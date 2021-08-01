I want to be a buy-and-hold investor. The main reason is that over a long period of time, this is the strategy that garners the greatest return and pays the least taxes, while at the same time freeing the most time and energy for other pursuits. Just set it and forget it. Sell only when you need cash, or you find a more attractive opportunity.

The second reason is that the buy-and-hold investor has the most beneficial effect on the market. Companies have a more stable and predictable flow of capital for the long run, and the market is not tossed about as much by the inevitable day traders and speculators who are just trying to game the system for their own short-term profit.

The third reason is that I am a legacy investor. A major part of my investment motive is that I want to leave my kids an inheritance on a par with what my parents bequeathed me, if not better. So I buy partially for their sake, and hold entirely for their sake.

However, every investor must learn to work with himself (or herself). We are not strictly rational beings. We are also emotional, and different people react differently to the experience of watching their portfolio value nosedive in a correction or a bear market. You never know for sure how far it is going to sell off, or how long it will take to recover the losses.

Some people take this with complete equanimity. Others lose sleep until they can’t stand it any more, and finally sell – often at or near the bottom.

I have learned that I am unfortunately the second type of investor. Even with 3 to 5 years’ worth of cash on hand, I still can’t stand to see my hard-earned capital lose large amounts of value. This is mostly because the money I have in the market came from two sources: (1) my life savings from my 40-year career as a working man who was never in a position to invest in the market, and (2) the inheritance my parents left to me upon their passing. I could never forgive myself if I lost either of those hard-won stakes.

In light of this, how can I still be a buy-and-hold investor?

The first and most important principle is this: you need to have 3 to 5 years’ worth of cash and very-low-risk short-term securities set aside -- out of the market permanently -- so that if the market goes into an extended sell-off (and it will, sooner or later), you are not forced to sell when the market is low. You can ride it out. (If you haven’t met that criterion, stop reading this article, sell all your shares, and go build up that nest egg. Don’t come back until you have accomplished it. I’ll wait.)

The downside of buy-and-hold

Next, I have learned that the truth is, I don’t want to be a strict buy-and-hold investor. That approach only makes sense if your only motive is to pass on a fortune to your kids.

For one thing, if you never sell, you never actually have the money. It’s just a number on a computer screen. It might as well be on the moon. You can’t spend it, nor invest it in anything else. I would like to have money for vacations, projects, worthy causes, nice gifts for my loved ones, and the occasional cool toy. In order to do that with my investments, I have to sell sometimes.

Second, and even worse, every stock eventually goes to zero. If you bought Sears 50 years ago, it might have been a solid investment at the time. But if you just held it, every penny you put in would be gone now. There is definitely a time to stop holding!

Third, I have learned that even if I am anticipating a significant downturn in the market, it is still best not to sell my entire position in a given stock, much less my entire portfolio, because of the beta risk that I might be wrong about the market’s direction, or I might fail to buy back in soon enough. The professional investors all say that timing the market is a fool’s game, and of course they are right. But in the final analysis, we all do it to some extent. Even the pros try to assess when a stock is undervalued or overvalued, so they can buy in at an optimal price and sell at an optimal time. That too is a form of market timing, on a micro scale.

Bottom line, even if I am pretty sure of a downturn and have decided to sell, it’s best to sell only a portion of my position or portfolio, rather than the entire thing. But how much do I sell, and how much do I hold?

In light of all this, I have come up with an approach that works for me. I am able to steadily build shares that I never need to sell, and at the same time, generate income for myself, that I can use for whatever I feel like doing. It all revolves around the concept of house money.

Earning "House money" shares

If you were gambling in a casino with your own money, you could lose some or all of it. If you lost it all, it could be disastrous, even life-ruining, depending on how much of your net worth you gambled. But if the casino gave you the money to gamble with, you could lose it all and yet be no worse off than when you started. Hence the phrase “gambling with house money.”

So I have developed a strategy for investing with house money only. Here’s the basic idea. For the sake of easy arithmetic, suppose you buy 10 shares of a stock that is selling for $100 per share, for a total investment of $1000. You hold patiently until the stock doubles to $200. Now suppose you sell half your shares. You have regained every penny you put into that stock, and you are still holding 5 shares. Those 5 shares have not cost you a penny, so you are holding them with house money. Now, you don’t have to worry about a thing. Even in the most extreme case, where the company goes out of business, you haven’t lost any of the hard-earned money you put in. Not one dime.

