The trend of most asset prices is driven by the business cycle. And the trend of the business cycle is driven by the need of businesses to keep inventories growing at the same pace as sales. It is not an easy task. It is so difficult to figure out the right balance between inventories and sales that discrepancies cause major changes in the growth pattern of the economy.

In Phase 1 of the business cycle business recognizes they cut inventories too aggressively during the slowdown period (Phase 4). They need to increase inventories. It requires boosts in production, more people, more raw materials, and more capital to expand and improve the production process. The outcome is rising employment and commodities. Bond yields bottom in this phase. This is what happened in March 2020.

In Phase 2 demand keeps strengthening as more jobs are created. Business is growing rapidly as manufacturing still tries to catch up with sales. Commodities and bond yields rise. Inflation is also raising its ugly head. This is what has been happening in 2021.

In Phase 3 demand starts to slow down as rising inflation and interest rates dampen consumers' enthusiasm. Business does not recognize this new trend and keeps producing. Eventually inventory levels rise to levels hindering earnings. Production is cut. Raw materials and bond yields decline as demand wanes. Employment is also reduced because of reductions in production.

In Phase 4 business keeps cutting output to protect earnings. Eventually, however, the cut in inventories becomes excessive. Finally they recognize this imbalance and decide to start increasing production. And Phase 1 starts again.

The current strong performance of all commodities and rising bond yields is the message of the markets that the business cycle is in Phase 2. We are also in the midst of a bull market in stocks.

The business cycle has, of course, an important impact on the stock market. As shown in the above chart, a defensive strategy is justified when the business cycle starts heading down. A more aggressive investment posture is justified when the business begins to improve at the beginning of Phase 1 and into Phase 2. The relationship between the business cycle and stock sectors is discussed in detail in my article An Indicator That Assesses Which S&P 500 Sectors Are Likely To Outperform.

In the current cycle, yields bottomed when Peter Dag's business cycle indicator started to rise in March 2020 and the business cycle entered Phase 1. Right now, yields are soaring. The same pattern has been present in the price of copper and other metals, lumber, and crude oil. These trends are typical of a business cycle in Phase 2.

Yields are likely to rise as long as the business cycle indicator is rising.

But there is a trading opportunity presenting itself.

The time to sell TLT (iShares 20+ Years Treasury Bond ETF) took place when its price spiked with unusually heavy volume in March 2020. This pattern is a reliable indicator to sell any asset displaying it. It is a signal big sellers (strong hands) are trying to attract buyers (weak hands).

March 2020 was also the time the business cycle bottomed. Since then, TLT stopped rising, and finally began to decline in August 2020 - down about -18% as of this writing.

The change over 200 days in the price of TLT has dropped to levels associated in the past with an attractive trading opportunity - as in 2009, 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2017 (see above chart).

Important takeaways

Long-term Treasury bond yields will continue to rise as long as the Peter Dag business cycle indicator keeps rising. This indicator is updated regularly in my The Peter Dag Portfolio Strategy and Management.

The recent sharp decline in TLT has been excessive. The indicator shown in the above chart suggests TLT is deeply oversold and is offering an attractive short-term trading opportunity.