It’s so interesting to think that, this time last year, we still had no real clue what we were in for.

This time last year, I for one, was beginning to look forward to March Madness – something I do every time late February rolls around.

As a basketball enthusiast who played in college, I can’t help it. The annual event where 68 teams face off in single-elimination tournaments from mid-March into early April captures my attention every time.

Except for last year, that is. 2020 was the first time the National Collegiate Athletic Association canceled the games since they first began in 1939.

This year, the event is officially with the NCAA website reading:

“The 2021 NCAA [Division I] men’s basketball tournament will be unlike any March Madness that has come before. “The NCAA announced in early January the entire 2021 men’s basketball championship will be played in Indiana, with the majority of the tournament’s 67 games taking place in Indianapolis. Selection Sunday is scheduled for March 14, with the Final Four scheduled for April 3 and 4… “Only one game at a time will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium. Teams will practice at the Indiana Convention Center with multiple courts set up insider the venue. All teams will be housed on dedicated hotel floors, with physically distanced meeting and dining rooms, as well as secure transportation to and from competition venues.”

Knowing all of that... Let the games begin?

Source

These REIT Games Are Happening Regardless

I had to put a question mark in that last sentence considering the qualifier the NCAA had to add. Right above where it listed the various brackets’ dates, times, and places, the previously quoted writeup reads:

“Here is the schedule with more detail, as it stands now. All dates are tentative because of changing conditions brought about by Covid-19.”

Back in 2019 though – before we had to consider such things – I had a great REIT evaluation idea, mentioning on March 18:

“Now to tie my love for net-lease REITs and basketball together, I would like to switch gears from being a REIT analyst to a sports analyst. “Over the next few weeks, we will be conducting play-by-play analysis of all property sectors. And then we will put together a Final Four article on April 8 (the playoffs).”

It ended up being a lot of fun as well as an exceptionally important overview of which REITs do what, how, and how well. We looked at every subsector and sub-subsector as we did:

Timber REITs

Industrial REITs

Shopping center REITs

Office REITs

Specialty REITs

Healthcare REITs

Lodging REITs

Single-family home REITs

Mortgage REITs

Free-standing retail REITs (i.e. net-lease)

Apartments

Infrastructure REITs

Regional mall REITs

Manufactured home REITs

Home Financing REITs

Data center REITs

Self-storage REITs.

That’s a lot of REITs!

It might sound insane to assess them all in such a short space of time, and maybe it is to some degree. Just like maybe March madness is more aptly named than any of us realize.

However, again, I stand by the claim that my investment version of “bracketology” was exceptionally effective. Which is why we’re going to do it again now that we’re in 2021.

Source

There’s a Lot to Review With REITs Since 2019

Not to state the obvious, but a lot has changed since 2019. Basketball tournaments weren’t the only things that shut down, after all.

So did the stadiums they operated out of. And the restaurants people went too afterward. And the hotels they stayed overnight at to better enjoy the games.

Everything shut down for weeks and weeks on end there. Except for grocery stores, home maintenance stores, and the few other brick-and-mortar businesses deemed essential enough to remain open.

As a result, malls as a grouping, which were already suffering, are suffering even worse today. Apartment buildings in certain hard-hit parts of the country have fallen out of investment favor. Plus, people are still speculating today about whether office buildings are bound to be vacant from now on.

On the surface, the landscape has changed immensely. And I’m afraid to say that a deeper investigation will show that some of the damage isn’t mere cosmetic.

But we’re bound to find some surprises too. Some “upsets,” as it were.

Anyone who puts together a bracket for March Madness knows – or at least they really should know – that no matter how carefully they analyze who should win each game… they’re bound to be wrong about at least some of them, if not most.

That’s part of the excitement, not to mention the entertainment.

With investments, there’s far less “fun” involved in being wrong, of course. Yet there’s also far more room to get it right.

You just have to know what to look at – and how to dismiss the hype as you do.

The High-Flyers

I’m 6’ 3” which means I’m somewhat of a “tweener” when it comes to basketball. I’m tall enough to take down rebounds but not tall enough to be called center or power forward. At the collegiate level (I placed NAIA) I was somewhat of a “3 guard” option where I would mix it up in the paint, but also launch 3’s.

As a 4-year ROTC student I was always in pretty good shape, but I was not what you would say a great leaper. I could dunk, but not flat-footed.

As many b-ballers know, most great teams have great jumpers...

MJ reached a max running jump of 45.5 inches

Kobe Bryant had a vertical leap of 38 inches

And 5’3” Muggsy Bogues vertical leap measured 44.3inches.

Now you know why I score points with REITs instead of professional basketball.

Yet today I plan to highlight a few high jumpers that may help folks fill out their very own REIT bracketology card. These big-time leapers will likely make it to the “Sweet 16” list based upon their jumping skills, as well as their powerful fundamentals (measured by our quality scoring model called “iQ”).

Our first pick is Kilroy Realty (KRC), an office REIT that owns 56 properties with 13 million square feet of some of the most in-demand real estate in the world. Many of KRC’s customers are tech, media and life science tenants, including some of the largest and most successful companies in the world that continue to grow and remain stronger than ever.

KRC believes that the life science industry represents a huge opportunity for the company, as the pandemic has highlighted how critical medical innovation is to the economy. As the CEO remarked recently.

“The attention (on life science) is now driving big increases in private and public investment. The growing demand for quality lab and workspaces in preferred West Coast life science submarkets has driven vacancy rates to 2% or lower.”

KRC is now in a strong position to capitalize on additional opportunities and currently the company has the third largest portfolio of life science and healthcare tenants among publicly traded REITs, approximately 14% of total base rent.

