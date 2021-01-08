The thesis

Six months back, I authored my first article on SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and I was bullish due to its strong IT monitoring product, whose application in cloud infrastructures was largely underestimated.

The stock subsequently had a 25% upside until the vertiginous drop back in December following the ORION hack.

Figure 1: Comparing SolarWinds' total returns with the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

SolarWinds has now become an unloved asset with a lot of bad news already priced in, but offering compelling valuations at an average Price to Book (P/B) ratio of just 1.68 compared to HACK's average of 10.35.

Also, with investors' sentiment being decidedly one way, there is a fertile environment for surprises to emerge for the one who is brave enough to look into the details.

I start with the finances.

The financials

Revenues of $265.3 million, growing at 7.2% compared to Q4-2019, with the growth somewhat aligned to the trend seen in the last three quarters, both signify that the income statement has not yet been impacted by news of the cyberattack, most probably due to the incident becoming public only on December 13, 2020, or just 19 days before SolarWinds' fourth quarter ended.

On the other hand, operating margins have been impacted due to the company hiring more IT staff as the severity of the attack became evident. It also re-hired its former CEO as a consultant in a management transition process and with the task of assisting with the investigations of the ORION breach. Equally important, SolarWinds hired a cybersecurity firm founded by former CISA's (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) director Chris Krebs and former Facebook (FB) chief security officer Alex Stamos for consultancy purposes.

Additional costs are expected to be in the $20 million range in 2021, impacting mostly first quarter's margins.

Figure 2: Quarterly revenues and profitability in millions of dollars

Pursuing further, out of total revenues, the recurring part consisted of $230.8 million and grew at a rate of 13.7%. This can be further broken down into $124.3 million for maintenance and $106.5 million for subscription.

When I had first written about the company, it had started to migrate from a traditional perpetual license-based model to a subscription-based one. This meant transitioning from a model involving charging customers a large upfront fee to one involving recurring payments throughout the year.

Besides, another reason I was bullish on the stock was SolarWinds' ability to progress through the transition rapidly, whereby it was able to cover for the shortfall constituted by absence of large upfront fees through timely generation of subscription revenues. This was in contrast with other software companies for whom the transition took much more time.

More important, recurrent revenues at 87% should help the company navigate through the troubled waters coming ahead.

Figure 3: Evolution of recurring revenues

Diving into the bottom line, net income for the fourth quarter was $132.7 million, a jump from the $13.2 million in Q4-2019. This includes an income tax benefit of $140.2 million. Also, the company ended the quarter with $370.5 million of cash, while total debt remains constant at $2 billion.

Therefore, with significant recurrent revenues and enough cash to cover twice the operating expenses of one quarter, a deeper dive into the hack is warranted, using a cool head.

The hack

Looking from the top perspective, this cyberattack case has turned into a major national security incident and U.S. authorities are continuing their investigation, with SolarWinds having already released an update aimed at removing the vulnerability, called SUNBURST.

Figure 4: SolarWinds' security advisory

All companies using the specific versions of the compromised ORION software were advised to replace them with safer versions in order to eliminate any threat.

However, despite this action by the company, its stock was dumped by investors.

The reason is because SolarWinds' software products are primarily used to monitor the health of IT systems, be it application, server or networking resources, in corporations across a broad range of industries and in government. Now, hacking of the very tool meant for monitoring the well-being of IT resources meant security vulnerability for SolarWinds' product.

Continuing further, partial recovery of the stock price as from mid-January showed investors' trust starting to return slowly.

For this matter, scanning the codes of all their software products for markers similar to those used in the attack on the ORION platform found no evidence that other products including free tools and software agents had been impacted.

On an even more positive note, SolarWinds has a new Chief Executive Officer, Sudhakar Ramakrishna, who interestingly had accepted the position before the company was notified of the cyberattack. Furthermore, before his present appointment, he was the CEO of Pulse Secure and has experience dealing with security breaches.

Thus, Mr. Ramakrishna's arrival at SolarWinds is timely, first, in leading the company's incidence response in cooperation with all stakeholders, and second, in carrying out changes, not only with respect to incremental product strategy aimed at addressing security concerns, but also more transformative ones as elaborated upon during the Q4-2021 earnings call.