In addition, you have a capital gain of $100 per share, for a total of $500. You will have to pay taxes on that. You can choose to plow this back into another investment, but if you are going to do that, why sell in the first place? Unless you have found a better opportunity (unlikely, since you just made 100% on this one), it would be better to hold and avoid the taxes.

For that reason, I go ahead and take the capital gain as income. I set aside the taxes on it, and spend the rest however I please.

The plot thickens

As you have probably noticed already, however, this means that the approach I outlined above is too simplistic. If I am going to keep the capital gains as income, then I have not really gotten back my $1000 investment. I have gotten back the $1000, minus the capital gains tax (the amount of which depends on my tax bracket), so the remaining shares are not really held with house money.

So in order to create true house money shares, you have to wait until the investment has not only hit your target gain, but also gone a little higher, so as to pay the tax. For example, let’s say your marginal income tax rate is 25%. In that case, your original investment has to make an extra 33%, so that you can pay the capital gains, and still net the full amount of your original investment.

Harkening back to our example, your sell target would not be $200, as I originally showed you, but $233.33. If you sell 5 of your 10 shares at that price, you make $133.33 per share in capital gains, for a total of $666.65. Your tax on that windfall would be $33.33 per share, for a total of $166.66. After capital gains, you pocket $500 to spend on anything you want, and you have recovered your entire investment of $1000 (minus one penny). So the 5 shares you did not sell are now truly house-money shares. They are essentially free of charge.

At this point, you are risking nothing of your life’s savings and the inheritance passed on to you by your ancestors. Plus, you are holding 5 shares at a gain of 133%, so you really don’t need to worry about the vicissitudes of the market. Those 5 shares are a gift from the house. Even if your stock loses 6 or 7 percent in one day, you can just shrug it off. You are still up 125% on shares that cost you nothing.

The plot thickens some more

Now you are probably thinking to yourself, “Waiting for a 100% gain is pretty arrogant. You can’t expect a 100% gain, and even if you get that, it probably takes a long time.”

You’re right. Even well-chosen growth stocks in a booming economy can take more than a year to double. The truth is, you don’t have to target 100% gains. You can build your house money shares more gradually, by setting lower gain targets.

Let’s go back to the original example. Having bought 10 shares at $100, you decide that instead of targeting a 100% gain, which would create 5 house money shares and $500 income, you would be happy with 2 house money shares and $200 income. In that case, you are seeking to buy 2 shares using 8 shares, so you would target a fractional gain of 2/8, or 25%. In this example, that would be $25 per share. Then if you are in the 25% tax bracket, add 33% of the gain to cover your capital gains tax. That’s another $8.33 per share.

Thus your target sell price would not be $233.33, as in the original example, but $133.33. When the stock hits that target, you sell 8 shares and keep 2. You realize $266.64 in capital gains, and set aside $66.64 for taxes. When all is said and done, you would have all of your original $1000 investment back in your pocket, after paying capital gains tax. You would have $200 to spend, and you would have 2 brand new house money shares to hold forever without worry.

Some real-world examples from my portfolio

Below is a glimpse of 9 transactions I completed this year:

Example 1: Last year on June 26, acting on a recommendation from Motley Fool Rule Breakers, I bought 18 shares of STAAR Surgical (STAA) at $60.89 per share, a total investment of $1096.02. On February 10 of this year, I sold 10 shares at $125.82. Gross proceeds totaled 1258.20, and I paid $162.33 in taxes on the realized capital gain of $649.30. Gross proceeds minus taxes came to 1095.87, my original investment (minus a whopping 15 cents), so the 8 shares I kept are all house money. I chose to pocket $486.97 (capital gain minus tax) as spending money, rather than re-investing it. Either way, it's back in my pocket.