KRC also has a solid balance sheet, comprised of $15 billion of liquidity and net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.8x. The REIT’s under construction development remains largely leased and fully funded with cash on hand. Also, average portfolio-wide rent collection (across 2020) exceeded 97% with office and life science rent collection at 99%.

Driving growth is the strong development pipeline. In 2020 the company completed Core and Shell construction on 1.3 billion of office space and 371 residential units, including the Q4-20 completion of the $300 million Netflix On Vine project. By year-end 2021, KRC expects to complete an additional $770 million of office and life science space and 193 residential units.

KRC generated FFO per share of $0.95 per share in Q4-20 and $3.71 for 2020. Throughout the year FFO benefited from the growing contribution of the development pipeline, as well as higher rents across. Analysts are forecasting growth of 11% in 2021 and 9% in 2022. Shares have returned ~14% since we purchased (Sept. 2020), and we are maintaining a BUY recommendation with an annualized growth target of 20%.

Source: FAST Graphs

Our next high jumper is Postal Realty (PSTL) a “pure play” post office landlord with 726 properties and over 4.4 million square feet (in 49 states). PSTL is the nation’s largest owner and manager of properties leased to the USPS with a weighted average lease renewal rate of 98% between 2009 and 2019.

Importantly, PSTL has a staggered lease expiration schedule with 83% of leases (by rent) expiring after 2021. In addition, the company should benefit from its new lease structure with USPS that was adopted as a revised lease form that shifts certain operating expenses (including components of plumbing and electrical systems) to the landlord.

PSTL's addendum to the new lease form mitigates some of the new responsibilities and costs placed on the landlord and LOIs on all 2019 & 2020 lease expirations incorporate rental rate increases that are sufficient to offset projected additional costs from the new responsibilities.

PSTL has over 30 years of experience acquiring and managing postal properties and the company’s operational scale allows it to make compelling purchase offers to private owners while still delivering attractive returns to shareholders. The company is able to offer OP Units to owners looking for tax-efficient liquidity. There are approximately 23,000 postal properties, representing approximately 84.7 million interior sq ft privately owned and leased to the USPS.

In Q4-20 PSTL collected 100% of its rents and completed the acquisition of 36 properties for ~$62.6M. For all of 2020 the company acquired 261 properties for ~$130.3M, representing ~1.2M net leasable interior square feet and weighted average rental rate of $9.21 per leasable square foot based on rents in place as of Dec. 31, 2020.

PSTL has ample capacity on its revolving line of credit and has a long-term target debt ratio of 40% of asset cost and net debt to EBITDA ratio between 6.0x-7.0x. On January 29th the company increased its dividend for the sixth consecutive quarter to $.2175 per share. Analysts forecast PSTL to grow by ~30% in 2021 and that’s what has our attention. The dividend yield is 5.2% with a payout ratio of 80%.

We’re maintaining a BUY with a forecasted total return of 20%.

Source: FAST Graphs

Our final leap frogger is Agree Realty (ADC), a net lease REIT with a portfolio of 1,129 properties, that includes 67.5% investment grade rated tenants. ADC’s top five tenants include Walmart (WMT), Dollar General (DG), Tractor Supply (TSCO), Best Buy (BBY) and TJ Maxx (TJX).

Despite Covid-19, ADC achieved a number of notable milestones, including record investment activity of $1.36 billion (doubling the previous record in 2019), adding 325 properties to the growing portfolio, and achieving a triple BBB investment grade rating from S&P. Also, ADC added 26 ground leases to the portfolio in 2020, representing over 12% of annualized base rents acquired.

Just a few days ago ADC announced that it had acquired 15 ground leases from Kite Realty (KRG) for gross proceeds 0f $26.6 million, further enhancing ADC’s positioning as a ground lease landlord. ADC also announced its 2021acquisition guidance of $800 million to $1 billion, and at year end (2020) the portfolios investment grade exposure stood at more than 67%.

ADC also maintains a strong balance sheet; at the end of Q4-20 the net debt to recurring EBITDA was approximately 4.8x. and total debt to enterprise value was approximately 23.4%. ADC also has two investment grade issuer ratings: Baa2 and BBB.

Also in Q4-20 FFO was $0.84 per share and $3.23 per share for the full year 2020, representing 3.8% and 4.8% year-over-year increases respectively. AFFO was $0.83 per share and $3.20 per share for the full year, representing 4.8% and 6% year-over-year increases.

ADC paid a cash dividend of $0.62 per share on January 6th, representing a 6% year-over-year increase (the company's 107th consecutive cash dividend since its IPO in 1994). The payout ratio for Q4-20 was 74% of both, core FFO per share and AFFO per share. Consensus growth estimates for 2021 and 2022 are 7% for each year.

Although ADC is yielding less than most net lease REIT peers (3.9% vs peer average of 5.5%) we believe the risk/reward thesis is in tact, we maintain a BUY with an annual total return target of 15% to 20%.

Source: FAST Graphs

Game One!

As explained in my new book, The Intelligent REIT Investor,

“Long-term investors should be looking at REITs with dividends that are not just safe but also have good growth prospects. Growth REITs are those viewed by investors as having the ability to increase FFO much faster than other REITs. This growth potential may be because a specific sector is enjoying the boom phase of its property cycle when rental rates and occupancies are rising rapidly, or because their management’s strategy is to implement a very aggressive acquisition of development program.”

During our March Madness series we will be screening for not only growth REITs, but also for other quality scoring metrics including payout ratios, capital markets discipline, and of course, the overall safety of the dividend.

Who knows, there may even be a Cinderella Story in the making?

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.