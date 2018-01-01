Investor sentiment is a powerful force that can lead to opportunities for bulls and bears alike. I find such to be the case with Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM), which, as seen below, has underperformed its larger peers, Prologis (PLD) and Duke Realty (DRE) by a wide margin over the past year, with a 19% decline compared to the 11% return of its peers.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

However, there’s more to the story. If we look at the 6-month timeframe, Plymouth has handily beaten its 2 peers, with a 14% return, compared to the -1% and 2.6% returns of PLD and DRE, respectively. As such, I view Plymouth as being a turnaround play. In this article, I evaluate what makes Plymouth a good buy at present, so let’s get started.

(Source: Company website)

Why PLYM Is A Buy

Plymouth Industrial REIT is an internally-managed REIT that’s focused on owning and leasing single- and multi-tenant industrial properties in secondary and select primary markets across the U.S., with access to large pools of skilled labor. At present, it has a wholly owned portfolio of 141 industrial buildings covering 23.3M square feet across 28 states. It also has a joint venture portfolio that includes 28 buildings in Memphis, covering 2.3M square feet.

One of the misconceptions about Plymouth is that it is a riskier REIT, due to its exposure to secondary markets. These concerns are largely the reason for why Plymouth trades at a much lower P/FFO multiple than that of its larger peers. However, I don’t see this as being a negative for Plymouth, as secondary markets come with key advantages.

For one, there tends to be less competition for deals in secondary markets, thereby resulting in higher cap rates for players in these markets. Second, Plymouth’s tenants tend to be “stickier” due to limited alternative properties. Lastly, Plymouth invests in vibrant and growing markets such as Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Atlanta/Savannah, Cincinnati, and Memphis.

Plymouth recently reported strong results to end 2020, with a 12.1% increase in cash rental rates on new and renewing leases. This tells me that Plymouth continues to enjoy favorable supply and demand characteristics in its key markets, and also helps to validate Plymouth’s secondary market strategy.

I’m also encouraged to see that occupancy remained strong, at 96.4%. Plus, rent collection is not an issue, with a 99.6% collection rate, during Q4’20, which is consistent with the 99% collection rates that Plymouth saw in Q1-Q3’20. Lastly, same store NOI increased by a robust 3.4% YoY (excluding early termination income), driven rent escalators and the aforementioned cash rental rate growth on new and renewal leases.

Looking forward, it’s worth noting that management is guiding for a 7.5% decline in FFO/share for 2021, to $1.72. I’m not too concerned, however, as this is related to the August equity offering and ATM share issuance activity in December and January, which collectively increased Plymouth’s share count by 13% since September 2020. Management expects a significant ramp-up in investment activity in the second half of this year, and targets achieving FFO/share that is on top of wall street consensus over the next two years.

This is supported by the supply constraints that management sees in its key markets, and expansion into new profitable markets. This includes the new investment in Kansas City in February of this year, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

“We completed another transaction in mid-February in Kansas City, our first entry into that market. The property is a 220,000 square foot industrial building, 100% leased to two tenants, which we acquired for $8.6 million, and is expected to provide an initial yield of approximately 8.8%. We've targeted Kansas City, as it's a large distribution and logistical market, with attractive economic drivers, rent growth and low vacancy.”

Turning to valuation, I do an apples-to-apples comparison between Plymouth and its peers using EV/EBITDA, since Enterprise Value includes both equity and debt. As seen below, PLYM compares favorably on these metrics, with an EV/EBITDA of just 18.1, versus ~30 for both of its peers. As such, I see PLYM as being undervalued and attractive at its current price of $14.92.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Analysts also think that the shares are undervalued, with a consensus Strong Buy rating, and an average price target of $16.38, as seen below.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Risks to Consider

It’s worth noting that Plymouth does have a more leveraged balance sheet than its peers, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.5, sitting higher than the 6.0 level that I prefer to see for REITs.

However, I’m encouraged by the decline in this leverage ratio from 12.8 and 10.0 in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Plus, PLYM has no material debt maturities until 2023, with just $9M worth of mortgages maturing in 2022. Nonetheless, I’d like to see the leverage ratio continue to trend down over time.

Investor Takeaway

I view Plymouth as being a recovery play, as its share price performance has outpaced that of its peers over the past 6 months, with additional room for improvement, as a performance gap still remains on a 1-year basis.

Meanwhile, Plymouth is executing well, with SS NOI growth, strong cash rental growth on new and renewal leases, strong occupancy and virtually perfect rent collection. Lastly, I find the valuation to be attractive, and the 5.4% dividend yield to be well-covered at a payout ratio of just 49.7%. PLYM is a Buy.