Shares Buy Date Target Sell Price Shares Date Ticker Bought Price Bought Price Price Gain Sold Complete STAA 18 60.89 06/26/20 125.82 125.82 $64.93 10 2/10/2021 TDOC 6 189.40 08/20/20 239.89 239.89 $50.49 5 1/20/2021 SQ 8 183.57 10/08/20 265.05 265.05 $81.48 6 2/11/2021 BIDU 7 195.94 12/18/20 239.47 241.10 $45.16 6 1/8/2021 SFIX 21 71.41 12/23/20 93.81 93.81 $22.40 17 1/22/2021 FLGT 32 49.26 12/29/20 79.10 79.11 $29.85 22 1/20/2021 FUBO 60 27.72 01/05/21 36.96 38.10 $10.38 48 1/13/2021 DDOG 17 91.70 01/05/21 108.00 108.00 $16.30 15 1/22/2021 FLGT 21 70.10 01/25/21 85.67 85.67 $15.57 18 1/27/2021

Example 2: Last year on December 29, again acting on a recommendation from Motley Fool Rule Breakers, I bought 32 shares of Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) at $49.26 per share, for a total investment of $1576.32. Three weeks later, on January 20, I sold 22 shares at $79.11, and kept 10. Gross proceeds totaled $1740.42, and I paid $164.18 in taxes on a capital gain of $656.7. Gross proceeds minus taxes came to $1576.25, my original investment (minus a whopping 7 cents). The 10 shares I kept are at no cost to me. I chose to pocket the after-tax capital gain of $492.52 as spending money.

Next, having created a house money position in Fulgent (FLGT), I decided I wanted to add 3 more house-money shares to my position. So I bought 21 more shares 5 days later, when the price had fallen to $70.10 per share. The total investment was $1472.10. To create 3 free shares, I set my price target at $85.67. Luckily, the stock hit the target just two days later, and I sold 18 shares. The gross proceeds were $1542.06, and the capital gain this time was $280.26, so I paid $70.07 in taxes, for net proceeds of $1471.99, my original investment (minus 11 cents). I chose to pocket the $210.19 in after-tax capital gains as spending money. I now have 3 new house-money shares of Fulgent, for a total of 13 created this year.

All the other investments shown in the table, including Teladoc Health (TDOC), Square (SQ), Baidu (BIDU), Stitch Fix (SFIX), fuboTV (FUBO), and Datadog (DDOG), were transactions I carried out, in order to add house-money shares to house-money positions I had already created in those companies.

Here is the formula for setting your sell price target, to create house shares:

If you like this idea and want to do it yourself, here is everything you need to know.

Sell Price = ((1+R)*BP*(1+TA)) - (BP*(TA))

where R = (Shares you will Hold)/(Shares you will Sell), BP = Buy Price, and TA = Tax Adjustment.

If the pennies matter to you, carry out R to 4 decimal places. In the example above, for FLGT, R = 10/22 = 5/11. I used R = .555 rather than .5555, so I lost a few pennies of my original investment.

To calculate your Tax Adjustment, first express your marginal tax rate as 1/x. Then your Tax Adjustment is 1/(x-1). So for example, if your tax rate is 25%, that is 1/4, so your TA would be 1/3 = .333. If your tax rate is 20%, that's 1/5, so your TA would be 1/4 = .25, and so on. Only you can decide how big a tax bite is worth it, to build your portfolio with this level of peace of mind.

For your convenience, here is a table for your tax adjustment, as a function of your marginal tax bracket.

Tax Bracket Tax Adjustment (TA) 25% 0.333333 24% 0.315789 23% 0.298701 22% 0.282051 21% 0.265823 20% 0.25 19% 0.234568 18% 0.219512 17% 0.204819 16% 0.190476 15% 0.176471 14% 0.162791 13% 0.149425 12% 0.136364 11% 0.123596 10% 0.111111

In this way, you steadily build house money shares for as long as you continue to invest. Lather. Rinse. Repeat. All it requires is that you choose your stocks wisely and be patient -- which is true for any investment strategy.

This approach is especially good for investing in growth stocks, because it takes all the worry out of their legendary volatility. Also, the lower your tax bracket, the lower is the price you pay for this level of peace of mind.

I currently have 36 house money positions, plus additional shares at risk in 10 of those companies. I have carefully selected sell targets for the at-risk shares, calibrated to create additional free shares for those positions. Less than 10% of my portfolio is held with money from my personal stake. The rest – more than 90% - is held with house money. Of my six income streams, capital gains were my leading source of income in 2020. I’m making a nice living while building a legacy for my kids, and sleeping very well at night. You can too.