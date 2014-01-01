Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) reports quarterly earnings on March 2nd. Analysts expect revenue of $3.6 billion and EPS of $0.14. The revenue estimate implies a double-digit percentage decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Revenue Decline

Traditional retailers like Nordstrom that rely on brick and mortar locations have struggled for years. Several were late to develop a viable digital platform to reach consumers who would rather shop online. The pandemic, which materialized in Q1 2020, amplified that pain. Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) have both received Emergency Use Authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, creating a pathway to reopening the economy. I believe things are now looking up for retailers like Nordstrom. At some point, financial results need to prove out this thesis.

In its most-recent quarter, Nordstrom generated revenue of $3.0 billion, down 16% Y/Y. Shelter-in-place policies have left many Americans stuck at home. Though the economy is slowly reopening, millions are working from home or remain out of work. That likely alleviates the need for consumers to buy new apparel or upgrade their wardrobes. For apparel retailers like Nordstrom, this matters. For instance, for the quarter ended October 2020, specialty retailer Michaels (MIK) reported a double-digit increase in revenue. This was a sea change compared to Macy's (M) which reported a 19% revenue decline. The narrative for apparel retailers like Macy's and Nordstrom could be that the revenue decline may not subside until the economy fully reopens.

Full-price revenue was $2.1 billion, down 7% Y/Y, while Off-price revenue of $882 million fell 32%. The declines were primarily due to the knock-on effects of COVID-19. Digital sales rose 37.3%; digital was 54% of total sales, up from 33% in 2019. That may have been driven by the pandemic, but nonetheless, online sales were impressive. Nordstrom has also embraced ways to make it more convenient for customers to shop online and use its stores as fulfillment centers:

By linking our digital and physical asset at the market level, we're able to offer customers up to 7 times more merchandise selection with two-day delivery or next-day order pickup. We have now reached scale in 10 of our top markets, which account for more than half of our sales, and we'll continue to roll out our strategy across our top markets... In October, we expanded our capabilities, so customers can now pick up their nordstrom.com, nordstromrack.com and HauteLook orders at nearly 350 Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations in the United States. In addition, we recently opened a fourth local Nordstrom neighborhood service hub in the Los Angeles market, with a fifth location opening later this year.

These initiatives could fuel digital sales and make Nordstrom more competitive against Walmart (WMT) or Target (TGT) which have used their stores as fulfillment centers for years.

I particularly like Nordstrom's off-price brand. I believe it could be a differentiator for the company over the long-term, especially among price-conscious consumers who may still have recession fears. According to management, Nordstrom is positioned as the only off-price retailer with a sizeable digital presence. Online represented over 40% of Nordstrom Rack sales, which could make the brand competitive against Burlington (BURL) or Ross (ROST). In my opinion, Nordstrom Rack could be a big beneficiary of a reopening of the economy.

Margins Fell

The decline in scale hurt margins, which was not unexpected. Gross margin was 33%, down over 100 basis points versus that of the year-earlier period. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $983 million, down 20% Y/Y. Margins were hampered by markdowns and declining scale. SG&A costs were $964 million, down 15% Y/Y due to reduced overhead costs and falling variable expenses. Nordstrom has to balance cost cuts with rising costs from increased amenities needed to support online sales.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $271 million was off 23% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 9%, down about 100 basis points versus that of the year earlier period. I expect EBITDA margins to continue to decline until Nordstrom can arrest the slide in revenue. This may not happen until the second half of 2021 after a majority of the country has been vaccinated.

Negative Working Capital

Retailers need to maintain liquidity to support themselves until the economy and the retail environment recover. Nordstrom has cash of $889 million, up from $487 million in the year earlier period. The company had to raise debt in order to shore up liquidity. Total debt was $3.0 billion, up about $291 million versus the year earlier period. $200 million of new debt was borrowed on Nordstrom's revolving line of credit.

As a result, working capital was -$487 million, down from -$408 million in the year earlier period. Working capital included $1.9 billion of inventory, down from $2.5 billion in the year-earlier period. Accounts payable was nearly $2.1 billion, practically flat Y/Y. Accounts payable barely moved despite the double-digit decline in revenue. It gives the impression Nordstrom is stretching its payables in order to preserve cash flow. It has wreaked havoc on its working capital, however.

Free cash flow ("FCF") through the first nine months of the fiscal year was -$727 million, down from -$148 million in the year-earlier period. Despite not paring accounts payable, the company is still hemorrhaging cash. Nordstrom's reduced capital expenditures through the first nine months to $311 million from $741 million in the year-earlier period. However, the knock-on effects of COVID-19 continue to take a toll on the company.

The holiday season is an important season for Nordstrom. If the company generated positive cash flow over the holidays, then it could potentially shore up some of its liquidity. If Nordstrom continues to burn cash, then another debt raise could be in the cards. Once the economy reopens and apparel sales begin to return to normal, I expect positive EBITDA growth and positive FCF. This may not happen until the second half of the year.

JWN has an enterprise value of $7.8 billion or 5.7x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. The company's financial performance is in the doldrums due to the knock-on effects of COVID-19. Once vaccination roll-outs accelerate and millions return to the office, the outlook for Nordstrom should improve.

Conclusion

JWN is up in the mid-single-digit percentage range Y/Y. I rate the stock a hold.