One of them would be to combine strength in network, systems, application and database monitoring with IT service desk with the aim of supporting the hybrid cloud needs of customers, whether be it on-premises or in the Azure cloud.

More important, this market repositioning will be done gradually to maintain the growth/profitability balance, with consideration to operating leverage as well.

Figure 5: The new CEO's previous company

Finally, CISA, after issuing an emergency directive requiring federal agencies to disable SolarWinds' ORION connections because of the security threat, later updated its guideline on the vulnerability. It advised users to update to version 2020.2.1HF2, which has been verified safe from the malicious code.

Figure 6: CISA guidelines to federal agencies

With the attack primarily targeted at federal customers, which make for a sizeable part of SolarWinds' customers, CISA's move to allow agencies to continue using the company's products is an important show of confidence albeit a short-term one.

Here, one metric which can measure customers' continuous usage of the monitoring play's products can be obtained by the renewal rates. Hence, expected renewal rates for 2021 stand between low and mid 80s including both commercial and federal customers compared to over 90% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The executives target a return to historical renewals performance in 2022.

While many customers have renewed their contracts (with no price concession as per the executives), few had taken the decision not to renew as at the earnings call date on February 26. Some customers are adopting a "wait and see" approach.

Valuation and key takeaways

Hence, it is this "wait and see" approach, especially for sales of new licenses, amid uncertainty persisting as to the true breadth of the hack which is the main dilemma facing SolarWinds. Additional victims may emerge as users comb their computer systems for traces of hacking.

On the other hand, SolarWinds may also end up selling more security products as customers want to mitigate risks. In this case, it has recently developed SolarWinds' Endpoint Detection and Response, a tool which is integrated with its monitoring software.

Looking for competitors, there are many in the rapidly evolving infrastructure monitoring market. For this matter, SolarWinds is a niche player in Application Performance Monitoring software, behind Cisco (CSCO) and International Business Machines (IBM), according to data provided by Gartner with other main competitors being Splunk (SPLK) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Looking deeper, in addition to competing with Microsoft, SolarWinds also works closely with the software giant in enabling customers to monitor some components of the latter's cloud services.

In this respect, SolarWinds acquired SentryOne in early Q4-2020, extending the scale and depth of its database performance management capabilities for Microsoft Data Platform. The related product offerings should serve the needs of mid-market and larger organizations running Microsoft Azure.

Also, Microsoft just like SolarWinds was impacted due to hackers also manipulating its authentication system after first gaining entry through ORION. As a result, its president, Brad Smith, testified during a Senate hearing, saying that "at least 1,000 very skilled, very capable engineers" worked on the SolarWinds hack, with this being "the largest and most sophisticated sort of operation that we have seen".

Thinking aloud, this tends to shift the focus away from SolarWinds' supply chain or quality control measures as possible causes of the hack. In this context, the executives also argued that they "found malware that essentially can be injected into any supply chain."

Consequently, such a hack could have happened with any other provider.

Coming back to finances, with a Debt to Equity ratio of 67.61% and having reduced net leverage ratio from 3.9x to 3.2x for FY-2020, SolarWinds' balance sheet is healthy.

Looking forward, non-GAAP revenue outlook for Q1-2021 should be in the $247-$252 million range, representing year-over-year growth of -1% to +%. The reason is that the first quarter is normally most heavily impacted by sales of new license sales and these still constitute 13% of total revenues (figure 2).

EBITDA will also be impacted due to higher security-related and increase in expenses, particularly around social security and payroll taxes.

Figure 7: Annual recurring revenues

Investors should be on the watch-out for the company being able to maintain recurring revenue at 85%-86% range. These grew by 14% in Q4-2020, helped by 2% from the SentryOne acquisition. For this purpose, ability to sustain recurring growth together with product integrations to be spearheaded by the new CEO should be determinant for SolarWinds' future.

As for valuations, with its P/B ratio being at only one sixth of HACK's, an exchange traded fund which includes security and monitoring plays, SolarWinds remains undervalued and should gradually climb to $18-20 by the end of this year as memories of the cyberattack start to fade.

Finally, momentum factors indicate that the share price could drop in the $14.5-15 support level in the short term, constituting an opportunity to buy.