus contracts depends on TechnipFMC negotiating position when bidding for new business.

A final material risk is that if that TechnipFMC decides to dispose of its remaining Technip Energies stake, it is a large seller and this information may cause an overhang on Technip Energies stock price, making a realization of full value potentially difficult.

Balance Sheet Strength and Management

TechnipFMC has quite a strong balance sheet. Although no longer with negative net debt thanks to the spin-off of Technip Energies (which has with substantial cash balances), TechnipFMC's debt burden is not high. With TechnipFMC's net debt/EBITDA probably just over 4x for FY2021 (remembering it's a cycle trough), The Global Investor expects it to fall to about 2x by 2022 and stabilize around that level.

The Global Investor likes management's strategy and execution of the company's new initiatives, such as the integrated project offerings. The group is managed by a solid team of former Technip and FMC management. CEO Douglas Pferdehirt, FMC’s COO from 2012 to 2016, has shown foresight executing the restructuring of the business, first with the merger and then with the Energies spin-off. Although offshore-focused equipment and services sectors have had a difficult period of time recently, TechnipFMC's integrated model gives the business an element of relative defensiveness, as the group wins larger multi-faceted offshore and subsea contracts and gives the business some market power the individual businesses were lacking before. With the Energies segment out of the way, The Global Investor believes management can focus on creating a bigger financial impact from new initiatives.

Q4 earnings

The Street clearly liked TechnipFMC Q4 results, as the stock rose 10% on a revenue beat and narrow EPS miss. The Global Investor thinks Q1 earnings will be more interesting to look at, as TechnipFMC's results will be excluding Technip Energies but this thesis is a longer term play, not a knee-jerk reaction to any particular quarterly results.

Valuation and conclusion

The Global Investor is waiting for a bit more clarity on post Energies free cash flows before building a DCF model, but thinks that TechnipFMC's restructuring profile fits neatly into Joel Greenblatt's special situation description, discussed at length in his excellent book You Can Be A Stock Market Genius. The Global Investor also notes TechnipFMC's undemanding valuation from Seeking Alpha's valuation metrics, with a B+ score. The special situation status, the cheapness of the stock, along with my expectation of a sharp pick up in oil & gas capital expenditure that will follow higher oil prices give me confidence there is plenty of upside in this fascinating, Oil & Gas Equipment and Services market leader.